A Solid And Reliable 9.3% Yielder For Your High-Dividend Portfolio

Ares Capital (ARCC) is a BDC which traded recently at $16.30. It pays a dividend of 38 cents a quarter for an annual yield of 9.3%. Investors should note that ARCC periodically pays special dividends and the forward yield may turn out to be higher. ARCC had a net asset value ("NAV") of $16.50 per share as of the end of the last quarter and thus trades at a discount of 1.2% to NAV.

ARCC has had increasing income with core income in 2016 increasing to $504 million from $486 million in 2015 and first quarter 2017 core income of $133 million increasing from $118 million in the first quarter of 2016. ARCC's core earnings exceeded dividend payments by roughly 6% in 2016 for a 106% coverage rate.

A Little History - ARCC went public in 2004 and has consistently turned out solid returns for investors. Since 2004, ARCC has paid out $19.00 per share in dividends. Because of conservative management, ARCC quickly recovered after the 2008-09 Crash and continued to pay a high level of dividends (unlike many other financial companies that stopped paying dividends or never saw their price recover).

ARCC was able to use its financial strength to acquire a large, but troubled BDC named Allied Capital (which had fallen on hard times) on very advantageous terms. More recently, it acquired American Capital (formerly known as American Capital Strategies) (NASDAQ:ACAS) with that deal closing in the first quarter of this year. ARCC is in the process of digesting the ACAS assets and business. In this connection, ARCC has already identified a substantial opportunity to increase earnings per share in the process. In short, ARCC is the responsible older sibling in an industry with some cowboys. It has been able to use its size, low leverage, and strong reputation to make acquisitions on very advantageous terms.

A Conservative Portfolio Allocation - ARCC has a fairly straightforward business plan; it makes loans and equity available to portfolio companies with a one-stop shopping process permitting funding to be completed from a single source. ARCC invests in high "free cash flow" companies in defensively positioned industries, with about 58% of its loan portfolio invested in secured loans backed by collateral and another 27% into senior debt loans.

ARCC's portfolio has only 2% exposure to risky Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLOs), and no apparent exposure to "Pay in Kind loans" (PIKs). ARCC has invested in some 271 portfolio companies with broad diversification geographically and by business type. ARCC receives many proposals, screens these proposals very carefully using its expert staff.

ARCC has an extraordinarily low "closing rate" of 3.2% which means that it selects only the best 1/30th of the business opportunities which come to its attention. It has traditionally had a very low non-accrual rate which is currently only 1.1% on a fair value basis. ARCC's borrowers have a weighted average coverage rate of 2.5 times, which results in a very low default rate.

ARCC's Profit Engine - Because of its size, reasonable leverage (debt to equity ratio of 0.6483 times), history of stable performance, and low loan default rates, ARCC can borrow at very low interest rates and currently pays a very low weighted average interest rate of 4.03% on its borrowings. In contrast, ARCC has been able to earn a much higher weighted average rate of 9.4% on its lendings. ARCC also is able to realize gains on many of its portfolio positions.

It is worth noting that ARCC posted slightly disappointing results in Q1 2017. ARCC identified 3 factors which tended to diminish first-quarter results.

First of all, ARCC experienced an increased share count following the merger with ACAS. From Q4 '16 to the end of Q1 '17, share count increased from 314 million to 426 million, and total assets increased from $8.82 billion to $11.41 billion. ARCC management pointed that ACAS' portfolio includes some low yielding and non-yielding assets which they intend to exit, and replace with higher yielding investments. The results of ARCC are set to improve once the company has had enough time to optimize its balance sheet following the ACAS acquisition. In this regard, ARCC disposed of a significant portion of the ACAS assets in April, shortly after the end of the first quarter. The second factor was the winding down of the Senior Secured Loan Program. This program, which involved co-investing in loans with General Electric (NYSE:GE), is in the process of run off which means that new fees are being generated at past levels. In addition, at this stage of the run off, a relatively small percentage of return is allocated to ARCC's share because General Electric's position is senior to ARCC's and must be paid off first. Finally, ARCC identified strengthening in the market for middle market equity and loan assets leading to competitive pressures with the result that ARCC found fewer attractive deals which it could approve for closure.

The first 2 of these factors will have less impact in future quarters. ARCC is already recycling the ACAS portfolio and the SSLP wind down will ultimately run off as the loans are repaid. The 3rd factor raises an issue for investors: Will the banks start a more aggressive program of lending to small and middle market business entities? In this regard, banks are likely to continue to be extremely risk averse and it is unlikely that any development on this front will materially impact ARCC's earnings in the near future. Thus, there is every reason to believe that ARCC will move beyond these transitional issues and continue to post impressive results going forward.

It is worth to note that ARCC management noted in its most recent conference call in April, that the company realized gains of $107 million on sales and closings in the short period of time since the end of the first quarter on March 31, 2017. These gains will most likely be booked in Q2 2017 and boost ARCC's profitability for the year.

Hedge Against Rising Interest Rates - ARCC is well positioned to benefit from higher interest rates due to the floating nature of its portfolio. ARCC has 79% of its loan portfolio based on floating rate. In this respect, management has provided guidance on the impact of rising interest rates on the company's profitability. As a result, ARCC has calculated the following in its May 2017 investor presentation:

A 1% increase in 3-month LIBOR rates would increase its net earnings by $73 million or roughly 17 cents per share (the share count is 426 million). ARCC has its 12-month trailing "Core EPS" at $1.56; therefore, a 1% increase in LIBOR rates could result in an 11% increase in yearly profits (or Core EPS).

A 2% increase in 3-month LIBOR rates would increase its net earnings by $148 million or roughly 35 cents per share. This could result in a 22.4% increase in yearly profits (or Core EPS).

A 3% increase in 3-month LIBOR rates would increase its net earnings by $222 million or roughly 52 cents per share. This could result in a 33.3% increase in yearly profits (or Core EPS).

Dividend History - ARCC has had a relatively stable dividend history with strong dividend payments through the 2008-09 Crash. More recently, it has paid a solid 38 cents a share each quarter since Q3 2012. It has periodically supplemented this dividend with special 5 cent dividends in Q3 '12, Q4 '12, Q4 '13, Q1 '14 and Q1 '15. It is likely that ARCC has recently been conservative in its dividend policy due to the ACAS acquisition.

A battle tested BDC with a stellar performance - ARCC is a cycle tested company which has proved itself through its disciplined and repeatable investment process, and long-term historic outperformance. The share performance of ARCC over the past 10 years has been stellar despite all the market corrections, economic cycle changes and the financial crisis in 2007-08. On a total return basis (with dividends reinvested), ARCC has returned to its shareholders a 193% return, compared to the S&P 500 index (NYSEARCA:SPY) just returning 95% during the same period. ARCC outperformed the S&P 500 by almost 100%.

Medium-Term Prospects - There are several factors which should lead ARCC to perform very well over the next year or two.

First of all, the above described $107 million in realized gains in April should help boost ARCC's income in the 2nd quarter of this year.

Secondly, ARCC did very well managing the assets it acquired from Allied Capital. It closed its deal with ACAS early in the first quarter and will likely be squeezing more profitability out of those assets as the year goes on.

Thirdly, ARCC has already identified some $1.1 billion of loans it has acquired in connection with the ACAS acquisition as carrying low interest rates (the weighted average interest rate on this group is 6.6% - well below the 9+% ARCC obtains on its own loans). As these loans are repaid or sold and the funds are recycled into new loans, it is likely that an additional $30 million a year in income can be realized.

Finally, ARCC has announced that it has a 80 cent a share excess taxable income carry forward from 2016 into 2017. The implication is that this 80 cents a share will have to be distributed to shareholders in 2017. While such a distribution would decrease net asset value, it would also provide those who invest now with the prospect of getting roughly 5% (in addition to the 9% regular dividend) of their cost back in the near future.

Reasonable Valuation - Investors who buy into ARCC are buying into the largest BDC with a market cap close to $7 billion, in addition to the proven track record and reliable dividend distributions. A large market cap has another plus because typically they tend to be less volatile than smaller cap ones. Today, ARCC trades at a 1.2% discount to its Net Asset Value per share based on its recent closing price of $16.30/share. We consider that the current valuation is attractive and would not be surprised to see the stock trading at a high premium to its NAV. Investors tend to reward reliable dividend payers with higher prices as in the case of Main Street Capital Corp. (NYSE:MAIN) which trades at a 74% premium to NAV.

Recent Credit Upgrade - In June 2017, Moody's upgraded the outlook of Ares Capital Corporation from negative to positive. Additionally, the company's corporate family rating and senior unsecured debt rating has been affirmed at Ba1.

Risks - In general, BDC companies tend to under-perform when the U.S. economy hits a recession as loan default rates tend to increase. In such a case, if ARCC does not earn its dividends, this may result in "Return of Capital" (or ROC), whereby part of the dividends distributed will result in a decrease in "Net Asset Value". Having said that, the recession risks in the United States are at their lowest since the last financial crisis. Therefore the risks of investing in BDC companies are currently pretty low.

Bottom Line - ARCC is a solid, long-term holding for any investor who is building a dividend portfolio. No wonder, this company is often referred to as the "Blue Chip" of the BDC sector. Those who invest now may experience the benefits of some or all of the short-term prospects highlighted above. But these prospects are really "icing on the cake". The real reason to invest in ARCC is the long-term solid track record it has established of paying dividends through thick and thin and ARCC's solid portfolio of assets. ARCC is a strong buy and should be a core holding for high-yield investors.

