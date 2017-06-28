Google's EU Fine Poses A Legitimate Threat To The Company's Most Vital Revenue Streams

Full confession: I am a big fan of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), or Google as I still call it. GOOG is perhaps my favorite blue chip. Not only do I like many of the company’s products, such as its smartphones and emails, I also believe that the company features a great, innovative leadership team. I believe there is even an argument that Google’s leadership team is the best in the world.

Big words, and I’m going to stop the gushing. It was with great sorrow that I sold my last remaining Alphabet shares back in May, not because of anything that the company did (they were the last in my portfolio to go) but because I simply had grown too weary of markets. And yes, I missed out on a nice bump in the weeks to come. But this isn’t an article about regret and I digress.

Google just got hit with a $2.7 billion fine from the EU, one of the largest corporate fines in history. If this were the matter of a one-off fine, I wouldn’t bat an eye at it. With Google’s $92.6 billion cash on hand, the fine doesn’t represent a monetary threat in-and-of itself. Looking through the EU fine against Alphabet, however, there is a rather discerning element: it appears that the EU could force Google to unwind its entire ecosystem. The EU has deemed Google's preference for its own services on its own search engine property to be anti-competitive.

In the aftermath of the ruling, GOOG dropped 1.38%.

Alphabet’s fine is both record-breaking and potentially shocking in its implications. Add in the fact that the European Union is also probing the company’s Android Operating System, as well as its AdSense advertising network, and Google could see three of its biggest services hit and hit hard. I hate hyperbole, but both the motivation and severity of the fine are immensely serious.

What Is Google Shopping And Why Google Was Fined?

First, let’s go over why Alphabet was fined. Google had the audacity to show its “Google Shopping” features in its search engine and to favor it over “similar” shopping features. The Google Shopping feature, in case you’re unfamiliar, basically shows various deals on products that people are searching for. Given that Google is a search engine, this feature makes sense and adds a lot of benefit for many consumers. Google Shopping doesn't always show up in searches (though you can select it in the search engine's top bar) but occasionally will appear at the top or side of search results.

The EU has cried foul and demanded that other shopping services be given the same opportunity to turn up in the top of the search engine. Mind you, this is Google’s search engine, and the feature is fully integrated into the search pages and search engine itself. Many other shopping comparison sites force you to visit their website, adding an inconvenience for shoppers.

Google keeps it simple and on the search engine page. In many ways, the shopping feature acted essentially as an ad, like the many other ads already on the search engine. These ads, in turn, provide the revenues and profits that fuel the engine itself. Ultimately, Google’s search engine is every bit as much an ad platform as it is a search and discovery tool.

Competitor shopping services are ranked according to the general search engine algorithms. The EU found that competitors often didn't appear until the 4th page or later. The EU has demanded that Google treat competitor search services the same way it treats its own.

Ruling A Big Threat To Vital Revenue Streams

Digging through Google’s annual report, we see that the United States accounted for roughly 47% of revenues in 2016, “with the majority of revenues from customers outside of the U.S. located in Europe and Japan.” So, Google relies on international revenues for slightly more than half of its business, with the European Union accounting for a major portion of that. (So far, I haven’t been able to dig up exact revenues, but if you know where I can find that info please leave it in the comments!)

Google generated 99% of Alphabet’s revenues in Q1 of 2017. Ads generated $21.4 billion of Alphabet’s $24.75 billion in revenue. Clicks on Google’s own properties and websites have been a huge source of income for the company. In fact, in Q1, Google’s own sites generated 81% of total ad sales, up from 71% a year earlier. In other words, if the European Union comes after the ads Google is running on its own properties, it could represent a serious threat to the company’s revenues.

This is true not just for Google Shopping, but other services as well. EU officials are already looking at local listings, the Maps service, and various other services. Tellingly, the EU’s skepticism of AdSense hints that European government officials could try to take away Google’s bread and butter.

Google may be able to mitigate these threats with opt-in features and other tweaks. It remains unclear how Google will change its services, and what the EU will deem acceptable. For Google, the company’s search engine is one of the primary funnels the company then uses to display ads.

While perhaps a touch unconventional, Google Shopping can be viewed as an ad. If the EU deems this top-to-bottom ecosystem (or closed garden, if you will) “anti competitive” it could bite into Google’s revenues and ads. Despite spending huge sums on its search engine and other services, Google may have to step aside to allow competitors to reap the fruits of that labor.

Google is still one of my favorite blue chips. I’m not looking to jump back into markets just yet, but when I do, I might find myself without one of my favorite stalwarts.