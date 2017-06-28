Gilead And CAR-T Of Solid Tumors: The Next Revolution In Cancer Therapeutics

By Dr. Udaya K Maiya, MBBS, MD, DNB, DCCF-Paris

In an earlier article I discussed Gilead’s (GILD) directionless onco-heme pipeline, and showed that the pipeline as it is now will never be able to replace its antiviral product assets.

That assumed that Gilead has some semblance of a plan to replace its antiviral product line with oncology medicine. That is a very big assumption. Most experts strongly believe that Gilead should aim for NASH as its next target. I offer no argument for or against NASH as an acquisition target. NASH has its own set of pros and cons. The pro is mainly that it is a huge and untapped market. The con is the extreme difficulty in understanding and treating NASH - the reason the market is still untapped. However, an entire article will be required to discuss the pros and cons of Gilead acquiring a new NASH asset. This article solely focuses on an oncology pipeline and the possibilities out there for Gilead.

One aspect to note here is that Gilead recently appointed Alessandro Riva, ex-head of the onco-heme division at Novartis, as the hematology and oncology therapeutic head at Gilead. Riva has 12 years at Novartis, and "...on Riva’s watch, Novartis wrapped up a pivotal trial of CDK 4/6 drug LEE011 early, took a CAR-T program to the cusp of FDA approval and secured regulatory nods for products including Farydak, Odomzo and Zykadia."

In an earlier earnings call, CEO John Milligan did discuss, briefly, something about acquisition plans. Initially, he said in his opening remarks:

Finally, we will continue to maintain our strong operating and financial discipline and focus our efforts in 2017 on continuing to build out our pipeline, aggressively progressing internal programs and pursuing partnerships or acquisitions that are the right strategic fit with our company.

Then, in response to a question about whether they can continue to grow without an acquisition, he said:

So that puts some downward pressure on that non-HCV revenue base and so that makes it challenging for us to grow without some sort of acquisition in those area. I'm not going to say exactly when that would pick up again. It will depend a little bit on where HCV stabilizes and it will depend quite a bit on the uptake of bictegravir, which as we keep pointing out, we're very excited to be able to share the data with you and hopefully you'll share our enthusiasm for how this can transform the HIV market going forward.

Assuming that Gilead has a plan in oncology, one of the most sustainable areas in the therapeutics business, I will suggest one area in oncology that I believe to be the next big revolution, not only in oncology but in the entire field of medicine.

This is the application of CAR-T in solid tumors. The company that I specifically have in mind is Celyad (CYAD), which I covered yesterday in an extensive article.

Celyad is a small, less than half a billion dollar company based out of Belgium. The company is almost a pure-play in the application of CAR-T in solid tumors. There are other companies that I noted that were also working in the space, but historically, their focus had been on leukemias and B-cell malignancies which can be targeted by the CD19 receptor. However, CYAD takes an entirely different approach with its NKR-2 receptor technology.

Novartis (NVS), the CAR-T giant with perhaps the most advanced pipeline along with Kite Pharma (KITE), has taken an active interest in Celyad’s technology. It has purchased a non-exclusive license for Celyad’s allogenic TCR-deficient CAR-T cells patent. That shows that advanced players in CAR-T have taken notice. As a research firm said:

Celyad has a US patent (US 9181527) granted until 2030 on allogeneic therapy to prevent graft versus host disease from transplanted CAR T-cells. This patent has survived two recent challenges; further worldwide patents are filed. Novartis presumably either needs to use this technology or would infringe the broad claim 1 of this patent; consequently, a non-exclusive deal (with an exclusive option) has been done.

Celyad will continue to develop its NKR-2 platform by itself, and will not be involved in Novartis’ development of its own CAR-T. However, the deal, and Celyad’s recent patent win against Cellectis, does validate its strong IP portfolio.

Why should Gilead be interested? In my earlier article, I discussed how they need an entire revolutionary platform to replace the HCV pipeline. If the target is cancer, then CAR-T, and specifically its application to the vast and unmanageable solid tumor space, offers such an opportunity.

Solid tumor cancer is a huge space. By some accounts, it is a $43 billion market. Other accounts give it an even larger figure.

The reason it has not seen much CAR-T application is because the tumor microenvironment (TME) is not conducive to T cells proliferation. The TME is immunosuppressive in at least three different ways - through Cancer-associated Fibroblasts (CAFS), Reactive Nitrogen Species and the Tumor Vasculature itself. CAFs restrict T cells to the stroma through means of a thick extracellular matrix (ECM). They also secrete CXCL12 which coats the T cells and blocks their tumor entry. As is obvious, both these mechanisms are therapeutic targets. Similarly, too, tumor vasculature induced T cell blocking mediated through VEGF is also a therapeutic target; Pfizer’s (PFE) Axitinib is a potent VEGF inhibitor. Celyad’s NKR-2 CAR-T complements all these various technologies as combination therapies where one part of the combo will improve T cell proliferation in the TME through one or more of these anti-immunosuppressors, while the other will attack cancer cells with great specificity.

However, Celyad alone may be too small and too early stage for Gilead to make any sense all by itself. I think if they want to enter the CAR-T space with vigor, they should do with a string of acquisitions to build a strong platform, rather than a single small early stage pipeline, however promising in theory. This can be accomplished by acquiring technologies from a variety of sources - Kite Pharma (KITE) for its advanced stage pipeline, Bellicum (BLCM) for its rimiducid-mediated switch, Celyad for its solid tumor focus. The main competitor in the broad CAR-T space will be Novartis, the $220B Swiss giant. Gilead’s major advantage over Novartis will be in perspective -while NVS is highly invested in a few key areas, Gilead, the late comer with the large purse, can pick and choose its bag of tricks. But the key point to understand is that with a proper acquisition, Gilead will have virtually no competitor in the CAR-T solid tumor space.

As for the money potential, Celyad is running 5 solid tumor trials in colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast and pancreatic cancers. Combined market size of these 5 are roughly $10 billion for four of them. As for triple negative breast cancer, this is the breast cancer that tests negative for estrogen receptors (ER-), progesterone receptors (PR-), and HER2 (HER2-) and accounts for upto 20% of the breast cancer market; so that’s roughly another $2bn. A 10% initial penetration - not impossible for someone of Gilead’s expertise - can easily see a $1bn blockbuster. The market is a major growth market, with both scope of increasing penetration and broadening indications. If Gilead does go into the space, I firmly believe CAR-T in solid tumors can be a solid replacement option for its HCV franchise.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD, CYAD, BLCM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.