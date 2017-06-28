Insulet And Medtronic Join Investment In Glooko Diabetes Management

The deal puts Medtronic in a commanding position to acquire Glooko and build its connected digital health offerings.

Glooko is commercializing a fast-growing diabetes remote monitoring system that has been adopted by 6,000 health providers to over one million patients.

Medtronic and Insulet Corporation have participated in a $35 million investment in diabetes data company Glooko.

Quick Take

Insulet Corporation (PODD) and Medtronic (MDT) have joined a $35 million Series C investment round for diabetes data company Glooko.

Glooko has developed a digital health management system that provides patients, care providers, pharmaceutical research companies and payers with data and tools to better manage diabetes in large populations.

Medtronic is a major investor in the company and is likely in first position to acquire Glooko when it fully proves itself in the marketplace in the next 18 – 24 months.

Investee Company

Mountain View, California-based Glooko was founded in 2010 to create a remote patient monitoring system focused on the chronic condition of diabetes.

Management is headed by CEO Rick Altinger, who has been with the company since January 2013 and was previously VP Product at Intuit Health BU (INTU).

Below is a brief overview video about the Glooko diabetes data system:

The company’s technologies are device-agnostic, syncing with over 150 devices, fitness and activity trackers and provides information on various patient data metric such as blood glucose, insulin, carbohydrates, blood pressure, weight, and diet data.

Patients can track and manage all aspects of their diabetes care regimen, while health systems receive data and risk flags to provide better care response.

Notably, Medtronic co-led the previous Series B round of $16.5 million, so appears to be a significant investor in the company.

Additional investors in Glooko include Canaan Partners, Georgian Partners, the Mayo Clinic, Samsung, Social Capital, and Internet pioneer Vint Cerf.

Investment Terms and Rationale

The new investment of $35 million brings the total investment in Glooko to-date to $71 million.

Valuation of the current financing round isn’t known, although I wouldn’t be surprised if it reached $200 million, given the company’s impressive metrics, as stated in the deal announcement,

More than one million people trust Glooko to help manage their diabetes. Glooko’s FDA-cleared, HIPAA-compliant platform supports more than 6,000 providers in 27 countries.

Insulet’s interest in Glooko stems from its existing integration of Glooko’s Diasend remote data monitoring system that it uses in its OmniPod insulin management system. The OmniPod enabled patients to easily meter their insulin via a 200-dose reservoir and monitor data via Glooko’s open-architecture remote monitoring system.

In 2015, Medtronic and Glooko announced a data partnership for Medtronic’s insulin pumps as well as other health and wellness data sources from its CareLink System.

Given that Medtronic co-led the previous round and participated in the current funding, it probably has positioned itself in the front rank for an option to acquire Glooko or at least have the right of first refusal in the event of a bona fide offer from a third party.

Glooko said it would use the funding to ‘accelerate [its] investment in clinical solutions that aim to increase medication adherence [and] provide personalized insights and prompts that drive behavior change for people with diabetes.’

I wouldn’t be surprised to see Glooko acquired by Medtronic within the next 18 months as it continues to build out its customer and patient base.

