The Problem With Tesla's Competition

Many companies have announced plans to tap into the electrification craze that is spreading across the car industry like wildfire. The following graphic presents a slew of oncoming electric cars throughout the next few years.

Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance

Readers should take the above graph with a grain salt as it makes several mistakes. For example, LeEco's (parent company of Faraday Future) cash crunch has been widely known since the beginning of the year, yet the graphic shows both LeEco LeSee and Faraday FF91 becoming available by 2020. Questionable. To put it nicely.

Another shortcoming of the above graph is that it does not distinguish between options with less than 200 miles of range and more. In fact, the majority of oncoming traffic is shown to have less than 200 miles of electric range, which makes it almost a requirement for an owner to purchase another car for long-range trips (especially since Tesla (TSLA) is the only company with a widespread fast charging network). This is why only very few of the options on the left side of the 200-mile marker have so far had any meaningful commercial success. Elon Musk pointed this out more than two years ago:

200 miles is a minimum threshold for an electric car. We need 200-plus miles in the real world. Not 200 miles in "AC off, driving on flat road" mode. Anything below 200 miles isn’t passing grade. Most people looking for 20% more than that.

Despite its shortcomings, however, the graphic does include some credible competition that may command meaningful market share beyond 2020. These options include the Volkswagen I.D. series, the Audi e-tron series, the Porsche Mission E, and Volvo's 40.1 and 40.2.

Positives

My mom thought me to not say anything if I don't have anything nice to say.

Tesla's competitors do actually have a number good things going for them. Volvo, for instance, is shooting for 249-plus miles of range. That's more than the 200-mile marker I discussed above and should address range anxiety for most potential buyers. Audi e-tron Sportback will accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, which is quicker than the Model 3's 5.6 seconds. Porsche Mission E will have stellar range, acceleration, charging time of up to 80% of battery capacity in less than 15 minutes, and even include some new technology.

The missing pieces

How much?

None of the links I included above talks about any specific price. Given that a car is likely the second biggest ticket item for an average family, the lack of such an important piece of information makes it very difficult to gauge how these cars will fare against Tesla's products. In contrast, Tesla has announced the price of the Model 3 nearly four years ago.

How many?

As more companies have announced plans to electrify a portion of their production, I have been keeping a close eye on specifically what portion.

The following are examples from the links included above:

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) has set itself the goal of selling a million electric cars a year by 2025. Volvo Cars execs have publicly stated in the past that the company is aiming to have 1 million “electrified” Volvos out and about by the year 2025. By the year 2025, Audi expects one-third of its portfolio to be fully or partially electrified.

The three companies that are closest (for lack of a better word) to Tesla with plans to electrify their fleet, combined, are aiming for an annual production rate of less than 3 million cars by 2025.

On the other hand, Tesla plans to ramp up production to "more than 1 million cars in 2020." And if Tesla can execute successfully on Elon's recent guidance of "8-12 Gigafactories, maybe 20" by 2025, which I estimate is possible as Tesla will even this year announce locations for "Gigafactories 3, 4 and possibly 5," Tesla can be producing tens of millions of cars by 2025. Or, multiple times of other companies' production, combined.

Why the disconnect?

Why are existing car companies dragging their feet in electrifying their fleet, even though demand is clearly there for all-electric vehicles as Tesla proved with its two-year long Model 3 waiting list? Why are they doing too little, too late?

I believe the answer is hidden in the following graph:

Car companies have too much debt on their balance sheets to embark on a five-year period during which they incur the unprofitable costs that Tesla has incurred over the last five years while building its Gigafactory. They have to service their existing debt, some of which is backed by leased cars, which are declining in value quicker than expected. More importantly, however, the "assets" on these companies' balance sheets are primarily comprised of plant, property and equipment to manufacture internal combustion engine cars, which are at the risk of becoming obsolete by 2025 as several countries enact laws to ban them. So these companies' debt-to-asset ratios may be even higher in reality than shown in the graph above. Also, note that the two companies with the lowest debt-to-asset ratios are the ones that have been most vocal about electrifying their fleet.

Tesla has bucked this trend of a deteriorating balance sheet by financing its growth over the last five years through capital raises rather than leveraging up through debt issuance.

Notice that Tesla's debt to assets ratio has trended downward over the last five years, but jumped in 4Q16. This is not because Tesla borrowed a significant amount of new debt, but because it acquired SolarCity, which came with $3 billion in mostly non-recourse debt and very minimal amount of cash. SolarCity-related debt is backed by solar panels as collateral and it is serviced by the cash flows coming in from solar customers each month, so they do not materially impact Tesla's operations. If we exclude the $3 billion of SolarCity related debt, as well as the $6 billion in solar assets, Tesla's debt-to-asset ratio drops to ~25%, which is less than any of the companies included in the first graph (source: 1Q17 SEC filing Form 10-Q). Moreover, however, Tesla had more than $4 billion in cash as of March 31, 2017, which approximates two-thirds of the $6 billion in total recourse debt. Excluding the cash, Tesla's debt-to-asset ratio drops to just 10%. This very conservative balance sheet allows the company to invest for the longer term, in a way most car companies simply cannot.

Investor Takeaways

Be critical of everything you see and read. Only a few of the cars included in the graph at the top even have a chance of competing against Tesla's products, which dominate their niche markets.

Only a few of the existing car competitors have announced plans to introduce all-electric cars, and the press releases are full of marketing material rather than any specific price points or production plans.

The reason is hidden on the balance sheet, and it is not a problem that will simply go away. The solution will require a comprehensive and decisive corporate strategy u-turn, which involves years of heavy investment into building large battery factories that allow economies of scale. This will be difficult and painful for large corporations to achieve, if at all possible.

Even if we give each existing car company the benefit of doubt in achieving their announced plans by 2025 (which may still prove too ambitious as Aston Martin showed us this week), and we add up all of their planned all-electric production, Tesla is still on track to produce more all-electric cars than all of its competition combined for many years to come.

Bottom Line: So next time you hear of a company announce their "electrification" plans and their "Tesla killer" products, simply ask two questions: How much and how many? You will be surprised at the answers.