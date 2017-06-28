Omnicom: Media Giant Ready To Pop

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) are up about 5% over the past twelve months, handily under performing the overall market. In my view, this presents investors with an opportunity to acquire a great investment at a very reasonable price. I’ll go through my logic below by highlighting some of the relevant financial history, and by commenting on the stock itself. I’ll also offer a forecast of the stock price based on dividend growth.

Financial Snapshot

Both Omnicom’s revenue and earnings per share have grown robustly since 2011, the former rising at a CAGR of about 1.7%, while the latter has grown at a CAGR of about 6.2% over the same period. Although net income itself has been (slightly) more choppy, the EPS number has grown consistently as a result of an aggressive stock buyback program. Since 2011, management has returned just over $5 billion to shareholders in the form of stock buybacks.

In addition to management’s $5.1 billion stock buyback program, they have returned about $2.5 billion to shareholders in ever increasing dividends per share. This, along with the stock buyback, speaks to the motivations of management. In short, they are shareholder friendly and that’s critical in my view. The vagaries of the business cycle are a constant. What’s most relevant is how management reacts to that volatility, and in the case of Omnicom’s management, they’ve done an excellent job in my view.

I’m not overly concerned about the level of debt on the balance sheet at the moment for a few reasons. First, it hasn’t grown massively over the past few years. Also, the company has a tremendous cash hoard at the moment, representing about 50% of the total long term debt. Finally, just under 70% of long term debt is due in 2022 or later, suggesting there’s little risk presented by it at the moment.

Finally, there’s still some good growth here, as evidenced by the fact that the quarter just ended was much better than the same period a year ago. Specifically, revenue was up about 2.5%, while net income rose about 2.3%. Earnings per share rose 13% as a result of a 2% reduction in the share count over the year. At the same time, dividends per share increased by about 7%. In short, this is a company that has a demonstrated history of relatively strong growth.



Modelling the Dividend

Although a history of strong growth is interesting (to me at least), investors are understandably more interested in the future. It’s with that in mind that I need to offer some sort of predictions about what the future stock price might be here. When the need to forecast falls on my narrow shoulders, I engage in a ceteris paribus exercise, meaning that I try to isolate the single variable that I consider to be most relevant and “move” it, while holding all else constant. In this case of Omnicom, I think the dividend is a critical driver of value, and so I will “grow” it while holding all else constant.

Since 2011, the dividends per share have grown at a CAGR of about 13%. In an effort to be conservative, I’ll drop this rate somewhat, to 8%. Given the currently sustainable payout ratio (~45%), and the lack of cash requirements to pay down debt between now and 2022, I consider this to be a reasonable expectation for dividend per share growth. When I perform this exercise to Omnicom, I infer a CAGR return of about 9.5% between now and 2020, which I consider to be a very reasonable rate of return given the (low) risks present.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for OMC will turn bullish with a daily close above $83.75. This would signal a bullish breakout from an Ascending Triangle Pattern on the daily charts which we view a basing pattern for the shares. From here we see the shares rising to $87.00 over the next three months.

Today we may buy OMC call options, which will provide us with approximately 18x leverage on our LONG trade. Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close below $82.50.

For investors in the shares, we recommend you hold for three months or $87.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years not months), we believe OMC is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio.

Conclusion

As I’ve said repeatedly, and no doubt tiresomely, one of the chief challenges of being an investor is the fact that you must access the future cash flows of given businesses via stocks that trade in a public market. The difficulty is that the public market influences individual stocks in ways that have little to do with the business that the stock supposedly represents as a kind of proxy. In my view this can create challenges, but can also create opportunities when the public market is not sanguine about the future fortunes of a given company.

In the case of Omnicom Group, investors are valuing shares at a 35% discount to the overall market, which is exceedingly strange in my view given the relatively low risk and the cash flow generating power that the company has demonstrated. In addition, the EV/EBIT on this firm of 10.82 implies an earnings yield of about 9.2% which I consider to be very reasonable. In my view, investors should take advantage of the stocks’ relative under performance and buy Omnicom Group Inc. at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in OMC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our BlogPosts to get a feel for our trading style.