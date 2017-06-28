Disney: Don't Worry About ESPN

ESPN’s decline will cost the company about $130m in free cash flow a year, which is more than offset by positive contributions from other segments.

There have been fears that ESPN declining will have a substantial impact on Disney since ESPN is the cash cow.

Thesis

ESPN’s impact on overall Disney (DIS) results is overestimated. I estimate ESPN to reduce free cash flow by $130M a year based on declining subscribers trend. This a relatively small some compared to the adjust FY2016 FCF of $7.2 billion. Even still, this free cash flow decline is more than offset by positively contributing segments. If Disney is overvalued, it is not because of ESPN.

Introduction

I recently read a very insightful article about ESPN’s “new” subscriber numbers here on Seeking Alpha. The author explained how the reported gain in subscribers by ESPN was not a result of customer acquisition, but rather of a different counting method. The author explained that Nielsen data has recently started including streaming households in its subscriber count.

The revenue from this group has always been incorporated in the company’s earnings releases. So while ESPN may have been gaining subscribers, these have added zero revenue. Namely because, well, they were already subscribed.

The author went on to state that if the decline at ESPN continues, Disney stock is considerably overvalued. This article is about finding out how much I agree with that statement. However, I would like to investigate this a little further by looking at the underlying cash flow streams.

ESPN

First, some color on the whole situation. ESPN has been losing subscribers for a number of years now. It is suffering from the same fate as traditional TV. People are less and less willing to pay for television. According to The Economist, the typical pay-TV bill in America is around $100 a month. This is absurd when you consider that you can stream almost all of TV content for free online. Some shows protect their IP vigorously by constantly flagging YouTube accounts. For some, it is then a hassle to go out and download said content. There are relatively few people, especially the younger generation, that consider downloading or online streaming theft.

TV in general

In general, people are watching less and less TV, especially the younger folks. If we miss an episode, we watch it on the internet. Why wait for the rerun? I myself don’t even watch TV, but I do watch shows and series. In other words, I get all the content I want, without paying for a TV-bundle. It helps that most of my content is available on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) for $8 a month. It seems like hubris to charge $100 for TV bundles nowadays.

The price of traditional TV is not the only thing that seems outdated. The format, if you think about it, is also very strange.

1) You pay for a whole host of other shows you don’t care for.

2) You watch a constant stream of ads that interrupt your program, which make it harder to enjoy your content.

3) You have to be a in a specific place at a specific time.

Now, all of these nuisances have been around since cable television. The big difference is that now consumers have extremely low barrier options ranging from downloading to cheaper on-demand platforms.

The above points can be summed up as follows:

“So, you are telling me, that I am going to pay you $100 a month, for a lot of stuff I don’t want, to get stuff I do want. And, then, when I have the shows I want, you are going to make me sit behind a screen at a specific time. Not only that, when I finally do all that, you are constantly going to interrupt me, stuffing up to 20 minutes of ads in a 40 minute show, with ads about laundry detergent? You are telling me that I should do all that, instead of go on the internet?”





Sports' natural defenses

The previously made points, while completely valid for traditional TV, are of less impact when it comes to sports. I will now pose the counter arguments to the “TV is dead” arguments. There are natural tendencies in sports and sports viewership that negate points 2 and 3, and point 1 can be countered through strategic business decisions.

1) Granted, more and more bundles are now also offering online platforms where subscribers can view there show. So, while this is not a natural counter to consumer trends, it is something ESPN can try to defend against. However, by doing so, they’re stepping into the world of on-demand streaming platforms. Good thing that ESPN doesn’t really have many competitors.

2) Ads are not a nuisance in sports, because sports have natural breaks. The games would be interrupted regardless of whether ads will be displayed. This makes commercials during halftime much more palatable. There are no options for sports fans to watch online in order to skip ads (unless they're not watching live). Viewers of traditional shows get the feeling that shows get interrupted at cliffhangers just to squeeze in some ads. This is a lot less natural.

3) Watching at a specific time isn’t an annoyance for sports fans because they already tend to watch the game live. It is a social event to watch the game with your friends, whether you actual go to the arena or watch from home or in a bar - hence the term "sports bar." Being a sports fan involves much more community than being a fan of "The Bold and the Beautiful." I can’t believe that show is still running. But I digress.

So while the consumer shifts are by no means a positive - and sports are not immune to this trend - for the likes of ESPN, they are not as bad as they are for traditional TV shows. The biggest reason for this, again, is that being a sports fan is social. So sports' natural buffer will ensure that ESPN declines at a slower pace than will traditional TV.

Now, this is not just some made-up, anecdotal argument. Traditional TV viewership declined by double digits last year:

“Viewership for long form video content, such as movies and television on a TV screen has declined by 13% globally over the past year, and by 11% in the United States. Similarly, the report found sports viewership on TV screens declined by 10% globally and nine percent in the United States.”

As you can see, there is a big difference when we look at declining viewership. While two percentage points may not seem like much, it still constitutes a difference of 18% globally and 22% in the US. So, sports viewership is declining significantly more slowly than that of traditional television. For the record, ESPN saw its subscriber base decline by roughly 2%, signifying a competitive advantage relative to its industry - presumably the fact that it is the leader in TV sports and that it has a strong brand.

Summary

In summary, these are shifts in the ways we consume content. And while sports culture creates natural defenses against this trend, it will still suffer, albeit a lot more slowly. I see revenues declining at the same pace and I do not think it is realistic to hope for any sort of turnaround in this industry. By explaining the natural defenses of sports viewership, it should be clear that sports do not suffer nearly as much as traditional TV does. Also, ESPN does not suffer nearly as much as sports viewership in general. This is a positive when discussing ESPN’s impact on Disney, which I will do in the following section.

Valuing Disney

So what does this mean for Disney’s valuation? The easiest way to assess what this means for Disney is to calculate how much free cash flow ESPN brings, to apply a decline rate, to reconcile this with Disney’s consolidated free cash flow, and to apply a multiple.

Disney’s cable network segment, which includes ESPN, had operating income of $1,791 for 1Q17:





Source: 1Q17 earnings release

As we can see, the Cable Networks revenue is growing, while its operating income is decreasing. This would suggest that Disney Channels and Freeform boast lower operational margins than ESPN. Now, ESPN has about 89 million subscribers as of May. If we figure that one ESPN subscriber is worth $9 per month, or $108 a year, and factor in a 4% annual decline, Disney is set to lose 3.56 million subscribers, or $384 million in revenue per year.

This does not factor in any ad revenues. In 1Q17, ESPN still had 90 million subscribers at an average of $27 per quarter bringing in $2.4 billion in revenues. In other words, $1,659 million in revenue is split between ESPN advertising revenues and Disney Channels and Freeform advertising revenues. Here’s a breakdown of estimated subscribers:



Source: 10-Q sec-filing

The International and domestic Disney and Freeform channels make up a total of 61% of the company’s total subscriber base. Let’s assume, for the sake of simplicity, that Disney advertisements are worth as much as ESPN advertisements. This is probably not the case since it is very likely that ESPN ads are more expensive than those of the Disney channel. However, I was unable to find or extract a breakdown of these ad revenues. So of that $1,658 million revenue, $1,007 million is attributable to Disney and $651 million to ESPN.

If we add that to the earlier computed subscription revenue, we can estimate that ESPN brings in $3 billion a quarter or $12 billion a year in revenue, giving a $5.3 billion annual operating income. Applying a tax rate of 32.3% and deducting by capex of $240 million, we are left with a free cash flow of $3.35 billion before working capital changes. This is about 46% of Disney’s 2016 free cash flow after adjusting for a tax benefit of $1.2 billion.

Now that all of this work has been laid out, we can finally apply these outputs to figure out how impactful this harmful trend is.





Source: Excel sheet

It turns out, ESPN’s decline is being more than offset by the company’s other segments. ESPN is having an impact of about $130 million a year on cash flow basis which is then being more than offset by other segments.

Conclusion

ESPN’s decline is being more than offset by Disney’s other growing segments. While ESPN is Disney’s cash cow, its decline is manageable. Primarily due to the other growing segments. If Disney is overvalued, it is certainly not because of the situation surrounding ESPN.

