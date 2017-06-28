National Oilwell Varco: Great Patience Required

National Oilwell Varco (NOV) has plunged 60% off its peak during the last three years due to the collapse of the price of oil. While the stock enjoyed a strong relief rally off its bottom early last year, it has recently plunged once again towards its multi-year lows due to the renewed pressure on the oil price. Therefore, some of its shareholders have started to wonder whether they should keep their shares or there is more pain ahead.

First of all, after the management wasted $3B to repurchase shares at much higher prices, it has made some moves in the right direction. More specifically, it has drastically reduced the operating expenses. For instance, the selling, general and administrative costs in Q1 were 29% lower compared to last year. In addition, the company has positioned to greatly benefit from the boom in horizontal drilling. This bodes well for the company, as horizontal and directional drilling have increased from 47% a decade ago to 91% of US rigs today. With these steps, National Oilwell Varco has positioned so as to emerge much stronger during the next upcycle of the oil market.

On the other hand, while the company has been doing its best in the factors it can control, its results actually depend much more on external factors, namely the price of oil. Therefore, its shareholders should not expect the earnings to return to their record level of $5.82 per share of 2014 because the oil price will not return to $100 anytime soon. In fact, investors should have realized that the oil market was in a bubble state when oil was trading around $100. Therefore, while it is reasonable to expect a well-managed, cyclical stock to return to record profitability during its next upcycle, this is not the case for National Oilwell Varco.

Even worse, while the price of crude oil enjoyed a relief rally after the OPEC meeting in November, it has recently plunged once again, as the production cuts have proven insufficient to curtail the supply gut. In fact, the rebound of the oil price since that OPEC meeting led many shale oil producers to boost their output and thus led the total US oil production to approach its all-time highs once again. To make a long story short, the cartel of OPEC seems to have lost its control over the oil price, as its production cuts are offset by increased production of shale oil in the US. As a result, the price of oil is likely to remain under pressure for the foreseeable future. Therefore, the downturn in the oil market, which has already lasted for 3 years, is likely to persist much longer than initially anticipated. This will have a strong impact on National Oilwell Varco, as the price of oil is by far the most critical determinant of its results. This is clearly reflected in the chart below:

On the other hand, while the oil price may remain in a downtrend in the short term, it cannot remain at levels below the current price for long. To be sure, a price around $43 renders most shale oil fields either unprofitable or hardly profitable and hence it will ultimately result in suppressed US production level. If one adds the OPEC production cuts, then one realizes that such an oil price will eventually cause a supply deficit, which will result in a strong rebound of the oil price. All in all, the oil price cannot fall further and remain at those depressed levels for long and hence the current prevailing conditions constitute the worst-case scenario for National Oilwell Varco.

To sum up, the OPEC cuts have proven insufficient to reduce the supply glut in the oil market and hence the oil price has plunged once again. Even worse, there is no visible catalyst on the horizon to drive a sustainable rally of the oil price. Therefore, as the oil price is by far the most important determinant of the earnings of National Oilwell Varco, the stock has dived once again and is likely to remain under pressure, at least in the short term. On the one hand, the stock does not seem to have significant downside, as the current conditions in the oil market are a worst-case scenario. On the other hand, while the stock can softly rebound from its current level, it does not have a visible catalyst, which will lead the oil price and the stock to a sustainable rebound. All in all, both the oil price and the stock of National Oilwell Varco are likely to continue to trade in a narrow range for the foreseeable future.

