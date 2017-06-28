Frontier: Getting Ready For A Turnaround?

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ: FTR) has been losing wireline subscribers at an alarming pace over the past several quarters now. Its situation has deteriorated to a point where analysts and fellow Seeking Alpha contributors have begun evaluating the probability of its bankruptcy. In a bid to control and reverse this terminal erosion of subscriber base, Frontier recently announced that it would start deploying Nokia's (NYSE: NOK) tech in more of its key markets. Could this be the turnaround trigger that Frontier and its investors have been waiting for? Let's take a closer look to have a better understanding of it all.

The value proposition

Let me start by saying that most of Frontier's network is copper based. If the rural telecom stalwart intends to compete with other Fiber-to-the-Home offerings out there in the market, one approach would be to entirely scrap its existing copper-based network and then replace it with fiber cabling. While this looks like the best solution for future-proofing, the downside to it is that it's extremely expensive and upgradation can reportedly cost $1000 to $100,000 per subscriber in some extreme cases. For a cash strapped and debt-ridden company such as Frontier, this kind of splurging is simply not an option. This is where G.fast comes in.

G.fast is basically a relatively newer networking protocol that allows for higher bandwidth (300-800 Mbps in varying environments) over the same copper cabling. You can read about what powers this protocol and how it's different from the existing ones here, but the crux of it all is that telecom companies can significantly bump up their copper-based broadband speeds at a fraction of the cost that's usually involved in setting up new fiber networks from scratch. There isn't much costing-related information available to us in the public domain, but in BT's case, the cost of upgrading subscribers to a 330Mbps network on its existing copper cabling amounted to around $120 per user. (+/- 25% in Frontier's case, maybe?)

The average value proposition that I've come to understand after doing my research: Get access to around 30-40% of fiber-like speeds while incurring only 10-20% of fiber-related network setup up expenses.

This may not sound like much but Frontier's base plan currently provides a 6Mbps bandwidth. Boosting it to "30-40% of fiber-like-speeds" would mean a delivery of 300-400Mbps bandwidth to end-users which is an exponential 50-67x jump from Frontier's base speeds. I suspect that the deployment of G.fast tech and its associated higher bandwidth speeds would boost Frontier's competitiveness in the market, improve its user satisfaction rate and eventually curb its subscriber losses to a large extent. If Frontier's management plays its cards right, the company can achieve all that whilst also increasing its average revenue per user.

More Benefits

Apart from higher ARPU and increased consumer satisfaction metrics, one tangible benefit emanating from this G.fast rollout would be that the lifetime of Frontier's copper cabling gets extended this way. The beleaguered telecom firm can delay any potential plans for mass fiber deployments and yet, it can continue to grow its revenue stream using the remaining life of its existing copper network over the next decade. It would allow Frontier to defer its capital expenditure and still continue growing. What's not to like, right?

Also, the deployment of G.fast should be relatively quicker. Laying down fiber cables is slow and tedious as it requires time and cost intensive tasks that may include digging up of yards and breaking into walls. But the rollout of G.fast would mostly involve retrofitting of Frontier's distribution points so it should be quick.

Besides that, Frontier reported in its latest annual report that 88% of its 15.2 million broadband subscribers have speeds of 10Mbps or less - aggregating to 13.4 million households. This seems like a large enough base for Frontier to pursue the mass deployment of G.fast. If Frontier manages to charge a $100-150 annual premium for its beefier G.fast broadband, I suspect that it would be able to recover the costs relating to upgrading its network, within one year. Plus, it would bring along an additional EBITDA of $1.3-2 billion annually so that another big plus. However, please be advised that this is just a financial estimate.

Caveats

It's worth noting that G.fast's aforementioned efficacy for Frontier would hold only until its competitors aren't pursuing the same course of action on a mass-scale. I mean, if every wireline broadband provider starts rolling out this new protocol and bumps up its speed at reasonable price-points, then Frontier's value proposition of higher bandwidth won't really stand out of the crowd. Higher speeds would become the new normal.

In such a scenario, the telecom stalwart would have to do more than just offer faster speeds, in order to please its customers. Fact of the matter is that fellow telecom companies such as CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL), Windstream (NASDAQ: WIN) and AT&T (NYSE: T) are also reportedly moving ahead with their G.fast mass deployment. Therefore, I'm of the opinion that the mass-rollout of G.fast would benefit Frontier only if it deploys the technology in a timely manner.

Although several companies have begun the deployment of G.fast, none of them have actually made a fortune out of this venture. CenturyLink, for instance, has only rolled out bandwidth packages of 40-60Mbps and is yet to deploy its planned 500Mbps package. Even at the peak speed, CenturyLink won't be offering anywhere "near gigabit speeds" which is originally how G.fast was marketed as. So, it's possible that the performance claims of this new protocol are over exaggerated and Frontier might not generate as much ROI as it would have been led to believe by Nokia's marketing people.

Also, we can't expect G.fast to automatically curb Frontier's subscriber losses. Browsing through the consumer complaints forum here reveals that customers are extremely disappointed with Frontier's service quality, customer care staff and billing related issues. More bandwidth won't make these issues go away, so Frontier would have to work on these are areas at the same time, to control its subscriber base erosion.

Additionally, management of Frontier hasn't exactly detailed its G.fast-related expansion plan. So, any sort of financial projection or estimate relating to potential returns out of this venture would amount to a mere conjecture. However, if Frontier does indeed have a large-scale expansion plan, I suspect it would take at least 18-24 months for any sort of material financial benefits to show up in its earnings.

Investors takeaway

Sure, there are a lot of caveats out there, but there are challenges in every new venture. What I particularly like about G.fast is that Frontier can recover the capital expenditures incurred in deploying the tech, within one year. That's a very healthy rate of return. Plus, it could add a recurring cash flow of $1.3-$2 billion annually. So, I think a business case can be made here. However, none of this would matter if Frontier fails to improve its service quality. Therefore, I'm cautiously optimistic about its wireline broadband segment.

