Seadrill Extends Lifeline For North Atlantic Drilling

Seadrill (SDRL) has just announced that it has amended the revolving credit facility provided to North Atlantic Drilling (NADL) to mature on July 31 and increased this facility to $150 million. This facility was established on January 31 and originally provided $25 million to North Atlantic Drilling. Then, the facility was amended on April 25 to mature on June 30 and provide $50 million to North Atlantic Drilling.

In a separate news, Offshore Energy Today reported that Seadrill was awarded a contract with Petronas for the drillship West Capella. The rig will work from October 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017. The dayrate is unknown. Let’s discuss these developments in more detail.

Seadrill’s help for North Atlantic Drilling is “automatic” as the latter cannot support itself with its current obligations. Recently, the market started to realize that even the miniscule market capitalization that North Atlantic Drilling has ($36 million) is probably an optimistic evaluation of common shareholders’ chances:

North Atlantic Drilling has previously warned its shareholders that a “no recovery” scenario is possible and I believe that it is where this story is heading. The credit facility got only a one-month extension, potentially hinting that restructuring plans will be made public before July 31, 2017. Meanwhile, we continue to wait news from another company in the Seadrill family, Seadrill Partners (SDLP), which originally promised the market to lay out the results of its negotiations with lenders by the end of June. There are only three days left in June and, potentially, Seadrill Partners unitholders will have to wait more as negotiations are certainly complicated.

The contract for drillship West Capella comes after Noble Corp. (NE) has recently announced work for its drillship, Noble Bob Douglas. Just like in the case of West Capella, the dayrate for Noble Bob Douglas was not disclosed. This is certainly a sign that drillers do not want to disclose to their competition how low they will go to secure a contract. In all likelihood, such contracts add nothing to the bottom line but at least keep the rig in the active fleet.

It is hard to tell whether this short-term work can be viewed as “green shoots” for the beaten UDW sector. On the one hand, this is a short-term work that does not help the company’s finances. On the other hand, drillers including Seadrill may be reluctant to lock their most expensive equipment for long-term contracts at cash breakeven dayrates. Of course, the situation must be monitored closely in order not to miss the first real signs of the recovery. As of now, I maintain my stance that work is practically non-existent for UDW rigs. We will likely see more work in 2018 as oil companies cannot postpone all the work forever, but at current oil prices chances of real recovery are close to zero.

From a commercial point of view, Seadrill continues to prepare to exit its restructuring as one of the main competitors in the field. Unfortunately for current shareholders, there’s hardly a place for them in this scheme. Also, it is highly likely that current North Atlantic Drilling shareholders stand to receive nothing at all in this restructuring. The Seadrill Partners story is the most interesting one and I’m waiting for news about the outcome of its negotiations with lenders with great interest.

