Is Oracle's Cloud Growth Sustainable?

Oracle Q4 FY17 Earnings in Focus – Is it Sustainable?

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) announced its Q4 FY17 earnings. It beat Wall Street estimates. Oracle presented an optimistic view with a long list of large customers. Has Oracle successfully transitioned its business model to the cloud? What do insights from Oracle’s Q4 mean for investors in the near term? To put things in focus, we used our artificial intelligence analyzer to examine Oracle’s Q4 FY17 earnings presentation and corroborated business intelligence from our data lake for perspective. The following is a summary of our findings:

Oracle Cloud needs more improvement when compared with other major players. This is evidenced by Oracle’s recent partnership effort with CoreOS to bring CoreOS Container Linux to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and the acquisition of Wercker to fill this void.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) is a close contender of Oracle’s Enterprise SaaS business, and SAP’s strategic relationship with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is bringing Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence into the enterprise space. This move will be a great threat to Oracle’s future growth in the Enterprise Cloud space.

A Great Earnings Call?

Oracle has been pivoting its business model from software licensing to SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS in recent years. Q4 FY17 is the first promising sign for the Oracle Cloud. A cursory review of Oracle’s earnings presentation looks great on the surface. As demonstrated in our previous articles, we deconstruct textual data for qualitative signals in search of insight into a company’s strategy, performance, and leading indicators of strength or weakness. To this end, we submit Oracle’s Q4 FY17 Earnings Call Transcript into our AI analyzer, CIF, for a Meta-Vision analysis. Meta-Vision analysis uses a reasoning model and propositional logic to create a Supporting-Fact model. For more in the technology, please click here.

While Oracle’s Q4 FY17 earnings presentation demonstrates great progress in revenue with several large and mid-sized customers in the SaaS and cloud space, our AI analysis discovered a different underlying narrative.

The following is an imaging of our Meta-Vision analysis of Oracle’s Q4 FY17 Earnings Call:

Meta-Vision Legend:

CIF discovers important points as 'Meta-Objects'. There are two type of Meta Objects, namely, Machine Generated Hashtag (or MGH) nodes and Supporting Fact (or SF) nodes. MGH nodes are important points discovered by CIF from the given dataset. SF nodes are the text that is being analyzed. 'Meta-Vision' is the topological mapping of Meta-Objects across a quadrant chart by semantics, context, and polarity. The quadrant chart connects Meta-Objects (MGH and SF nodes) by edges to depict their respective relationships. Clicking on a node opens a new window showing corresponding context for that node. The North-East "NE" quadrant is called the "common-positive quadrant". The North-West "NW" quadrant is called the "common-negative quadrant". The South-West "SW" quadrant is the "negative quadrant". The South-East "SE" quadrant is the "positive quadrant". The name of each quadrant denotes the connotation (common, negative, positive). Placement of nodes are determined by the AI. Machine generated hashtag nodes are labeled. The relative location from the X-axis denotes the strength of a MGH node. The closer the SF nodes are to the center, the higher the number of MGH nodes that it supports. For each of the important points (MGH node), the co-ordinate indicates the connotation. Clicking a MGH will bring out all the corresponding quotes in verbatim from the corpus (supporting facts and context). MGH nodes are also connected to fact nodes. Each Fact node represents the excerpts from the original document. Clicking a fact node will bring out the semantic and sentiment analytics on that excerpt.

Meta-Vision in Focus: in Oracle's own words

Meta-Vision automatically discovers important subjects, maps by connotation, and provides supporting context. The location of "revenues" is shown in the negative quadrant. This caught our attention. In addition, several other important points got picked up by the AI analyzer and mapped in the common negative quadrant. These hashtags are:

#eps, #paas, #hcm, #customers, #erp, #revenue, #cloud

In the positive quadrant, we saw the following hashtags:

#software, #iaas, #university, #margin, #expansion

These hashtags represent the important points the AI analyzer picked up in its analysis of the earnings call presentation. We followed the edges of the interactive chart to find the supporting context. The following is a list of findings and quotes from the original transcript in verbatim:

Oracle enjoyed one-time tax benefits that supported part of its positive appeal in the quarterly earnings:

The non-GAAP tax rate for the quarter was 20% as we saw some one-time benefits and EPS was $0.89 in U.S. dollars. The GAAP tax rate was 14.1% and GAAP EPS was $0.76 in U.S. dollars.

Oracle see a 1% improvement in operating margin year over year.

...and the operating margin was 46%, which was up from 45% last year....

Oracle uses a “just in time” strategy to build out its cloud infrastructure. Its hardware business is down 12% for the quarter:

Hardware revenues were $1.1 billion, down 12%... …why do we not have these huge build-outs and then wait for the revenue….

Cloud pipeline is a work in progress. Although this looks impressive, the state of deployment for these customers is unclear. The transcript also talked about Oracle’s notable entry into the mid-market cloud space through acquisition of NetSuite.

I mean, we have a lot of mid-market upper mid-market wins and a lot of new logos to Oracle who were not doing business with Oracle before they made this acquisition....

The "just-in-time" strategy may limit Oracle’s growth in PaaS and IaaS since it is not building out at scale. This may create a weakness for its growth strategy.

…what you should see as this goes on is we will have less drag from the transition and the base will continue to grow and so this should really accelerate and understand that in our PaaS, IaaS business, we are not even at scale.

Business Intelligence in Focus

From our business intelligence (BI) Data-Lake, we were able to extract a BI stream covering the past 90 days to corroborate our earnings call findings. We performed a competitor analysis with Meta-Vision based on articles from our BI Data-Lake. The following is an imaging of Meta-Vision analysis on Oracle’s competition:

From the Meta-Vision analysis, we find that Oracle is missing a sizable service arm when compared with its competitors such as IBM (NYSE:IBM). In order for Oracle to be successful in the cloud, it needs a strong services presence in the Enterprise space. According to a recent Fortune article, Oracle denied the rumor of a bid for acquisition of one of its major service partners – Accenture.

The Accenture rumor is completely untrue. Never even considered it," the spokeswoman, Deborah Hellinger from Oracle.

However, according to the same article, that denial may just become otherwise as demonstrated by the historical facts and strategies in its prior acquisition of PeopleSoft in 2003 and Siebel Systems. In the same article, Patrick Moorhead, founder and principal analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, provided the following assessment:

Given where Oracle is in the cloud this is a distinct possibility. I would see this as Oracle waving the white flag on its own deliverables and relying on a services model to work with everyone's solution.

Oracle’s future success is based on its ability to take on major cloud providers such as IBM, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Google. We dig deeper into the state of Oracle Cloud’s expertise. It is apparent its rival, SAP, poses the greatest threat to Oracle in the enterprise SaaS space. SAP recently formed a strategic relationship with Google and is integrating Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence from Google into its enterprise offering. This will boost SAP’s ERP suite offering - HANA - and create a new generation of ERP with built-in AI and ML services.

From our Meta-Vision BI, we noted that Oracle is embracing Kubernetes for its cloud orchestration strategy. Diving into BI for this subject provided additional context including the following excerpt from ZDNet.com:

Oracle is building a leading IaaS and PaaS platform as the foundation for a new generation of cloud computing. A leading cloud needs great tooling and adding Wercker's container lifecycle management to Oracle's Cloud provides engineering teams with the developer experience they deserve to build, launch, and scale their applications," Oracle said in a statement. Timothy J Fontaine, the Oracle software engineer in charge of all things Kubernetes for the database giant, blogged, "We are ... teaming up with CoreOS to bring CoreOS Container Linux to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. As such, developers will be empowered to leverage the performance and secure features of CoreOS Container Linux for enterprise workloads by combining the leading optimized Linux operating system and the industry's most comprehensive and high performance cloud platform.

Looking into Oracle’s cloud-expertise from our Meta-Vision Analysis on Kubernetes, we see the recent acquisition of Wercker by Oracle in April 17, 2017, a Danish startup that specialized in tools for Kubernetes container lifecycle management. Around the same time, Oracle entered into partnership with CoreOS for its CoreOS Container Linux to integrate with Oracle Cloud infrastructure.

The following is a Meta-Vision analysis of Oracle’s Cloud Technology in the competitive Kubernetes space:

In another article from InformationWeek.com, we observed that Oracle’s rating in IaaS is way behind in the industry in the Gartner 2017 Magic Quadrant for Infrastructure as a Service:

Microsoft and Amazon are the only two cloud suppliers be designated "leaders" in the Gartner 2017 Magic Quadrant for Infrastructure as a Service. It remains to be seen whether Google or anyone else will eventually join them. Google is the only cloud supplier with the prospect of doing so. IBM and Oracle remain still distant candidates for the foreseeable future.

As more cloud providers are offering a common orchestration tool such as Kubernetes, we take note of the fact that Google is a dominant player in this space. Kubernetes originates from Google. The relationship between Google and SAP needs to be closely watched with regard to Oracle’s competitiveness in this crowded cloud market.

Conclusion

As I mentioned earlier, cloud SaaS revenues for the quarter were more than $1 billion for the first time and up 76% from last year.

We have evaluated the Oracle Q4 FY17 earnings call to examine the Oracle Cloud component's rapid growth. Based on our business intelligence findings, Oracle's ability to maintain the continued pace of growth in the Cloud segment is questionable. Oracle’s presence in the Mid-Market is not sustainable, given most of the Mid-Market customers were acquired through its acquisition of NetSuite and not through organic growth. While the strength of Oracle's cloud business is lacking when compared to other established players, Oracle has demonstrated it can use an aggressive acquisition and partnership strategy to play catch-up. Competitors such as SAP, IBM, Microsoft, and Google are not standing still; they will create many barriers for Oracle to overcome within the coming year. Moreover, Oracle's continued weakness in services will be another area of concern. We expect Oracle will acquire an effective service company or strengthen its partnership with organizations like Accenture to reinforce its enterprise cloud services in the near term to fill this void. Judging from the evidence we have presented, the long-term sustainability of Oracle Cloud growth has yet to be proven.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am neither a certified investment advisor nor a certified tax professional. The data presented here is for informational purposes only and is not meant to serve as a buy or sell recommendation. The analytic tools used in this analysis are products of SiteFocus.