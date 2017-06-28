Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce: Still Too Cheap To Ignore

The bank's share price will likely continue to be influenced by concerns over the Canadian mortgage market in the near term.

Its uninsured mortgages in the provinces of Ontario and British Columbia relative to total capital is, however, the highest.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) has the lowest P/E ratio of the five major Canadian banks as well as the highest Return on Equity (ROE). The bank's share price has declined significantly since I wrote about it in March, when I called its lower valuation "hard to ignore", these declines came about largely because of growing concerns over a potential housing market collapse in Canada.

Readers should note that all figures are referenced in Canadian dollars unless reference is made to the US ticker symbol or the contrary is indicated. It should also be noted that all capital figures referenced are on a Basel III basis and where applicable on an All-In basis.

Asset Quality and Capital

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (hereafter 'CIBC') has a Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 15.3% which is the highest of the five biggest Canadian banks and well above the regulatory minimum of 11.5% set for the six biggest Canadian banks. It also represented a 10-basis point increase from the levels reported for the end of the first quarter.

(Source: Company Fillings)

The bank's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) CAR at 12.2% is also the highest of the five biggest Canadian banks and at least 90 basis points higher than that of its closest competitors, Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) and Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO). This is a significant factor considering that CET1 capital is generally considered to be a bank's highest quality capital.

(Source: Company Fillings)

Its leverage ratio at 4.2% is, however, the second lowest of the five major Canadian banks. It may again be worth stating, as I have done in previous articles, that the leverage ratio is widely considered the most conservative capital measure. This is as all risks are, with a few exceptions, essentially considered equally risky in calculating the ratio which in turn strips out any perceived benefit a bank may have obtained from having a large degree of government insured mortgages. Government insured mortgages are risk weighted at zero in calculating the CAR and CET1 CAR.

(Source: Company Fillings)

The main concern around CIBC, along with its weaker presence outside Canada, and likely one of the main reasons it trades at such a substantial discount to its peers is its significant exposure to the Canadian mortgage market. The bank's total uninsured mortgage exposure to the provinces of Ontario and British Columbia, in which Toronto and Vancouver is located, is at 2.77 times its total regulatory capital.

(Source: Company Fillings)

This is the highest of the five major Canadian banks and more than double the level at second placed Royal Bank of Canada (RY). It is again important to mention that the mortgage exposure to total regulatory capital is not a measure which the banks report and that the chart above therefore reflects the author's calculations based on the financial statements.

CIBC's uninsured mortgages weighted average Loan to Valuation (LTV) ratio at 55% is also the highest of the five biggest Canadian banks. This should not, however, in itself give rise to substantial concern in light thereof that levels below 80% are generally considered conservative.

(Source: Company Fillings)

Earnings and Dividend

CIBC has uninterruptedly paid a dividend every year since 1886. The bank is expected to yield around 4.8% in 2017 which is the highest of the five biggest Canadian banks. Its expected dividend yield is also approximately 90 basis points above that of second placed Bank of Nova Scotia.

(Source: Simplywall.st)

CIBC has an expected payout ratio of 46% which is right in the middle of the pack. The growth of the dividend is also supported by CIBC's continued earnings growth. In the second quarter of 2017, the bank reported a 10% YoY increase in adjusted EPS.

(Source: Reuters)

The bank's ROE, the highest of the biggest Canadian banks, decreased by around 30 basis points YoY. It nevertheless remains well above the levels seen at its peers. The main contributor to CIBC's high ROE is its strong presence in Canada where ROE is far superior to that in the US.

The PrivateBancorp (PVTB) acquisition is also rather small and will likely not have a substantial impact on its ROE. I am, however, still of the view that CIBC overpaid for this acquisition which will not be accretive for years. I would personally also be very concerned if this acquisition was merely a pretext to further expansion in the US at exorbitant valuations.

Some may also argue that such acquisitions are essential to the long-term growth prospects of CIBC and that one of the main causes of its lower valuation is the fact that it is less diversified. I generally agree with these arguments, though I would caution that acquisitions at exorbitant valuations, such as the Private Bancorp one, is not the most prudent way to go about expanding.

Valuation and Conclusion

CIBC is trading at around 9.5 times expected earnings for 2017 which is the lowest of the five biggest Canadian banks. It is also below its 5-year average forward P/E ratio of around 10.2.

(Source: Reuters)

When comparing the bank's price to book value to its ROE relative to that of its peers, it also becomes apparent that it is trading at a substantial discount to its peers.

(Source: Reuters)

I continue to be of the view that CIBC's lower valuation makes it hard to ignore. The share price will, however, continue to be impacted by concerns over the Canadian housing market in the near term whilst many shareholders will also wait to see if management intends on making further acquisitions in the US.

