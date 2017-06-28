First Potomac Found Its Patsy

On 6/28/17, First Potomac (FPO) was purchased for $11.15 per share by Government Properties (GOV). While this price is slightly below yesterday’s close, it is the best deal FPO is going to get and a terrible deal for the buyer. Although I find this particular situation too risky to short, I am issuing a strong sell rating on GOV, Select Income REIT (SIR) Senior Housing Properties, (SNH) and Hospitality Properties (HPT). Read on to find out why.

Dilutive to quality, current FFO, and proforma FFO

Often when a company is down 7% on M&A we see it as a buying opportunity. Such a drop can be a simple knee jerk reaction to the coming equity issuance, but in this case, it didn’t fall far enough.

Source: my streamer as of 9:30 central on 6/28/17

Usually M&A will be accretive on some level as the buyer will buy higher quality properties in an aspiration to up the portfolio average. However, in this case, It was a clear downgrade.

GOV, as its ticker would suggest, has mostly government tenants giving it among the highest credit rated tenants for all office REITs. Its top tenant list, below, is a variety of US government agencies or departments.

Source: SNL Financial

Many investors liked this about GOV and I suspect some owned it specifically for this reason. The purchase of FPO has completely abandoned the government focused strategy. FPO, shown below only has 14% of its leases with the US government or a bit more if you count the county and state tenants.

Source: SNL Financial

The point here is that GOV is losing its point of differentiation. It is now just like any other office REIT in that tenant default will be a constant concern. Lease rollover will also be more challenging as the government has a tendency to just renew whereas the private market tenants may demand higher TI.

Strategically we do not like the deal, but this dilution in tenant quality would be tolerable if it is accretive to FFO/share. In other words, the lower trading multiple that will be caused by reduced quality could potentially be made up for with higher FFO/share. Thus, the product of (FFO/share) X (trading multiple) could result in a higher value per share.

This is not the case.

To fund the $1.4B purchase, GOV will be issuing 28.75mm shares (including underwriter allotment) for gross proceeds of $584.7mm. This largely covers the equity portion of the buyout with the rest coming from assumption of FPO’s debt and some fresh debt issuance for GOV.

In comparing the FFO multiples, it is clear that the purchase will be immediately dilutive to leverage neutral FFO/share. FPO’s FFO estimates are shown below.

Source: SNL Financial

On Capital IQ consensus 2017 FFO of $0.71, the $11.15 buyout price is a 15.7X multiple. It looks even worse in the outyears of 2018 and 2019 where FPO is only expected to get $0.62 and $0.65 respectively.

In comparison, GOV will be getting approximately $19.50 per share for its issuance after accounting for underwriting fees. This equates to a multiple of 12.4X its estimated 2017 FFO of $1.57.

Source: SNL Financial

Much like FPO, GOV’s numbers are weaker in 2018 and 2019 than they are in 2017, yet in each year, GOV’s issuance multiple is significantly lower than the purchase multiple of FPO.

Thus, it seems the acquisition will be dilutive to leverage neutral FFO/share.

So why did they do it?

GOV is managed by RMR who is notoriously one of the most self-serving management teams. This external management gets compensated based on their AUM, so it incentivizes growth for the sake of growth. We showed earlier that GOV was down materially on the news, and to make it even more painful for shareholders, RMR is trading up 2%.

That epitomizes self-serving management.

While this deal was dilutive to quality and FFO/share, it was accretive to AUM. RMR gets a bigger paycheck going forward while shareholders have to bite the bullet. We have seen and written about the pattern with RMR for many years and this is merely the latest example. For this reason, we are issuing a strong sell rating on GOV, SIR, SNH and HPT as each is managed by RMR.

There have been times when we were bullish on these names but that was when their multiples were extremely depressed. Presently the RMR REITs are trading at multiples fairly close to their peer groups so we see no reason to own them

What about a short?

Shorting GOV is dangerous for 2 reasons.

Its yield is over 8% so the carrying cost is brutal The short interest is already quite high so a squeeze is a risk

Disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.