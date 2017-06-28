Scale and focus in specific markets has allowed these REITs to keep cap-ex and maintenance costs in check. Investors have applauded these REITs' focus on reaching a critical mass.

Critics question the sustainability of the business model, particularly if home price appreciation outpaces rent growth. For CRE investors, home prices are often seen as ‘irrational’.

The amount of single family rentals has exploded in the last decade and may reach 20 million by 2020. Nearly half of the total rental supply is single family houses.

The institutionalization of the Single Family Rental (SFR) market has coincided with the decline in homeownership. SFR REITs emerged from the market dislocations that occurred during the financial crisis.

The homeownership rate in the United States remains near multi-decade lows. Demographics, affordability, and attitudes towards ownership continue to suggest that the ‘American Dream’ no longer requires homeownership.

Single-Family Rental Sector Overview

Single-Family Rental REITs comprise roughly 2% of the REIT ETFs (VNQ and IYR). Within our market value-weighted single-family rental index, we track the three SFR REITs within the sector, which account for roughly $17 billion in market value: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH), Colony Starwood (SFR), and Invitation Homes (INVH).

Above we show the size, geographical focus, property focus, and quality focus of the three single-family rental REITs we track. SFR REITs currently focus in markets that were hit particularly hard by the housing bubble where they were able to buy distressed properties in bulk from banks. The "quality" is largely a function of the average age of properties within a portfolio (older houses require substantially more initial cap-ex) as well as the location and features of the properties.

Single-Family Rentals are nearly half of the total rental housing supply. SFR’s have grown from just 10 million units in 2005 to over 16 million units today, and could approach 20 million by 2020 based on current trends. Of the 16 million SFR houses, a tiny fraction - just 200,000 - are owned by institutional investors, and 130,000 are owned by Single-Family Rental REITs. As the SFR market is highly fragmented, the average SFR owner manages just 1-2 properties.

(American Homes 4 Rent Investor Presentation)

More than in any other financial market, the financial crisis resulted in massive dislocations within the single family housing market. From this dislocation emerged the institutionalization of single-family housing whereby well-capitalized companies, including newly-formed public REITs and large private equity firms, purchased distressed properties by the thousands. Between 2009 and 2014, over 150,000 single-family homes were purchased by public REITs and private equity firm Blackstone.

Even after the devastation of the financial crisis, the desire to raise a family in a spacious house in a good school district remains appealing to most Americans. The willingness or ability to actually own that house, however, is another story. Housing affordability has become a significant issue in recent years as home price appreciation has significantly outpaced income growth and mortgage credit remains out of reach for younger, less credit-worthy applicants.

In a twist of fate, a significant share of the renters in SFR homes are, in fact, former homeowners that were foreclosed on during the crisis. More than half of the foreclosed homeowners ended up moving into a SFR. At 63%, the homeownership rate is near its lowest level in the past 50 years. The homeownership rate in the US are slightly lower than the developed country average of roughly 65-70%.

We identify four primary reasons: lack of affordability, negative attitudes towards homeownership, demographics that are more favorable towards renting, and delaying major life events such as marriage and children. We discuss these themes in greater detail regularly in our published research.

We discussed in further detail the trends we see from the millennial generation when it comes to homeownership in “Buy or Rent?” The economics of buying versus owning are unique to each individual’s circumstances, but for most millennials, renting appears to be the better option at these current home price valuations. The value of optionality cannot be overlooked. This large cohort of renters may shift out of traditional multifamily housing into single family rentals over the next decade.

Critics of SFR REITs question the sustainability of the business model and contend that the institutionalization of SFR was merely a result of a short-term dislocation of the housing market and that further potential growth will be far more difficult. The fundamental issue is that rent is not necessarily tied to home prices. Over the past few decades, we've seen times where home price appreciation (HPA) has exceeded potential rent growth. Much of this appreciation is a direct result of the presence of these massive institutional buyers competing over homes.

This can create a problematic situation for SFR REITs: future acquisitions become less accretive as REITs are forced to pay higher prices for the same cash flow. Meanwhile, property taxes and other expenses tend to increase with rising home values, for which the REIT would be on the hook for. For other REIT sectors, this is less of an issue: as asset value rises, even if cash flow projections stay the same, investors are willing to value the firm at higher multiples based on higher levels of net asset value.

Ultimately, it is our belief that, over the long term, home price appreciation should moderate to levels in line with inflation plus a risk premium, which will be roughly in line with rental growth. Under this assumption, the business model is not substantially different than multifamily REIT operators.

Our analysis of SFR REITs has shown that gross margins and cap-ex are actually similar between multifamily and single-family REITs when they have been able to reach ‘critical mass’ in specific markets. Critical mass appears to be around 1,500 units per market, which allows the REIT to internalize leasing, renovation, and maintenance operations. By our estimations, AMH and SFR are slightly shy of 1,500 homes per market while INVH has closer to 2,000 homes per market.

Therefore, beneath the boom-bust cycles, the viability of the SFR REIT model is really an issue of operational efficiency: can large portfolios of individual homes be managed efficiently? Do large institutional owners have a competitive advantage over smaller private owners? Is economic value created by the existence of these companies? For other REIT sectors, the answer has been a resounding "yes." The young SFR REIT sector still has to prove its worth, but this past year has given investors more confidence that this REIT sector is here for the long-term.

Recent Developments and Performance

Single Family Rental REITs have declined 1% over the past 13-week quarter, slightly underperforming the broader REIT sector, which gained 2% during this period. Single Family Rental REITs were among the strongest performing REIT sectors in 2016, delivering a 26% total return.

Q1 results were generally better than expected and continued a strong recent trend of operational improvement. SFR beat consensus estimates and maintained guidance. Occupancy remains at 96%, in-line with last year, and SFR saw 5.6% same-home rental revenue growth. AMH met estimates and maintained guidance and saw improving NOI margins and lower capex as they continue to internalize operations as they achieve scale in their markets. INVH met estimates and raised guidance. INVH recorded 4.7% same-store revenue growth and sees 3.5-4.5% same-store rent growth for 2017.

During conference calls and the recent NAREIT conference, several key themes are being discussed. First, as home price appreciation has re-accelerated in recent months and housing inventory remains low, several REITs expressed caution that acquisition targets may be difficult to achieve.

Second, there was discussion about build-to-rent housing as AMH is experimenting with buying newly built houses directly from developers. It remains unknown whether the economics of this program can work out, but if it does, it could imply an opportunity for these REITs to get into the development game themselves, and adopt a strategy more in line with the major apartment REITs.

While we expect rent growth to decelerate slightly in the coming quarters as a result of moderating apartment rents, we will be closely watching SFR REITs operating expenses and NOI margins for signs of continued improvement. We believe that if SFR REITs can continue to show progress in streamlining their capital expenditure and repair/maintenance expenses, we will see a convergence in valuations with the apartment REITs, which would imply some upside potential.

Below is our REIT Heat Map, showing the YTD performance in relation to other sectors. We also highlight the strength in the S&P 500 (SPY) gains in the 10-Year Yield (IEF).

Valuation of Single Family Rental REITs

Relative to other REIT sectors, single family rental REITs appear fairly-valued based on current and forward free cash flow yields. When factoring in the growth potential of the sector, SFR REITs appear very attractive.

Across the sector, all three names appear very cheap based on FCFG. AMH appears to be the best value at these levels across these three metrics.

Sensitivities to Equities and Interest Rates

The single family rental REITs are among the most equity-like REIT sectors. The sector is the second least sensitive to interest rates, and the sixth most sensitive to movements in the equity markets.

Within the sector, we classify the seven names as either Yield, Growth, or Hybrid REITs based on our calculations. All three REITs are Growth REITs, which means these REITs should be relatively immune from movements in interest rates, but are more exposed to broader economic growth conditions.

Dividend Yield and Payout Ratio

Based on dividend yield, single family rental REITs rank towards the bottom of the REIT universe, paying an average yield of 1.0%. Single Family Rental REITs payout just 55% of their available cash flow, so these firms have greater potential for dividend growth than other sectors.

As these REITs mature, we expect their payout ratios to rise to levels in-line with other REIT sectors.

Bottom Line

The rate of homeownership in the United States remains near multi-decade lows. Demographics, affordability, and attitudes towards ownership continue to suggest that the ‘American Dream’ no longer requires homeownership. The institutionalization of the Single Family Rental ((NYSE:SFR)) market has coincided with the decline in homeownership. SFR REITs emerged from the market dislocations that occurred during the financial crisis.

The amount of single family rentals has exploded in the last decade and may reach 20 million by 2020. Nearly half of the total rental supply is single family houses. Critics continue to question the sustainability of the business model, particularly if home price appreciation outpaces potential rent growth. For CRE investors, home prices are often seen as ‘irrational.’ Scale and focus in specific markets has allowed these REITs to keep capex and maintenance costs in check. Investors have applauded these REIT’s focus on reaching a critical mass

The market has conveyed several important lessons. First, scale is critical. A 'critical mass' of local inventory is necessary to minimize the per unit costs of maintenance and leasing. Second, technology and productivity are the wild cards that will determine the fate of the institutional SFR industry. Logistically, managing portfolios of thousands of SFR homes was impossible less than a decade ago. If SFR REITs can continue to harness and develop cost-saving technologies that streamline the acquisition, disposition, leasing, maintenance processes, and be leaders in this field, we expect the SFR business to not only be sustainable, but for the SFR REIT model to exhibit a competitive advantage over smaller private equity players in the space.

SFR REITs exhibit unique investment characteristics that add countercyclical balance to a portfolio without sacrificing growth potential. SFR REITs are in a unique class of REITs that exhibit low sensitivity to interest rates and moderate sensitivity to equity markets, which offers attractive diversification benefits.

