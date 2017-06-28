General Mills: You Know You Want It

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) has been bumping along a 52 week low. As someone who does not own the stock but invests in value, as well as dividend paying machines, the name is compelling here at $56 a share. The name is one that you want to consider when the yield creeps up, ideally around 3.5% or higher. And that is about where it is now. And this name really is a dividend growth machine, as it just hiked its quarterly dividend another penny to $0.49 per share. Can you buy here? To answer this we need to check in on performance. Let us discuss.

The stock may get a bump today following its just reported earnings and the dividend announcement. Earnings were a bit better than I expected, though there is disappointing guidance. The company reported a top and bottom line beat against analysts' estimates. First, sales came in at $3.81 billion. This beat estimates by $60 million. The larger story is that these revenues are down 3.1% from last year. Now, some currency issues weigh, but organic sales are down. Organic net sales declined 3%, with volume reductions in the U.S. and international segments in Europe and Australia. Some of this impact was partially offset by a positive net price realization and mix. I do note that one key strength is that the company's costs savings initiatives are having an impact, but not enough to expand gross margins this quarter. Gross margin fell to 34.7%. But, when we adjust for some of the items impact the ability to compare to last year, we see the impact of the cost savings initiative. Adjusted gross margin increased 70 basis points to 35.1%.

What about actual earnings? Well these came in at $0.73 on an adjusted basis, beating estimates by $0.02. The good news is that this is up 14% from last year. While the per share earnings are up they are attributable in part to big share repurchases. Organic sales are on the decline, especially in the US. This is a major risk factor going forward and that keeps me from wanting to dive in right here, even though the dividend is safe. Shares could face continued pressure. Even if we are buying the name for income, sales declines are not what we want as pressure to earnings can jeopardize dividend growth. That said the dividend has been raised every year since I started investing in 2009, and of course was just hiked again. I have no reason to suspect things will not continue in this regard looking ahead.

If shares dip below $55, I will likely initiate a position. love dividend growth investing in tax favored accounts. It's the secret to getting wealthy slowly and enjoying a comfortable retirement. While the short-term doesn't always matter, we want to initiate a position at a fair price. Taking into account lower sales, but factoring in that the company returned over $2.7 billion to shareholders in its fiscal year, I view $55 as a fair price. Looking ahead, organic net sales in fiscal year 2018 will see a drop of 1 to 2%. Operating profit looks to be flat, while margins should expand. For the year, earnings should grow 1 to 2%. While I view $55 as a fair price, on a multiple basis the name is somewhat pricey at 21 times trailing earnings, and about 18 times forward earnings. Still, this is historically lower for the company than average. With the dividend protection, wait for the yield to hit 3.5% then do some buying. Dividend growth, with a chance for share appreciation. You know you want it.

Note from the author: Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles that are time sensitive. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box to "get email alerts" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GIS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.