Market Volatility Bulletin: It's A Great Day To Buy The Dip!

VIX and ES volatility both slam higher in yesterday's late-day trade and give it all back in today's morning session.

Financials are up 1.7% - rates have moved higher, and the dollar has stayed weak even ever the clarification on continued accommodative policy.



Markets (SPY) shot higher almost immediately after the ECB walked back yesterday’s Draghi’s statements regarding a slowdown in monetary easing policy. Sources at Reuters say that Draghi’s intention was to signal tolerance for a period of weak inflation, not necessarily impending financial tightening.

Gold (GLD) futures are trading higher by 0.30% this morning, while the Japanese Yen is trading marginally stronger against the US Dollar, potentially signaling that market participants do not see the risk-off period as over.

After jumping up to last week’s highs at 11.30, the VIX has dropped back down into the low 10-handle. VIX lows yesterday were posted at 9.80.







After spending much of the morning in positive territory, stocks (DIA) took a sharp dive lower as Fed Chair Janet Yellen finished her Q&A in London. Senate Republicans also announced around the same time that they would be delaying a vote on their new Obamacare replacement, pushing things back until they return from the July 4 recess.



Earlier in the day, the ECB’s President Draghi sent the Euro higher, and caused bond prices to dive lower after discussing the possibility of reduced asset purchases in the near future. US 10-year yields closed the over 3% higher, while the US dollar (UUP) shed 1% during the day.





The financial sector (XLF), now up around 4% on the year, was the only S&P sector to finish higher on Tuesday, gaining 0.50%. Once again, we saw technology (XLK) driving the market lower; tech dropped 1.64% as the Nasdaq looks ready for another leg down. Utilities (XLU) and health care (XLV) also lost meaningfully on the day.



Shout-Out



Today we highlight a recent piece from Shareholders Unite, titled Is The Fed Behind The Wrong Curve? In the SA article published Tuesday afternoon, the authors analyze the current interest rate environment, and note that the Fed is likely still using a Phillips Curve mindset, which strongly ties unemployment to inflation.



Recently, Morgan Stanley has argued that the Fed is getting the current tightening cycle wrong, as the US yield curve has flattened the most of any advanced economy, with the US Dollar taking a significant hit as well.



The authors state that while wage growth appears nearly nonexistent, even with a 4.3% unemployment rate, the substantial fall in labor productivity means that wages are growing somewhat.



Also noteworthy are recent statements from Claudio Borio, the chief economist at the Bank for International Settlement, who argues that wage and price pressures have been largely defeated as a result of globalization and technology.



The low rates have produced a giant credit bubble which is now in plain sight, and according to Borio, it isn't going to end nice. In fact, he suggests that it could very well end in a similar way as the previous credit boom that ended with the financial crisis in 2008.



Borio argues that because inflation is low, central banks have kept interest rates low, in a tell of their Phillips Curve mindset. This can have the tendency to inflate financial bubbles.







In closing, Shareholders Unite state the following:



Excessive debt in the world economy is a serious problem, and Fed tightening raises the stakes as the weak spots become more exposed. However, on the whole, central banks are followers, not setters of low interest rates, and there are other means of containing credit bubbles. We think the interest rate instrument by central banks should be geared towards the real economy, not financial market conditions. Raising rates when the economy is weak and there is little to no inflationary pressure just to contain speculation on financial markets is a bad idea, especially given that there are other means available to achieve that.

Thoughts on Volatility



Yesterday saw a 13% in spot VIX values, as US stocks uniformly lost ground, with the Nasdaq (QQQ) dropping over 1.60%. Even with this relatively large vol pickup, it is important to note that volatility across the range is still quite low.



Observe above, that even with yesterday’s move higher, the VIX futures term structure remains strictly in contango, with few of the monthly spreads tightening from a price standpoint. In percentage terms, much of the term structure has compressed. The front-end has kicked up marginally, while the far-end of the futures curve remains essentially unchanged.



In the afternoon session, VIX has returned back to its deep slumber. As we update this piece, spot is once more trading below 10, akin to its lows of yesterday.





Consider the baseline long futures spread we’ve been following for the last week: even with spot’s considerable move higher, the F1-F2 spread has not tightened beyond about $.60. To us, this shows just how deep into contango territory the current market is used to being. While of course, a move in spot does not have to be followed by a move in the futures market. Indeed, most of the time even the front-month futures fail to move more than a small percentage of what the spot index does.









The movement in volatility assets can be quite interesting, as each product tends to move a little bit differently. Investors are able to use these products to express a wide range of market views and outlooks, but only once they understand the dynamics of how these products work.





Organic at-the-money vol has tanked over the course of the day, and more or less rests right where we recorded in yesterday’s morning session.



We penned yesterday that we saw “buy-the-dip” to be a good strategy when vol gets to these ultralow levels - just so long as you also sell any spikes. Yesterday and into this morning was a perfect example of this.

Conclusion

We’ll leave it there today. We are planning some important changes to our Market Volatility Bulletin over the next several weeks. They should largely get rolling out in early September.

Do you have anything you’d like us to report on with greater frequency? We’re all ears. Please feel free to PM us, or leave a comment in the comments section. We want to make this piece as accessible and content-rich for as wide a variety of readers as possible.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.