Applied Optoelectronics Road To $105: A Stock Buy Back And A Short Squeeze

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) can't seem to get any respect. Okay, not entirely as the stock has risen from $10 to $60 over the past year. But in an environment where the stock market has tripled in nine years after hitting its 2008 lows and has risen 15% since Donald Trump won the U.S. Presidential election, I would have thought finding a high-growth technology stock trading at a P/E multiple of less than 12 and a PEG ratio of less than 0.8 would be impossible.

Not only does AAOI trade at such cheap valuations, the short interest on the stock has ballooned from 2.3 million at the end of February to 9.6 million as of June 15th. The short interest is now over 50% of the float. Clearly shorts believe that AAOI will be facing competitive and pricing issues in the near-term, despite the fact that the company has made it very clear that it is selling as fast as it can produce and that there is nothing in its financial performance to suggest a slowdown is imminent.

The company's latest news release on June 19th stated that it was on track to produce approximately one million fully-qualified lasers per month by the end of the year. This run-rate is a 67% increase from 600,000 produced in May. A company doesn't make the capital investment to expand that quickly without a reasonable expectation that demand for its products will remain robust.

For anyone who hasn't already read it, please see the article written by fellow Seeking Alpha author Jay Deahna titled "Applied Optoelectronics: Top Idea - Solid Fundamental Momentum, Stock Remains Undervalued - Raising Target To $105". This article gives an excellent overview of AAOI's earnings, the business and the competitive threats, and AAOI's unique position to service the growing data center demand. Anything I say about this would be strict regurgitation. I agree with his $105 price target. What I want to do is suggest a way for the company to get there faster.

AAOI management should consider a share repurchase program in response to the heavy shorting against the stock. This would be an unusual step given that the company just completed a $48.8 million ATM offering in March, however I believe that AAOI can afford it:

AAOI had positive free cash flow in Q1 . Operating cash flow was $9.7 million compared to $7.6 million in capex. Despite the efforts to increase capacity, the company still had free cash flow to spare in Q1 and that will only increase with time as earnings grow.

The balance sheet is conservative. Overly conservative in my opinion. Working capital is $127 million, the working capital ratio is 2.9x and debt to equity is 33% as of March 2017 (source). This compares quite favorably to industry peers like Fabrinet (FN) with a working capital ratio of 2.5x and debt to equity ratio of 55% (source) and Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) with a working capital ratio of 4.9x but also a debt to equity ratio of 158% (source). Oclaro, Inc. (OCLR) and Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) have ratios that are far more conservative than AAOI's, so AAOI is not the only company in the industry which could benefit from higher leverage.

The exposure to China is minimal. Unlike the aforementioned competitors, AAOI has minimal exposure to China which is experiencing industry growth headwinds. If those companies are structuring their balance sheets for "rainy days", including FN and LITE which have more leveraged financial ratios, certainly there is more room for leverage on AAOI as well. Management has been consistent that it is relatively immune from the competitive threats that its peers are facing right now (read the Q1 transcript here, particularly the answers to the analyst questions), so I believe that it is time to back up that belief by being a little more aggressive in the debt market in order to support the share price.

AAOI has been aggressively paying off its debt.

The company paid off $11 million and reduced its borrowing capacity from $75.8 million to $50 million over Q1. Given point two above, I would suggest that the company reverses course and increase leverage while buying back shares. There are numerous companies that have been very successful using this strategy, to the point where their valuations are stretched and their balance sheets look too highly leveraged. I don't suggest that AAOI go this far, but even a nominal share repurchase program should strike some fear into the shorts.

There is a stigma associated with share repurchase programs. Companies that do them tend to be seen as businesses with no better use for their cash or they are trying to inflate their EPS number by reducing the denominator (share count) when the numerator's (earnings) growth is weak. I don't agree with this assessment in AAOI's scenario since leverage can be used to buy back shares and increase capital and R&D spending when needed at the same time. AAOI has the capacity to focus on the business and the stock price at the same time.

One could argue that management should leave things be and the share price will rise on its own with increased earnings and guidance. If market players are willing to short more than half the float now on the expectations of headwinds down the road, a few more quarters of increased earnings isn't going to stop them from doing that even more. In their eyes they would see the situation as being a few more quarters closer to the end of the optical bull cycle. I can see AAOI's forward P/E falling to 7 or 8 (increased earnings but a capped share price) if management lets this continue. I wrote this article with the intent of putting the idea of a share repurchase program into the heads of fellow longs. Perhaps if we make enough noise on this front, AAOI management will listen. We need a strong response from management with respect to the fact that the short interest has quadrupled in the last three and a half months despite another record quarter in Q1.

