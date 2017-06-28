Sonic: Sideways

SONC stock has been stuck in sideways for a year and a half, and will continue to be stuck in sideways into the foreseeable future.

Headline comp trends remain challenged, and will continue to be challenged as the POPS tailwind winds down.

Sonic (SONC) reported Q3 results on June 22, and the market wasn't terribly impressed with the results. We aren't either, and we think SONC stock should be avoided here.

From a topline perspective, we aren't fans of the company's growth narrative. Comps fell -1.2% in Q3. While that is better than the 7.4% drop in Q2, 2% drop in Q1, and 2% drop last Q4, it also laps a 2% rise, while the other quarters were lapping comparable sales rises in the 5% to 7% range. So on a 2-year basis, sales trends remain challenged for the chain.

Menu innovations, including expanding the chicken product portfolio and continuing to pump out unique drink offerings, are expected to drive improved comp performance. The problem there is everyone in the fast food business is doing this, so SONC doesn't really differentiate itself here.

Moreover, the company's biggest comp tailwind in recent memory, the implementation of the tech-savvy POPS system, is winding down. Already more than 80% of SONC locations have the POPS system, and that figure is expected to hit 90% by August 2017. With the POPS tailwind already mostly baked into the comp performance, we are bearish on comp trends going forward.

Best-case, we think comps are flat into the foreseeable future. Management is aiming for 2-3% annual net unit growth in the long-term. That means we see total revenues growing around 2-3% per year into the foreseeable future.

The margin picture is improving, as the company transitions to a franchise-focused business model. Adjusted operating margins improved 440 basis points in the quarter. But sales deleverage and labor inflation continue to hold back the company from fully reaping the margin expanding rewards that accompany re-franchising efforts. The re-franchising tailwind will end soon, but the sales deleveraging and labor inflation headwinds will continue into the foreseeable future. That means that the margin picture going forward isn't all that great.

At-best, we see the company improving margins slightly after next year. On top of 2-3% revenue growth and with share buybacks, that should lead to maybe high single-digit earnings growth from FY18 into the foreseeable future. The stock is currently trading at nearly 20x FY18 consensus earnings.

A 20x multiple for high single-digit growth isn't a great PEG profile, especially considering the company has a mountain of debt on the balance sheet.

Overall, we think SONC stock will continue to act much like it has recently, and that isn't a good thing for investors. SONC stock bounces around quite a bit, but at the end of the day, it doesn't really do much in the way of returning value to shareholders. The stock has a decent dividend, but the stock price has been more-or-less flat over the past year. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is up about 22% over the past year.

In fact, the stock hasn't done much for investors since 2014. The stock had a big move at the end of 2014, but since the beginning of the 2015, the stock hasn't really done much besides bounce up and then fall back down. In total, since the start of 2015, SONC stock is down 2%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is up more than 18% in that time frame.

This flattish price-action should continue into the foreseeable future. We think SONC is best avoided as a long-term investment.

