TripAdvisor Is Screaming Cheap Any Way You Slice It

At $36.49 per share, TripAdvisor’s common stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) is an incredible long-term investment. Much ink has been spilled about TripAdvisor, including by me, so I will get right to the point.

TRIP is now absurdly cheap. I will support this claim later by highlighting the value of two parts of TripAdvisor’s business: the Non-Hotel business and the U.S. portion of the Hotel business.

But first, I’ll address the current situation, what the market thinks, and why it is wrong.

TripAdvisor’s business is clearly improving. When the company reported its first-quarter report on May 7, it revealed several positive signs.

Click-based and transaction revenue (the key revenue line) accelerated to 11.6% growth year-over-year after seeing four quarters of negative growth followed by flat growth in 4Q 2016. This was the result of 9.0% hotel shopper growth, the fastest growth since 1Q 2016, and revenue per hotel shopper growth of 2.4%, which turned positive for the first time since before the Instant Booking rollout began in 2014.

Overall Hotel revenue returned to growth, growing 3.6%, and would have been 1% higher without a currency headwind. This line was weighed down by declines in display, subscription, and other hotel revenue lines, but these are expected to improve in the second half such that their full-year growth should be roughly flat.

What is most interesting is that the U.S. Hotel business is now back to running on all cylinders. The company does not separately break out the U.S. portion and non-U.S. portion, so all investors see is the consolidated Hotel segment numbers. But below the surface, management said U.S. click-based and transaction revenue is growing revenue at a strong double-digit pace, which I think is almost certainly at least mid-teens and possibly still “over 20%,” which is had been earlier this year. This strong growth is being driven by double-digit growth in both U.S. hotel shoppers and U.S. revenue per hotel shopper. In fact, revenue per hotel shopper has now recovered to “pre-Instant Booking” (“pre-IB”) levels. This is the result of fully lapping the negative impacts of the IB rollout in the U.S. last fall, as well as tweaking the strategy to only feature IB when it offers the lowest hotel price. Today the company is highlighting meta much more often and highlighting IB only when it offers the best price, which compares to a year ago when it was highlighting IB significantly despite it not always offering the best price. With the benefit of hindsight, it is not that surprising that last year’s monetization was so poor, given that approach. Now, the year-over-year mix shift away from poorly monetizing IB towards higher-monetizing metasearch, plus the monetization improvements of IB itself when it is featured, appears to be resulting in solid growth in the U.S. against easy comps. Higher revenue per hotel shopper allows TripAdvisor to spend more in paid marketing channels, which accelerates hotel shopper growth. So volume and price are correlated, which makes downturns and upturns in these metrics especially pronounced. We’re in an upturn.

Hotel mobile monetization improved in the quarter as revenue on mobile grew 35% while mobile hotel shoppers only grew 25%. That math indicates revenue per hotel shopper on mobile grew 8% year-over-year. As the mix shift of TripAdvisor’s users continues to shift towards mobile, it is imperative that the company creates a great user experience, which will improve mobile user monetization. Repeat usage on the app is essentially a money-printing business for TripAdvisor, and the app data is incredibly strong and growing.

The Non-Hotel business grew revenue 18% year-over-year and grew 21% excluding a 3% currency headwind. This business is expected to grow at a mid-20s rate this year and is expected to turn profitable for the first time. This segment is an overlooked gem because it has not contributed to earnings yet but should be a much larger and highly profitable business down the road.

The company began to repurchase shares in a meaningful way in 4Q 2016, repurchasing 1.7 million shares at $50.76 per share ($84 million), and got more aggressive in 1Q 2017, repurchasing 3.5 million shares at $42.49 ($150 million). As of 3/31, the company had $100 million remaining on its current repurchase authorization. Given that the stock is now trading around $36 per share, I believe the company has continued to repurchase shares and is likely to renew its repurchase authorization in the near future.

The morning after the company reported 1Q 2017 earnings on May 10th, TRIP spiked from a prior close of $46.92 per share to an intraday high of $50.95 per share (+8.6% intraday). I thought it was pretty clearly a solid quarter with substantial progress made in all facets of the business with an aggressive share repurchase to boot. However, the stock shortly went into reverse, closing at $47.99 that day (+2.3%), and subsequently traded down to $44.30 at the close on May 21st.

I attribute that to a couple items that short-term traders considered negative.

First, management said not to extrapolate 1Q growth in hotel shoppers and revenue per hotel shopper into 2Q. While they still expect double-digit click-based and transaction revenue growth for 2017, it will temporarily pull back a bit in 2Q before accelerating in the second half. Given that Wall Street is incessantly short-term oriented, prospects for a near-term slowdown in revenue growth contributed to stock’s weakness.

Second, and this is likely the bigger factor, management said while they are spending $70 - $80 million on the television brand campaign in the second half of this year, that is only for the U.S. and a handful of other big markets and only for a half year. It is fair to assume the company will spend a larger amount in 2018. Management expects near-term returns on that spending to be negative while being substantially positive longer term. This created significant uncertainty about 2018 Hotel segment earnings. Given that most of the investment community focuses on near-term results and hates uncertainty, I think this was the biggest factor behind the weakness in the stock.

Then fast forwarding to May 22nd, TripAdvisor management made an appearance at the J.P. Morgan conference. While they had previously said 2Q revenue growth would slow down from the 1Q pace, they put a finer point on that by saying to expect mid-single digit to high-single digit growth in click-based and transaction revenue for 2Q. (This is due to 2Q having a more difficult year-over-year comp than 1Q, the testing of the new site in 2Q, which is initially dilutive, international Hotel is recovering more slowly, and the pull back of some of their less efficient online marketing occurred in 2Q (in order to reallocate to spending to television).) However, they again reiterated double-digit growth in click-based and transaction revenue growth for the full-year 2017. In addition, they said the television spending should be profitable in “a few years.” A few years is an eternity to the stock market.

The result? The company’s stock slid from a prior close of $44.30 to $42.97 by the close of that day and continued to fall to an intraday low of $35.34 on June 21st as sell-side analysts saw the stock price weakness and invented reasons that would justify it, downgrading and lowering their price targets.

Incredibly, the decline in the stock from $44.30 before the J.P. Morgan conference to $35.34 is a $1.3 billion decline in the market value of the company. What new news could possibly justify that? The point about 2Q revenue growth temporarily slowing from the 1Q pace was not new news. They had already said that on the 1Q call. Yes, they quantified it by saying mid-single to high-single digit revenue growth but that couldn’t have been much different than what was already widely assumed after management pointed out the 2Q slowdown on the 1Q call just 12 days earlier.

If the consensus had been expecting say 10% click-based and transaction revenue growth in 2Q (a slowdown from the 11.6% rate in 1Q) and now they had to adjust that to say 6%, we are talking about a difference in 2Q revenue of $8 million. That is less than 2% of the company’s 2Q revenue. The contribution profit on that $8 million is probably around $5 million pre-tax and just over $3 million after-tax. For perspective, this is a company with an enterprise value of $4.7 billion and an intrinsic value much higher than that. Essentially, the market incorporated this ~$3 million lower after-tax profit in 2Q than was previously expected and sold the stock off by $1.3 billion. By doing so, the market effectively capitalized the ~$3 million shortfall at a 400x multiple. Yes, 400x.

There is no other new information from that conference appearance that could have been construed negatively. The CFO did say the television spending would turn profitable “in a few years,” but he had already said it would be ROI negative in the short-term and “very much ROI positive” in the long term during the 1Q call 12 days earlier. Most of the investment community would not distinguish between “long term” and “a few years,” so I don’t think this was a factor in the stock’s $1.3 billion slide.

So the commentary about 2Q is the only explanation for the stock’s big slide, which is absurd. Again, by taking the stock down by $1.3 billion, the market capitalized the $3 million of lower 2Q earnings at a 400x multiple. On what planet does this make sense? I’m no astronomer but I know there is no planet on which that makes sense.

I actually took more positive things out of the J.P. Morgan conference than negative.

Steve Kaufer said, “So I look and say, all right, 1Q good results, 2Q, a little softer; but now we have this [new site] rollout. Then you look at television and the potential impact, and I don’t think that we’re being terribly optimistic in terms of what television can do given the multiple years of data points that we have from the past.” I interpret this comment to mean they are probably being conservative with the revenue growth outlook.

They will continue to repurchase shares as long as the price is attractive, and they thought it was attractive enough at $42.39 to buy back $150 million worth of stock. So clearly, they should be buying back stock aggressively with the stock in the mid-$30s.

Kaufer said revenue per hotel shopper is “on the rise.” I already expected this but it is nice to hear it confirmed.

Bigger Picture

At a higher level, I think the biggest fear in the market about TripAdvisor is the size of the potential 2018 television spending, how much it could negatively impact 2018 earnings, and the uncertainty and timing of positive returns on that spending.

First, I understand the fear and the market hates uncertainty more than anything. However, there is nothing that says 2018 television losses (TV spending less incremental revenues from TV times contribution margin) cannot be offset by cutbacks elsewhere or more Non-Hotel profits. Clearly, the $70-$80 million of TV spending in this year’s second half is being offset by cuts in less efficient online marketing and higher than expected Non-Hotel profits. The company would seem to have the same opportunity to fund that same level of spending in 1H 2018 from those two buckets. In addition, there are likely other sources of funds as well given the company has an annual selling and marketing line approaching $900 million. So I don’t think it is at all a certainty that 2018 Hotel earnings have to be significantly lower than 2017 Hotel earnings.

Furthermore, one should not overly emphasize one year’s earnings in valuing any company. The value of a business is the present value of all future cash flows, and in most cases, the vast majority of a company’s value is attributable to its cash flows in distant years. So even if 2018 Hotel earnings do end up a bit lower, so what? It is clearly temporary and insignificant to the company's valuation.

Second, TripAdvisor’s stock closed at $52.70 right before it reported 4Q 2016 earnings on February 15th and disclosed that it would likely begin a big television marketing campaign. It is now trading at $36.49 so the whole company is now apparently worth about $2.4 billion less. The biggest cause of this is pretty clearly the television spending and its size and uncertain returns because all the company’s metrics have been improving. So let’s run some numbers. They could potentially spend up to $200 million on television next year. To be completely ridiculous, let’s say they see absolutely zero revenue benefits from it such that the money spent is a complete loss. After-tax that would be a $130 loss. They would essentially be lighting that cash on fire. Given that there has been nothing materially negative learned since February 15th, what does the $2.4 billion change in market value suggest? It suggests they will light $130 million on fire for about 18 years. However, that is undiscounted. If I use a 10% discount rate, the company would have to light $240 million on fire for 50 years to justify a $2.4 billion decline in value. You would not be wrong to think the market has overreacted to this uncertainty about the size and return profile of the 2018 television spending.

Valuation

To illustrate how cheap TRIP is now, I’ll first value the overlooked Non-Hotel segment. Exhibit 1 shows TripAdvisor’s current capitalization.

The Non-Hotel Business

I think the Non-Hotel business is worth in the neighborhood of $1.9 billion, which I estimate using a 20-year DCF. This equates to 5.1x this year's estimated revenue. Non-Hotel is made up of three high return businesses that are collectively growing revenue at a mid-20s rate and have large addressable markets. TripAdvisor's Viator is the clear market leader in what PhoCusWright estimates is an $80 billion addressable market. Each Non-Hotel business can grow for a long time and should have substantial margins at scale. If this business were private and VC-backed it would likely be valued much higher than $1.9 billion today.

In Exhibit 2, I back out the estimated value of the Non-Hotel piece to arrive at the implied valuation of the Hotel business.

So TripAdvisor's main business looks like it is available in the market for $2.7 billion. That is a paltry sum for the world's largest travel site with 150+ million monthly unique hotel shoppers and attractive long-term growth opportunities. Exhibit 3 puts some basic valuation metrics around this $2.7 billion figure.

TripAdvisor's core Hotel business is available for 2.1x revenue, 14.1x EBIT, 10.6x EBITDA (real EBITDA counting stock-based compensation as a real expense), or a 4.8% NOPAT yield. These are all extremely low multiples considering the high quality of TripAdvisor's business, its well-entrenched competitive moat, its long-term and high return growth profile, the extent to which the company is currently underearning, and its strategic value to one of many potential acquirers. I could stop there because that this valuation is screaming cheap to me for this incredible asset.

The U.S. Hotel Business

But let's go another step and value the U.S. Hotel business. To estimate U.S. Hotel revenue, the key variables are 1) U.S. hotel shoppers, 2) U.S. revenue per hotel shopper, and 3) the U.S. portion of display, subscription, and other revenue. Management doesn't explicitly break out U.S. versus non-U.S. by segment but has given some clues.

On U.S. hotel shoppers, we know about one-third of total hotel shoppers are attributable to the U.S.

The next variable is U.S. revenue per hotel shopper. What do we know about this? Management recently stated that the U.S. Hotel business is back to double-digit revenue growth, including "over 20%" growth earlier this year, and that revenue per hotel shopper in the U.S. is back to "pre-Instant Booking" levels.

Revenue per hotel shopper pre-IB was about $0.60 just before the IB rollout began and averaged $0.56 for the full 2014 year.

Exhibit 5 shows the math behind my estimate that U.S. revenue per hotel shopper was about $0.85 pre-IB. We know U.S. hotel shopper mix is about 33% and we know about half of click-based and transaction revenue is attributable to the U.S. so the algebra leads us to $0.42 for non-U.S. and $0.85 for U.S. This makes sense because international CPCs are lower than U.S. CPCs due to lower hotel ADRs as well as a higher mix of lower monetizing mobile traffic outside the U.S.

That leads me to Exhibit 6 and 2017. Plugging in 586 million U.S. hotel shoppers and a range of $0.80 - $0.90 for U.S. revenue per hotel shopper (it is back to pre-IB levels but there could be some variability), I estimate U.S. click-based and transaction revenue of $469 - $527 million. I add half of display, subscription, and other revenue to that to reach U.S. hotel revenue of $690 - $749 million.

Next, I consider that Hotel adjusted EBITDA margin was 42% in 2014. I think the U.S. and non-U.S. portions of the Hotel business probably had similar margins at the time (the U.S. has both higher monetization and higher traffic acquisition costs), but today the U.S. business probably has much better margins than non-U.S. due to currency, more unfavorable mobile mix shift outside the U.S., and other factors. All things considered, I estimate the U.S. Hotel business could have adjusted EBITDA margins around 37.5% today (this implies non-U.S. Hotel margins are in the low 20s today).

I allocate 60% of D&A and stock-based compensation to U.S. Hotel, incorporate a healthy 38% U.S. tax rate, and apply a 2.0%-3.0% NOPAT yield to reach a $3.4 billion - $5.8 billion valuation. That equates to 4.9x - 7.7x revenue. Several online travel acquisitions have occurred at revenue multiples at this level or higher in recent years, and TripAdvisor is the most valuable asset of them all, in my view.

Recall that the U.S. portion of the Hotel business is back to robust double-digit growth, all-time high monetization levels, and just started a $70 million television branding campaign that should only accelerate revenue growth.

Final Thoughts

If the Non-Hotel business is worth $1.9 billion and the U.S. Hotel business is worth at least $3.4 billion, then the non-U.S. Hotel business has a negative value in the market right now. Effectively, not only is that business free but also we are being paid to take it.

The truth is the non-U.S. Hotel business has tremendous value. It represents roughly half of Hotel revenue today but its monetization and margins are temporarily depressed due to headwinds from currency, notably in the UK, IB headwinds that it is only now just lapping, and other factors. If this piece is worth even half of the U.S. Hotel business, which itself is valued conservatively here, then TripAdvisor is worth $7.7 billion - $11.3 billion or about $52 - $77 per share today. That is 43% - 110% higher than the current stock quote of $36.49 per share. And of course, that value will grow over time.

This is one way of many to illustrate the extent to which TRIP is undervalued today. I do not know when this will correct itself but I'm confident it will do so in spades in the fullness of time.

Risks

Another company becomes the go-to site for travel research and erodes TripAdvisor's competitive position.

Customer acquisition costs rise faster than user monetization.

My valuation assumptions turn out to be too optimistic. That said, given the very large discount at which the stock is trading, I think the risk of losing money permanently is quite remote at this price.

