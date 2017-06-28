GNC: Baking The Cake

There is an old saying that in order to convince a portfolio manager of the strength of your thesis that you need to "bake the cake" before their eyes. In other words, persuasive arguments are nice, but they also want to see that the numbers match the compelling narrative.

In this piece, I decided to share snapshots from my GNC (GNC) sensitivity model (this was shared first on my premium site, Market Adventures). I sourced all of the data from the hours that I spent digging through GNC’s quarterly earnings releases from Q1 2014 – Q1 2017. I did this because in order to build the sensitivity table, I needed to get a baseline for average same store sale per store. The math is relatively simple for this work, given the steadiness of GNC’s store count. You only need to take quarterly Company Owned revenue and then divide it by the end-of-period number of company-owned stores in order to arrive at an average quarterly revenue number per store.

However, the tricky part and twist to the analysis was that starting in Q2 2016, GNC switched how they report financial results by segment. At that point, the company started combining Company Owned Stores with Domestic Franchised Revenues (U.S. and Canada). They continued to break out International Franchised revenues. To solve for this dilemma, I had to use the variables and publicly available information from GNC’s presentation. In other words, I had to act like an intellectually curious high school math student that was solving an equation.

This is how I did it.

I used the published data for same store sales, which is broken out for all three segments (Company Owned, Domestic Franchised, and International). From there, I took the baseline average revenue per company store and franchised owned store and then simply multiplied by the actual changes in same store sales.

As you can see in the snapshot from my excel model below, the cells and values in “yellow” for Revenue Per Company Owned and Revenue For Franchise Units are my “pro-forma” baseline figures.

For example, my “pro-forma” baseline estimate for Q2 2016 for average quarterly Company Revenue per Store is $138,105. This framework and logic are applied and estimated for Q2 2016 – Q1 2017.

Q1 and Q2 figures

Here are Q3 and Q4 figures

Moving along, enclosed below is my sensitivity table. The values in the first columns are my baseline starting points. As the reader can see, in a vacuum - as the analysis is more dynamic because you have would have to make gross margin assumptions - this sensitivity table was built to understand the trajectory and magnitude of improving same store sales. Quite simply, I learned that GNC has tremendous operating leverage to improving same store sales. Moreover, the entering baseline for Q3 and Q4 2017 are super low because Q3 and Q4 2016 same store sales were so negative.

Also, as a check that my math is correct, this sentence (enclosed below) found in GNC's FY16 10-K, validates my framework.

"Negative domestic retail same store sales of 6.5%, which includes corporate stores and GNC.com, resulted in a $109.1 million decrease in revenue year-over-year."

Sensitivity Table

As an aside, I almost never read sell side research, but I made a special exception and have read Goldman Sachs’ stuff on GNC. They are modeling negative comps for Q2 and Q3 2017 and don’t have comps turning positive until Q4 2017. Goldman is also modeling a $50 million pick up from improvements in working capital. Also, I am calling out Goldman’s argument that GNC generates so much free cash flow during Q1. Let’s be fair GS, you really need to look at cash flow from operations before changes in working capital. In Q1 2016, GNC generated a lot of FCF due to favorable changes to working capital. Goldman used this Q1 2016 FCF figure to negatively extrapolate the rest of FY 2017.

So although I am not explicitly proclaiming that GNC will hit the $250 million free cash flow figure, I am arguing that there is a plausible pathway for them to hit this figure, if surging traffic and spiking transaction volumes leads to large increases in same store sales. Moreover, GNC can also positively move the needle by generating very strong online sales and out performance of GNC Pro subscriptions.

Essentially, I am arguing that the Street is way too negative on GNC’s turnaround and not open minded regarding the $250 million FCF figure. It isn't as half baked as the market and entire sell side are suggesting. Moreover, given the sharp improvements that I am noticing from my own channel checks, though they are anecdotal and in the suburbs of Boston, if customer traffic/transactions is up 25% - 50% then even if prices are down 10% - 15% then GNC can easily beat consensus estimates.

For interested readers, here is supplemental information from my files that shows that the driver of GNC’s weakness has stemmed from Company Owned units (deleveraging from weak same store sales) and not International, which are 100% franchised. In other words, the New GNC constitutes the perfect prescription and medicine needed to revive GNC's fortunes.

Supplemental informational

Here are current consensus estimates for FY17.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.