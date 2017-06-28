Why I'm Staying Long AMD Despite Suggestions The Stock Is Relatively Overvalued

I recently unloaded some Amazon (AMZN), Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) shares. This was to pay me increasing my HP, Inc. (HPQ) position. However, I would l like to reassure my Seeking Alpha followers that I will continue to hold my position in AMD in spite of the recent bearish/warning articles about it. Mr. Zhi Xian Lim and Achilles Research presented well-argued thesis on why we should do an all-in profit taking on AMD right now. Mr. Lim’s DCF-based article was very interesting.

My account at TipRanks also told me that insiders are recently selling some of their shares. Dr. Lisa Su and other high-level executives are cashing in some of their AMD shares.

Further, FundamentalSpeculation told me that AMD is super relatively overvalued if compared to its cohort (group) of sector/industry peers. However, I’m still going to keep holding on to my remaining AMD shares. This is because FundamentalSpeculation’s Artificial Intelligence algorithm also gave AMD a Bullish Momentum Model Analysis rating. FundamentalSpeculation’s contradictory verdict on the investment quality of AMD is very amusing. It goes to show that AMD is in a very special place among institutional and retail investors. The sell-side can keep discussing AMD’s overvaluation, but they still won’t find it easy to derail AMD’s momentum.

The green bullish tag on the chart above pertains to the Momentum Model Analysis rating from FundamentalSpeculation. I think FundamentalSpeculation’s Artificial Intelligence calculation got screwed up because it relies heavily on peers-comparative P/E valuation ratios. AMD has a negative P/E. This is likely why it gave AMD a super-low Fair Value price of $1.58. The Closing Price used by FundamentalSpeculation is also delayed, AMD closed at $13.40 today.

The important thing is FundamentalSpeculation’s deep learning computers still correctly identified that AMD has bullish momentum. Another site also said AMD is overpriced, while at the same time also admitted that it has a strongly bullish momentum Trend Score. Peers-comparative investing platform Alpha Omega Mathematica also said AMD is overvalued and yet it highlighted the stock’s strong momentum trend.

I respect value investing fans but I’m also an event-driven investor. The strong momentum verdict on AMD’s stock is certainly a catalyst event, which justifies holding on to AMD. Seeking Alpha’s recent approval of technical analysis-heavy articles is acknowledgment that the investing world no longer relies solely on fundamentals.

Many investors (like me) often give more weight to momentum indicators than a stock’s fundamentals. Relative overvaluation of some companies seems to be the new norm.

Anyway, RSI (Relative Strength Index) is a good indicator to see if AMD is already overbought. I checked and StockTA said AMD's RSI score is only 58.95. It's not near the 70 level of Overbought condition.

Exponential Moving Average-wise AMD is still hinting upside trend. AMD's 5-day EMA (13.62) has not crossed below its 13-day EMA of 12.99. As long as the near-term EMA scores do not cross below the 50-day EMA (12.31), AMD is not yet in danger of a major downside.







What's Behind AMD's Momentum?



Dr. Lisa Su is not as charming as the cult icon Elon Musk of Tesla (TSLA). However, AMD and Tesla are both fueled by unbridled optimism from retail and institutional investors. Money-losing AMD and Tesla got stratospheric valuations because investors are confidently betting on their potential future multi-bagger revenue/valuation growth.

Even before AMD delivered commercial versions of the Ryzen and Radeon RX Vega, hedge fund managers have already started investing in AMD last Q4 2016. Herd mentality is strong among institutional and small investors. A group of hedge fund managers decided AMD should be a darling and the flock followed. Why did those hedge fund gamblers make an early bird bet on AMD?

They knew AMD’s release of competent 14-nm desktop and server CPUs and high-end GPUs this year is going to be a popular go-long incentive this 2017. Hedge fund managers started buying last Q4 2016, perhaps after Dr. Su confirmed that Zen-based processors will really finally launch in 2017.

After so many years of being a 28-nanometer has-been against Intel’s (INTC) 14-nm dominance on desktop and server processors, AMD finally delivered Ryzen and Epyc this year. Even without Threadripper, I am highly confident that Ryzen will continue to steal market share from Intel this year. Unless Intel starts seriously cutting prices of its Kaby Lake and Sky Lake CPUs, more margin-pressured PC manufacturers will go for Ryzen.

Ryzen helped AMD take 2% away from Intel's share on x86 processors in Q1. Like its momentum-driven stock, AMD’s consumer x86 processor business is on an upside momentum. As of June 28, 2017, AMD’s share is now at 20.70%. That’s a notable 16.29% increase from Q4 2016’s 17.8%. This kind of data is why small and large investors are exuberant over AMD.

Adding 2% to 3% to AMD’s 20.70% share on x86 processors every quarter for the next two years is already satisfactory to me. Such an achievement will provide enough inspiration to keep investors optimistic on AMD.

Intel’s high pricing policy for Xeon CPUs during AMD’s lost decade means many small and medium enterprises are very interested in trying AMD’s Epyc as a more cost-effective processor for their data centers. Prior to this year, it wasn’t very polite of Intel to abuse the absence of competent AMD server CPUs.

AMD’s comeback on server processors this year could attract customers that were unhappy about Intel’s pricing for Xeon.

Cloud computing giants like Baidu (BIDU) and Microsoft (MSFT) threw their support behind Epyc. Almost all major server hardware vendors like HP Enterprise (HPE), Dell, and Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY) pledged to create products based on AMD’s Epyc 7000-series server processors. Lenovo’s data center business is still a loss-making segment, and getting Epyc could help it with its margins. Lenovo could improve sales if it offers more affordable Epyc-based servers to its customers.

Further, AMD’s recent launch of its high-end Radeon RX Vega GPU will help it steal more market share on discrete video cards. The $999 RX Vega GPU will help AMD loosen Nvidia’s (NVDA) grip on luxury video cards. As per Jon Peddie’s Q1 2017 report, AMD lost market share to Nvidia. It was probably because AMD did not have an equalizer to the GTX 1080.

Q1 2017 Add-in Board GPU

AMD challenging Nvidia on high-end GPUs would be good for the bottom line. A strong focus on high-end gaming hardware can help AMD finally deliver a positive annual P/E. Selling 100k units of $999 GPUs is a better bottom line tailwind than selling 500k units of sub-$200 Radeon RX 470/460 GPU products.

Further, as long as AMD has the exclusive right to supply discrete GPUs for Apple (AAPL) Mac computers, it will have a steady customer for Radeon cards. Etherium crypto-currency miners will also keep Radeon sales healthy. Unlike bitcoins, Etherium seems to be ASIC-resistant. GPUs are again in great demand among cryptocurrency miners.

Even Nvidia is now exploiting the huge opportunity in cryptocurrency GPUs.

New Products Can Help AMD Regain Market Share

Recovering market share that it lost to Intel and Nvidia (during the 2008-2016 period) will most likely help AMD grow its annual revenue at a CAGR of 13% or higher.

After so many years of waiting, investors are confident AMD has competent products against Intel’s CPUs and Nvidia’s GPUs. The future valuation of AMD is really going to shoot up even higher if it takes 40% of the discrete GPU market, 35% of the desktop x86 CPU, and 10% of server CPUs.

Conclusion



I do not enjoy making DCF valuation models because it requires me to make so many assumptions. However, Mr. Lim’s DCF valuation of AMD was not very optimistic. He only used a revenue CAGR of 12% until 2023. I’m one of those people who is responsible for the unbridled exuberance over AMD. DCF allows for optimism or conservatism in making assumptions.

I therefore have a more enthusiastic 10-year DCF Revenue Exit model for AMD from finbox.io. I used a higher revenue growth rate than Mr. Lim's valuation model.

Here are the discount rates and terminal values I used for this DCF valuation model. A discount rate of 10.5-11.5% seems reasonable.

Anybody can make a DCF valuation to support the current momentum of AMD. You only need to use optimistic assumptions to get a high DCF valuation. The most important thing though is for AMD to keep gaining market share against Intel and Nvidia. This feat will keep its investors happy and loyal.

Further, unlike Elon Musk who can’t seem to meet his annual delivery targets for Tesla cars, Dr. Su is meeting her declared schedule for AMD’s latest CPU and GPU products. I don't know if Musk can deliver the Tesla Model 3 next year but Threadripper is really coming this July.

I’m very bullish on Epyc too. It could help AMD regain 5% or 10% of the server application processors. Intel’s 99% share on x86 server CPUs helped it raked in $17.9 billion in revenue last year.

Five percent of an $18 billion market is going to inspire more unbridled optimism for AMD’s stock.