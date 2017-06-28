Yelp: Some EU Help!

The news of the week that the EU fined Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) roughly $2.7 billion for anti-competitive practices in Europe is a potential game breaker for Yelp (YELP). The consumer review site has long complained that Google blocked the service in search results limiting the international business to the point that Yelp pulled plans during Q4.

The stock is down around $30 and got no apparent bump from this potential bullish ruling. The question now is whether the EU move provides a catalyst for Yelp.

EU Ruling

The European Commission fined Google $2.7 billion in a ruling that the search giant abused power by promoting its own shopping comparison service at the top of search results. The ruling gives the company 90 days to end the anti-competitive practices or a face a 5% fine of average daily worldwide earnings.

Alphabet has over $92 billion in cash on the balance sheet and is likely to appeal the ruling questioning whether any changes to the search results will actually occur. A large fine is not the same as enforcement.

As Recode reported, Yelp along with Oracle (ORCL) and others signed a letter to the European Commissioner in support of this ruling.

Yelp Impact

The international business for Yelp was so weak that the company made the decision to restructure during Q4 by cutting 175 employees outside of the U.S. and Canada. For the quarter, the company reported international revenues of only $3.9 million or what would amount to roughly 2% of total revenues.

On the flip side, international web unique visitors were 29.4 million, down from 30.8 million to end 2014. The lack of growth was similar to total web users for the company through Yelp made a huge push into international locations highlighted in my previous research from over a year ago.

Yelp consistently entered international locations in 2014 and 2015, but ended 2016 with only 11.8 million cumulative reviews for those areas. International business wasn't gaining enough traction and the claim at the time was that Google was burying them in search results.

The good news for Yelp is that the company found a way around the reliance on search results in the U.S. The mobile app customers interact with the Yelp platform 10x more frequently and the unique devices jumped to 25.8 million users during Q1, up from only 10.9 million users in the first quarter of 2014.

The opportunity still exists in international locations whether or not Yelp is trying to monetize the business at this point. A simple search for tacos in London came back with results such as Wahaca that has nearly 250 reviews including one recently posted on 6/15.

The good news is that Yelp ended 2016 with about 30 million international users. The biggest problem is that Yelp had operations in 30 countries. The average country outside of the U.S. and Canada only has one million users leaving the consumer review site without the scale to attract advertisers to a big extent.

The big question on the Q2 earnings call could well be whether this EU ruling will help the company move back into an opportunity that likely matches the current $800 million revenue run rate of domestic business. The Q1 earnings call had no mention of the opportunity outside of the U.S. providing the stock with a potential major catalyst to finally grow and monetize its existing large base of users.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Yelp remains a cheap stock trading with an enterprise value of roughly $1.9 billion and revenues forecast to top $1.0 billion in 2018. The stock is ridiculously cheap based on the current domestic business alone while the international business provides a major catalyst not even factored into the value currently.

Don't buy Yelp due to this ruling because Google might figure out a way to never change the search results. Buy the stock because a leader in local advertising trades for an EV/Sales of 2x with a potential major catalyst for free.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YELP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.