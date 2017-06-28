Hail Caesar! Is Caesars Entertainment Corporation A Good Buy?

With Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CEC) reaching an agreement with its creditors over the bankruptcy of Caesars Entertainment Operating Company (CEOC), I think it may be a good time to evaluate CEC to determine if the company would potentially be a good investment.



The potential that the company has for being a good investment is that the large debt load no longer burdens it from CEOC and with that gone it does have the potential be profitable again. The company has also shown that it is capable of that by reversing the declining operating cash flow trends looking back from 2009 to present. From 2009 to 2014 CEC has experienced yearly declines in operating cash flow with it turning negative in 2013. It was not until 2016 that CEC was able to post a positive operating cash flow.



Year 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 Cash flow from Operations (Millions) $308 -$57 -$821 -$99 $33 $63 $104.4 $220.2 Source: Data comes from each years 10-K



On the other hand, there will be quite a bit of dilution of the current shareholders' earnings due to the fact that CEC will be issuing shares to pay back the creditors of CEOC. The question is how much will this affect the current shareholders and will the additional revenue to be earned from operations the properties of CEOC be enough to offset that.

Company Overview:

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CEC) (Ticker: CZR) is a casino-entertainment and a hospitality holding company that primarily operates two entities and one bankrupt entity. Between these companies, a total of 12 casinos are owned and operated by CEC in the United States with a total of over one million square feet of gaming space and more than 24,000 hotel rooms

Holdings:

Current Operating Entities Caesars Entertainment Resort Properties, LLC (CERP) Caesars Growth Partners, LLC (CGP)

Bankrupt Operating Entities (Not consolidated within results) Caesars Entertainment Operating Company, Inc



Caesars Entertainment Resort Properties, LLC (CERP): Is 100% owned by CEC

Properties Owned and Operated:

Flamingo Las Vegas Harrah’s Laughlin Harrah’s Atlantic City Paris Las Vegas Harrah’s Las Vegas Rio All-Suites Hotel & Casino LINQ Promenade at Caesars Palace (Shopping Center) Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace (Hotel)

Source: 2016 10-K

Entities Owned:

Caesars Enterprise Services, LLC (CES) (20% ownership stake)

Caesars Growth Partners, LLC (CGP): Is 61% owned by CEC

Properties Owned and Operated:

Bally’s Las Vegas Horseshoe Baltimore The Cromwell The LINQ Hotel & Casino Harrah’s New Orleans Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Source: 2016 10-K

Entities Owned:

Caesars Enterprise Services, LLC (CES) (11% ownership stake)

Caesars Interactive Entertainment (NYSE:CIS) (100% ownership stake)

Caesars Acquisition Company (NASDAQ:CAC) (39% ownership stake)

Caesars Entertainment Operating Company, Inc (CEOC): 89% owned by CEC, as part of the reorganization plan. CEOC will be separated into two different companies PropCo and OpCo



PropCo- Will be formed as a REIT that will own all of the properties of CEOC and will lease the properties to OpCo. PropCo will be a separate entity from CEC and will not be consolidated by CEC.



OpCo- Will operate as a fully owned subsidiary of CEC that will lease the properties from ProCo and will operate the properties. OpCo will be consolidated with CEC.

It is in my opinion that the CEC taking control of OpCo will have no positive impact on the intrinsic value of CEC. My reasoning for that is if there were any real value in OpCo it would not have separated CEOC into two companies. The only reason why it was separated was that the only real value in CEOC was its assets and not from any of it operations which are why the creditors of CEOC will be owners in ProCo and CEC will own OpCo. If OpCo has any real value, the lenders would have wanted that as well since they are still only getting a fraction of their original investment. Based on this belief I will be excluding any potential revenues and cash flows from OpCo in my valuation and assessment of CEC since I believe OpCo will only have either zero effect or an adverse effect on its intrinsic value.

Properties Owned and Operated (as of January 15, 2015):

Domestic (Owned) Bally’s Atlantic City Harrah’s Metropolis Horseshoe Council Bluffs Caesars Atlantic City Harrah’s North Kansas City Horseshoe Hammond Caesars Palace Las Vegas Harrah’s Philadelphia Horseshoe Southern Indiana Harrah’s Gulf Coast Harrah’s Reno Horseshoe Tunica Harrah’s Council Bluffs Harveys Lake Tahoe Louisiana Downs Harrah’s Joliet Horseshoe Bossier City Tunica Roadhouse Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

International (Owned) Alea Glasgow Playboy Club London Alea Nottingham Rendezvous Brighton The Casino at the Empire Rendezvous Southend-on-Sea Emerald Safari The Sportsman Manchester235

Managed Properties Caesars Cairo Horseshoe Cincinnati Caesars Windsor Horseshoe Cleveland Harrah’s Ak-Chin The London Clubs Cairo-Ramses Harrah’s Cherokee ThistleDown Racino Harrah’s Resort Southern California

Source: 2014 10-K

Entities Owned:

Caesars Enterprise Services, LLC (CES) (69% ownership stake)

Caesars Enterprise Services, LLC (CES):

CES holds no assets. It operates to serve corporate and administrative functions for the casino properties that are owned by CERP, CEOC, CGP and other casinos owned by unrelated third parties

Caesars Interactive Entertainment (CIS):

Operates the online gaming business and owns the World Series of Poker tournaments and brand. CIS sold its social and mobile gaming unit for $4.4 billion in cash in September of 2016.

Caesars Acquisition Company (CAC):

Caesars Acquisition Company is a fully consolidated Variable interest entity who owns 100% of the voting rights to CGP (Ticker: CACQ).

Industry Attractiveness:

Barging Power of Suppliers: Low, most of the inputs are readily available, and with the large size of the casinos, it should have a right amount of clout when it comes to negotiating prices.

Barging Power of Buyers: Low, with a larger customer base, the people who visit casinos do not have much bargaining power. Any benefits that a customer may receive is as a result of the high competition in the industry.

Threat of New Substitutes: High, the way this industry has positioned itself to be more than just a place to go and gamble, but also a place to go to be entertained. This was done throughout the industry in order to expand its customer base. There will always be the customers that are there to gamble because, let's face it they have a problem, those customers are less likely switch to something else as long as they have the financial means. The other customers are the ones that go there for entertainment whether it is to gamble for fun or to see a show or something else. These types of customers which I believe to be the majority of the customers have quite a few other options for entertainment then the casino.

Rivalry Among Competitors: High, the gambling industry can be highly competitive with casinos competing with other local casinos for the same customers. It is common in the industry to provide customers with perks in order to get them to come to its casino, CEC gives away over $500 million annually in these perks which amount to about 14% of its revenue.

Threat of New Entrants: Low, with the significant capital investment needed to start a casino you would not see many new companies going into this industry.

Earnings Overview:

With CEC being such a highly levered company it has struggled in the past with posting positive earnings. As a result of that, CEC’s largest holding CEOC went under chapter 11 bankruptcy protection back in 2015. As a consequence of the bankruptcy, CEOC is no longer consolidated with CEC, which results in a loss of about $4.5 billion in revenues attributable to CEOC which was about 57% of its total revenues in 2014. On the flip side, the bankruptcy also reduced the long-term debt by $18.3 billion which reduced its debt ratio from 98% in 2014 to 45% as of the last quarterly report.

As CEC stands currently, in my opinion, it should still struggle with generating positive earnings but should be able to produce positive cash flows still. Unless the debt ratio is reduced to around 23%, CEC will not be able to generate positive earnings, assuming revenue growth is at 7% annually. If the debt ratio remains the same, CEC would have to have revenues at a level of around $8 billion to start having positive earnings. The only realistic way for CEC to have positive earnings is to use the proceeds from the sale of the social and media gaming unit to reduce its debt.

Even though CEC will struggle with positive earnings, it does not mean that it will struggle with it being solvent. CEC still has the ability to be cash flow positive, and this is mainly due to the large depreciation expenses that it occurs. Currently, depreciation accounts for about 10% of its total revenues. Because of this, I do not believe CEC to be in any real danger of bankruptcy and should be able to refinance the majority of the debt that is due in 2020 and 2021.

Below is the yearly operating earnings for the past three years, these numbers do not include any earnings from the bankrupt CEOC unit.

2016 2015 2014 Casino Revenues $2,177.00 $2,168.00 $1,923.00 Food and Beverage Revenues $788.00 $798.00 $760.00 Room Revenues $923.00 $860.00 $753.00 Other Revenue $527.00 $487.00 $479.00 Casino Promotional Allowances $(538.00) $(542.00) $(543.00) Net Revenues $3,877.00 $3,771.00 $3,372.00 Casino expense $1,128.00 $1,122.00 $1,071.00 Food and beverage $383.00 $388.00 $386.00 Rooms $249.00 $223.00 $209.00 Property, general, administrative, and other $1,166.00 $1,022.00 $1,000.00 Depreciation and amortization $439.00 $361.00 $315.00 Impairments n/a $1.00 $435.00 Corporate expense $166.00 $169.00 $95.00 Other operating costs $89.00 $148.00 $106.00 Operating Expenses $3,620.00 $3,434.00 $3,617.00 Income/(Loss ) From Operations $257.00 $337.00 $(245.00) Source: 2016 10-K

Intrinsic Value:

Based on the potential cash flows for the remaining units of CEC, I calculate an intrinsic value of $9.8 which put the current price at a 27% premium as of 6/23/2017. This value does not include the valuation of OpCo or any dilution of shareholder value due to the new shares that are to be issued. If I were to incorporate those factors into the valuation, it would be lower, but since the valuation came in below the current price I did not feel it was necessary to add those factors.

Recommendation:

Sell

Conclusion:

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is not something I would recommend buying based on its intrinsic value. The industry that CEC is in is a somewhat attractive industry with the large customer base and high barriers to entry for outside firms which should lead to an attractive profit margin. The problem is the large amounts of debt that has to be taken on in order to build these casinos.

Being highly leveraged can be quite rewarding to the equity holders as long as the assets built or purchased perform as expected. Any miscalculation in the expected revenues will have adverse consequences that will persist. This is the case with CEC and why its largest business unit went into bankruptcy. CEC, as it stands now, is obviously in better shape than it was before the CEOC bankruptcy. However, is it in good condition for its equity holders at its current market price? I do not believe it is, CEC is not a company I would suggest shorting, rather something I would pass on and find something else more attractive. Maybe sometime in the future when the price comes down this may be worth looking into, but not right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.