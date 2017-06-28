EnviroStar:A Short Idea For July

pOn June 2, 2017 EnviroStar Inc. (NYSEMKT:EVI) announced the a href="https://finance.yahoo.com/news/envirostar-inc-acquire-martin-ray-211600422.html"planned acquisition of the distributor Martin-Ray Laundry Systems Inc./a for a total of $4M split evenly between cash and EVI stock. Prior to the announcement the stock had closed at a price of $19.25. Since then the stock price has risen dramatically to a recent high of $32.50 (a 69% increase) as of June 27th. Martin-Ray will add $11.5M of revenue on an annual basis however it sounds like it won't be adding much if anything to the bottom line the next few quarters. a href="https://finance.yahoo.com/news/envirostar-inc-completes-acquisition-martin-163200560.html"The recent PR announcing the closing of the acquisition/a included that this quot;is expected to be accretive to EVIrsquo;s earnings for its fiscal year ending June 30, 2018quot;. If it was going to be immediately accretive as opposed to sometime in the next year I think they would have said as much. Meanwhile the market capitalization of EVI has increased by over $100M. /ppYou can see in the chart below the inexplicable cause and effect this tiny acquisition has had to EVI's stock price which had been on its way to a healthy downward correction./ppa href="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2017/6/27/538989-14985858942305694_origin.png" rel="lightbox"img src="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2017/6/27/538989-14985858942305694.png" //a/pp(chart provided by Stockcharts.com)/ppOf course it's possible the market figured something out beyond the most recent acquisition that caused this massive upward revaluation. Let's take a look a bit deeper./ppEnviroStar Inc. operates in the commercial and industrial laundry segment and is pursuing an avenue of growth through acquisition in an attempt to consolidate the fractured industry. According to IBISemWorld/em, a leader in market research, the 2013-2017 industry growth CAGR's were a href="https://www.ibisworld.com/industry-trends/market-research-reports/other-services-except-public-administration/personal-laundry/dry-cleaners.html"Dry-Cleaning -.1%/a and a href="https://www.ibisworld.com/industry-trends/market-research-reports/other-services-except-public-administration/personal-laundry/laundromats.html"Laundromats 1.1%/a. That doesn't sound too promising as there won't be much capital investment going into a zero/low growth industry. In order for the acquisition model of growth for EnviroStar to work they would need to make up for the lack of market growth with powerful synergies in their acquisitions through pricing power and expense reduction./ppHow has EnviroStar been doing with their acquisition model so far? In October of 2016 they completed the a href="https://americancoinop.com/articles/envirostar-acquire-fellow-distributor-western-state-design-28-million"acquisition of Western State Design LLC/a for $28M ($18M cash and $10M in stock). This appears to have nearly doubled EVI's quarterly revenue for Q1 of 2017 vs prior year however EPS declined from .11 to .08 (a -27% decline) for the same period. The deal closed in October of '16 so they had a little less than three months of integration time prior to this first full quarterly earnings. Additionally they had the 3 months of Q1 to work on capturing their economies of scale. Now they have another acquisition to try to integrate and capture synergies from. It might be too soon to tell long-term how this will work out for EviroStar but the early indications are not good and most certainly don't justify the current $32 stock price and 97 price to earnings ratio./ppThe author does not know more than the little that was publicly disclosed but recently on June 15th the law firm a href="http://pjlfirm.com/envirostar-inc/"Purcell Julie amp; Lefkowitz LLP/a announced they were investigating EVI for quot;a potential breach of fiduciary dutyquot; involving the board of directors. The law firm's website invites current shareholders to fill out a short form to get in contact with the legal team there to learn more about this. Lawsuits are filed against companies all the time however without knowing more it is impossible to know if this falls into the category of frivolous or damning. Interestingly only four days after this announcement the a href="https://www.streetinsider.com/Corporate+News/Symmetric+Capital+to+Take+40.4%25+Stake+in+EnviroStar+(EVI)/10351677.html"Symmetric Capital LLC/a insiders a href="https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/65312/000117494717001041/c469808_8k-a.htm"signed over voting authority/a of their 40%+ stake in EVI to the board of directors for three years. Maybe it's unrelated but the timing is interesting./ppFrom a financial perspective the company is trading at a similar valuation as what we see with the Silicon Valley darlings yet this is about as far from a tech stock as you can get. The behemoth distributor Grainger (a href="https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/GWW"GWW/a) with a market cap of $10B trades at a healthy P/E of 17. Given the size, poor balance sheet, zero/low growth industry, and yet unproven ability to grow EPS through their growth medium of acquisitions EnviroStar hasn't earned the recent multiple expansion. Currently EVI is trading a P/E of 97, P/B of 16, TTM P/CF of 81, and has a Current Ratio of 1.29. Even if EPS were growing commensurate with their revenue from acquisitions it wouldn't justify the current share price. EVI currently is a $5-6 stock all day long and that's giving it the benefit of the revenue growth, the current frothy market, and ignoring the weak balance sheet. /ppIn conclusion we have a company operating in an industry with no or very little growth that is executing an as of yet unproven buy and grow strategy with poor initial results. The market capitalization has gained over $100M on news of a $4M acquisition of an unprofitable company. The most recent quarterly earnings declined by -27% and the stock trades at stratospheric valuations normally only provided to Silicon Valley tech companies. The excessive overvaluation will correct and I doubt we'll have to wait until the next 10-Q in September to see it. The momo crowd that ran this up won't stay around forever. If the overall markets correct, the legal investigation turns into a full-blown lawsuit, or when the momo crowd moves onto something else we will see EVI trading back below $10./p

Disclosure: I am/we are short EVI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.