Western Digital Will Not Rest Until Their Flash JV Is Acquired From Distressed Toshiba

Although the details are not firm on the PE that will be paid for FV, an estimate suggests WDC is a strong buy before the transaction and rendered even more attractive after.

The financial distress of Toshiba presents a golden opportunity to exact a bargain for the remaining 50.1% of the Flash Ventures that WDC don’t own.

Under no circumstance will WDC allow this IP, costing billions, to pass to a competitor’s hands. Their legal position and recent statements highlight their conviction: they have a watertight case!

FV is virtually the exclusive supplier of wafer to the company’s Solid State Drives (SSD) and Embedded Products, which permeates all three WDC core divisions.

An examination of WDC’s disclosures indicates how central Flash Ventures (FV) is to the future of the company’s NAND Memory Products.

In the future of Western Digital (WDC), it is difficult to overemphasise the importance of their JV with Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF). Collectively termed Flash Ventures, the term appears 112 times in their 150 page 2016 Annual Report. WDC currently owns 49.9% of the entity formed in 2006, and Toshiba Corporation (OTCPK:TOSBF) owns the remaining 50.1%

In the ‘Risk Factors’ section, WDC states:

We currently offer a variety of 3.5-inch and 2.5-inch hard drives, solid state drives and systems, flash storage solutions, and other products for the PC, mobile, enterprise, data center and other storage markets…As we expand our product lines to sell into new markets, such as our recent entry into active archive systems and new flash memory business through the SanDisk Merger, including the vertically integrated business model through Flash Ventures, expansion into other markets may result in increases in R&D expenses and substantial investments in manufacturing capability, technology enhancements and go-to-market capability. Flash Ventures requires significant investments by both Toshiba and us for technology transitions, including the transition to 3D NAND, and capacity expansions. We are dependent on Flash Ventures and other strategic relationships with Toshiba for our NAND flash memory supply, and therefore our business, financial condition and operating results, and our ability to realize the anticipated benefits from the Merger, will be dependent on the success of Flash Ventures and other strategic relationships with Toshiba.

There is simply no alternative for WDC to remain a key player in the evolution of the Memory Storage Roadmap other than to secure the supply and retain the Intellectual Property embedded in FV. In fact, this FV was pivotal in WDC’s acquisition of SanDisk, allowing WDC’s evolution from HDD’s to SSD’s as memory intensive applications are increasingly required at the coalface. For more detail on why the advent of Artificial Intelligence (think Autopilot software in cars that require massive processing of data instantaneously as opposed to being retrieved from a cloud), please read this excellent article by SA Contributor William Tidwell, The Internet Of Things = The Internet Of NAND - Good News For Micron

There’s a catch to the large-scale introduction of NAND memory: A monumental investment as manufacturing migrates from 2D to 3D NAND. From WDC’s most recent financial disclosure (3Q F2017 10Q), the investment projection in the 5 year future was $6.3 Bn in Flash Ventures, and this was only for their 49.9% stake.

This provides a perfect explanation for two things:

-Toshiba’s beleaguered financial condition obliges them to relinquish FV despite its enormous potential; mired by accounting scandals and deep losses in the company’s nuclear business, Toshiba has no option but sell.

-There are very few players with the financial pockets and operational expertise to contemplate FV’s purchase. As posited in this prescient article, The Toshiba NAND Business - A Forensic Analysis (written in March ’17) the only likely bidders would be core NAND players coupled with private equity partners; despite NAND memory being the bedrock of the information highway, the likes of Alphabet or Apple or unlikely to taint their pristine balance sheets and juicy margins with a cyclical, complex and highly capital-intensive industry.

Toshiba’s preferred bidder is a consortium led by Bain Capital, a Japanese government-backed fund, a state bank and financing from rival Korean chipmaker SK Hynix. As outlined in this SA article, WDC has grave misgivings about the involvement of Hynik, whose respect for IP is somewhat negated by its chequered history, including two allegations of IP theft.

The legal machinations of WDC and Toshiba are well summarised in the above article, but in summary, SA Contributor JP Research states:

WDC is currently opposing the inclusion of SK Hynix despite their stance as mere provider of funds (likely a front to push through antitrust hurdles). Which makes sense, considering the other members are PE funds and the aim is to float the flash memory unit after a period of two or three years (leaving Hynix in control). Toshiba seems to have softened its stance toward WDC, publicly announcing their willingness to hold talks with WDC, paving the way for “changes to the composition of the consortium.” The existing bidder consortium has formally requested that WDC participate in the group, but WDC hasn’t heeded the call, continuing to both emphasize its consent rights and its disagreement with Hynix’s participation.

The watertight legal conviction WDC holds is evidenced by its recent actions: It has refused to participate in the existing bid, insisting it has right of first refusal; it has served Toshiba and the consortium an injunction if the bid proceedings continue. On 27 June, WDC has also presented a new bid, coupled with Private Equity firm KKR, giving Toshiba the opportunity of debt financing. This statement from the above press release is key:

“Western Digital will provide debt financing to facilitate a sale as part of the resubmitted bid, the U.S. firm said in a brief statement on Tuesday.”

Although details are not firm on the above announcement, my interpretation is that WDC is willing to take on a debt facility from KKR to facilitate an expeditious sale of FV. This debt will fund the purchase of FV, and WDC will later pursue an equity raising to optimise the financial structure. This would circumvent the SEC hurdles on issuing new equity currently. Problem solved: Toshiba gets much needed cash immediately, WDC issues new debt provided by KKR and commits to a secondary equity issue in the near future.

One More Thing

In my deep dive into WDC disclosures, I discovered a very salient point. The stricken state of Toshiba has led to a dramatic deferral of investment in the FV. Compare the following:

This is from the 2016 Annual Report, ending June 2016:

Nine months later from the 2Q ’17 10Q,

The following is a summary of our known contractual cash obligations and commercial commitments as of December 30, 2016

In the fiscal year 2017, WDC spent a mere $20m on the FV. So the capital injected for 2017 has fallen by $1.5 bn, and this has been deferred to the 2018-2019 time frame. One could not hope for more positive news on the outlook of NAND pricing – investment and capacity has been severely deferred, despite annual growth rates of 45% in NAND demand. There can be no more solid proof to the outlook of NAND players than the meteoric trajectory of Micron’s (MU) share price, the purest NAND play, which has trebled in the space of a year.

What is FV worth?

It has been surprisingly difficult to piece together the valuation of FV, as both holding entities (Toshiba and WDC) have kept the financial details well shrouded, probably due IP theft reasons as well as the lucrativeness of the business.

However here is my attempt at valuing it, using the following assumptions, garnered from WDC financial disclosures:

-WDC procures most of its NAND wafer from FV at a markup; I assume a 40% gross margin. This is not generous, given the capex required for wafer assembly. WDC pays FV about $780m per quarter, purely for material purchases, excluding any FV investment. -FV sells half its output to WDC as stated, meaning we can get a reasonable stab at FV’s revenue line, by doubling the purchases WDC makes from FV in a given year. This gives a revenue for FV of $6.24 bn. -The net after-tax margin FV achieves is 15%. Again this may sound high but it isn’t, given the capital intensity. -The FV revenue of $6.24 is a guesstimate for yr ending June ’17. Given the pricing dynamics in NAND, we can assume a 15% rise in the next 12 months, giving a revenue of $7.17bn -Using a 15% net margin, the 12 month historic earnings of FV is $936m

Assuming a $20 Bn purchase price (Note WDC could purchase it for $18bn, we don’t know yet), the Trailing PE that WDC will pay is 21.3X. This compares extremely favourably to Micron’s trailing PE of 49X. Note Micron's forward earnings are predicted to rise dramatically, but so will FV's in sync.

Conclusion

As per the recent earnings guidance for WDC, the company will earn $12 for Calendar 2017. A PE of 7.6X!! This places it on less than half the Market PE, with an enviable outlook aligned with the information highway and its insatiable memory needs.

Recent events convince me WDC will not rest until FV is wholly owned; the company has supreme conviction on its legal grounding and Toshiba’s desperate status will oblige a swift transaction, initially funded by KKR debt, and subsequently followed by a WDC equity raise.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WDC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hello SA editors, all public details of WDC bid with KKR are included, but they are not precisely stated yet. so purchase price or financial structure not yet known. I give my proposed structure and rationale Nor is the earnings power of FV explicit (detail shrouded in listed entities) , but I have gleaned as much detail as one can from the financial disclosures. (I am a CPA )

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.