If You Don't Buy Tech Stocks Now, You're Missing Out On A Bargain

If you believe in this bull market and its market leaders, right now looks like an excellent opportunity to buy tech stocks at a discount from their recent highs.

Today's low interest rate and low inflation environment is very favorable for tech companies to convert their high gross margins into high profit margins.

There is no "tech stock bubble": Compared to the whole market, tech stocks are still nowhere even near 1999-2000 levels.

Tech stocks have been the market leaders in 2017, and a correction is only natural.

Tech stocks right now are going through a textbook correction within an ongoing bull market.

The financial headlines have been scary about tech stocks (XLK) this week. The NASDAQ (PowerShares QQQ Trust (QQQ)) has been in the red, even on days when the S&P 500 (SPY) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) are in the green. Talking heads speculate about sector rotations out of tech and into other stocks.

Actually, this is just what a textbook market correction looks like: A normal pullback of about 10% within an ongoing bull market. That is simply what tech stocks are going through this month.

Take a look at the "52W High" column in the following charts of the market's biggest stocks, and biggest tech stocks. That is the amount they have declined from their recent highs, as of yesterday's (June 27) close. You will notice it is getting close to -10% for many big name tech stocks.

This is what a normal market correction looks like.

Let us look at this month's tech stock sell-off within the context of the bull market of the past year and a half:

We can see that the long-term bull market trend in tech stocks has not been threatened by this correction yet at all.

There Is No "Tech Stock Bubble"

Some commentators on the other hand were even speaking about another "tech stock bubble" at the time of the recent highs, as if the strong performances of Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), and Microsoft (MSFT) were just a repeat of the excesses of the dot-com bubble in 1999-2000.

Let us put this new tech stock bubble talk to rest. The following chart reveals very clearly that tech stocks are not even anywhere close to bubble territory in this market. It is a very long-term chart comparing the tech sector ETF, XLK, to the S&P 500 ETF, SPY. The chart tracks the ratio of XLK to SPY from 1999 to the present:

This chart shows clearly that tech stocks have built up some nice momentum within the stock market over the past few years, and they are just recently breaking out to their highest level since the dot-com crash -- but it is absurd to say that the chart in 2017 looks anything like the chart did in 1999 and 2000! We have a long way to go, and a lot of stock gains to make, before we get anywhere near that level again.

When you consider all of the actual technological advances, and profitable ones too, that have been made over the past 15 years, tech stocks at the relatively low level that you see in the above chart actually look like a screaming bargain!

Of course there are no guarantees in life. If you believe that a total bear market for all stocks is just around the corner, you may see this month's tech stock correction as just the beginning of an actual bear market or stock market crash.

But if you believe as I do that the bull market is still intact, then this correction in the market leading tech stocks should be a massive buying opportunity.

Forward-Looking Fundamental Catalysts

Of course there need to be some actual forward-looking catalysts and fundamentals to drive tech stocks even higher in the months and years ahead.

The biggest fundamental catalyst will quite simply be significant continuing earnings growth. The leading tech companies today are fueling their earnings growth first of all with very high gross margins: the portion of their sales revenues that they keep after their production costs. This chart shows just how high the top tech companies' gross margins are right now:

Now to convert gross margins into profits, companies still need to hold down administrative expenses, debt servicing costs, and interest expenses.

This is where the current macro-economic environment is very favorable toward tech companies. For the time being, we live in a period of very low interest rates and low inflation. The low rates allow companies to hold down debt servicing costs and interest expenses to a very low level. This environment is quite favorable for enabling tech companies to convert their high gross margins into high profit margins as well.

Moreover, low inflation and low commodity prices benefit tech companies in another way. Every device and every chip has plenty of raw materials that go into it, including very particular industrial metals. When industrial metal prices are relatively low, as they have been since the commodity super-cycle peaked and ended in 2011, those savings bolster the tech manufacturers' bottom lines. And of course low energy prices give tech manufacturers additional savings on their operating costs.

Conclusion

The conclusion is very simple: Now is the time to buy tech stocks, while this June correction still offers you some high quality names at discount prices.

Some basic buys are easy to recognize: Amazon, Facebook, QQQ and XLK for exposure to broad tech sector gains in the 6-12 months ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QQQ, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.