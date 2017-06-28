OMNOVA Solutions' (OMN) CEO Anne Noonan on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

June 28, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Anne Noonan

Thank you, Paul, and good morning, everyone. It’s a great pleasure to speak with you today. In a moment, I will provide an overview of important operational developments, progress on our strategic priorities and our outlook for the business.

But first, I’ll turn it over to Paul to make comments on forward-looking statements and to summarize our financial performance in the quarter.

Paul DeSantis

Thanks, Anne, and good morning, everyone. During this conference call, OMNOVA representatives may make forward-looking statements as encouraged by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this conference call and in subsequent discussions with the Company’s management, other than historical information, are forward-looking statements. These statements represent management’s current judgment on expectations for future results and other matters. A variety of risk factors highlighted in the Company’s Form 10-K and in our most recent earnings release could cause business conditions and the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those expected by the company or expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements.

In addition, certain financial measures referred to during this call are non-GAAP financial measures. For an explanation and reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures, see our most recent earnings release and investor presentations published periodically on the Company’s website.

Here is a quick snapshot of some second quarter highlights. This is the first quarter we’re reporting our new segments. We will publish 2015, 2016 and 2017 by quarter in the new format with the 10-Q later today or tomorrow to set us up to better illustrate performance and progress on our key strategic initiatives. There are few items I’d like to highlight on the trailing 12 months results we published as part of this morning’s earnings release.

Specialty Solutions earnings were down slightly during the trailing 12 period. The primary driver was the laminates business, which was impacted by operational inefficiencies and lower mix as a result of decreased demand in high-margin retail store fixtures. However, later in the second quarter as a result of the team’s efforts, we saw an increase in efficiency.

Performance Materials was impacted by underperformance in China coated fabrics, which offset profit increases in other businesses, including paper and carpet. Once you review the historical new segment performance, you’ll note continued progress on Performance Materials based on margin improvement initiatives, including pricing and cost reductions, as well as improvement in Specialty Solutions based on mix, volume improvements, pricing and cost reductions.

As anticipated, during this quarter, we were impacted by the timing of raw material changes in price realization, but we expect that shortfall to be made up during the second-half of the fiscal year. Also during the second quarter, we reported approximately $17 million of impairment and restructuring costs, primarily from the China coated fabrics business, as well as the remainder of costs associated with the One OMNOVA restructuring of administrative support functions.

SG&A was about $3 million better than last year, primarily as a result of the cost reduction initiatives. We also had higher SG&A last year, mainly due to the timing of incentive comp accruals. SG&A from our One OMNOVA initiative is expected to deliver $3 million a year in annualized savings.

Cash from operations was $13.1 million for the quarter, compared to $21.4 million last year. The driver of the difference was a large increase in receivables, which resulted from the 9.6% sales increase quarter-over-quarter. Working capital days were down 9.9 days from last year, primarily as a result of our working capital initiatives. The accounting impact of China coated fabrics was approximately four days.

Finally, we wanted to share with you that Chest Fox, our Vice President, Treasurer and integral part of our Investor Relations team has elected to retire effective June 30. We thank Chest for his many contributions over the 30 years he’s been with OMNOVA and wish him all the best, as he leaves the cold winters of Ohio for the warm sunshine of South Carolina. Chest, you will be missed.

Thank you. And I will now turn the call back over to Anne.

Anne Noonan

Thanks, Paul. Good morning, everyone. We were pleased to see progress against our full overarching strategic priorities during the quarter.

Let me remind you what they are. Priority one is specialty growth, where we are targeting two times the underlying market growth rate; priority two is our commitment to expand margins and increase cash generation in more mature businesses; priority three portfolio optimization; and finally, priority four is our One OMNOVA initiative, which is designed to reduce complexity and cost, while enhancing performance.

Let me highlight some key achievements first of these priorities. With respect to priority one, specialty growth, we saw more than 6% volume growth in our key specialty lines, including laminates, films, oil and gas, non-wovens and elastomeric modifiers, approaching two times the underlying market growth rates. To support specialty growth, our new product development efforts resulted in a vitality index of approximately 25% and margins that were previous to the overall business by the end of May. This will be the second year of product introductions resulting from our refined new product development process and transformed innovation pipeline.

I want to highlight a few products we introduced during the quarter. For our specialty customers in the sealant market, we introduced a new product based on our unique hydrophobic polymer technology platform. Sealant formulated with this new resin has better and more controllable water resistance and a more durable for exterior applications.

For Direct-To-Metal applications in the coatings market, we began sales of a new high-performance Pliotec resin for coatings with zero volatile organic compound emissions. And for customers in our traditional paper market, consistent with our strategy to perform selective innovation for Specialty emissions. We introduced a new latex to support proprietary Specialty application.

Also, supporting our Specialty growth, the sales team continued to make progress closing new business with our enhanced account focus. By the end of the second quarter, the new team delivered a record number of wins since the 2015 restructuring that will help sustain consistent growth and profitability going forward. Our sales pipeline continues to strengthen with Specialty opportunities as we fully leverage our commercial excellence initiatives and innovation pipeline.

In regards to priority two to expand margins and cash generation and our more mature businesses, the heavy lifting we accomplished in 2015 and 2016 with plant closures, SG&A reductions and pricing initiatives made step-change improvement and profitability in the segment. For 2017, operational excellence initiatives are on track to exceed full-year manufacturing savings targets.

For our third priority, portfolio optimization. After considering all strategic alternatives, we are pursuing the possible sale of our China coated fabrics business as our preferred option. We expect this matter to be resolved by the end of July. Over the past several quarters, this business has been a drag on profitability and cash flow as we were unable to replace the loss of our largest customer combined with a decrease in automatic mode of market demand.

During the quarter, the business lost $1.8 million on sales of $4.5 million, significantly impacted the profitability of the Performance Materials segment. Due to strategic considerations, we cannot comment further at this time.

Finally, for our fourth priority, during the quarter, we continued to implement the One OMNOVA support structure. As I mentioned last quarter, this means, we will have streamlined functions such as single global organizations for sales, marketing, innovation, supply chain operations and finance. We expect to achieve at least $3 million in annualized savings, which we have already began to realize in the second quarter.

The primary benefit of this program, however, is to allow us to be much more agile in responding to market opportunities and growing profitably with our target customers, while also eliminating unnecessary internal complexity. So we are pleased to see some early momentum on our fourth strategic priorities, but clearly our job is just beginning.

Now let me switch gears and take a few minutes to discuss price realization of OMNOVA’s new segmentation. As we discussed last quarter, during the second quarter, adjusted year-over-year segment profitability was challenged as a result of the significant raw material price spike. I want to highlight some of our pricing actions. We were able to raise prices in both segments by a combined $22.9 million, or 11.3% from both our indexed pricing contracts and our non-indexed pricing initiatives.

Given the scope and timing of the raw material price movements, our gross profit gap was approximately $5 million, which is $1.5 million higher than the high-end of the range we discussed last quarter. We are confident that we will make up for the margin shortfalls over the second-half of the year as raw material costs stabilize and we continue to drive value pricing. With our new segmentation, we are organized around our Specialty segments, we call it Specialty Solutions, as more mature business segment, which we call Performance Materials.

The Specialty segment reported adjusted operating profit margins of 15% and represents approximately 55% of revenue. The Performance Materials segment has the other 45% with overall adjusted operating profit margins of 6%, excluding China coated fabrics. Our strategy calls for growth and profitability and cash from both segments and volume growth at twice the underlying market rates in the Specialty segment once we are fully up to speed.

During this quarter, our Specialty segment chopped up a 14% top line growth with drive - with volume driving more than 6% of that. Our goal is to deliver consistent growth in our Specialty as we continue to expand margins. Over the next few years, we expect to drive the overall share of Specialty to approximately 70% of the portfolio with ongoing margin expansion in both segments, resulting in an overall mid-teens blended segment margin.

Regarding Performance Materials, as you will see from the results we published, profitability has increased over the last few years as we have began to execute against our strategy for the segment to grow profitability and increased cash generation. Removing the effect of the unprofitable Chinese coated fabrics business will help drive focus margins and profitability.

Overall, I want to highlight and share a segment operating profit generated by our Specialty business. The company earned $21.8 million in adjusted segment operating profit this quarter. $18.1 million of that, or 83% was earned in the Specialty segment. We are not a traditional OMNOVA people, remember, that it’s overly dependent on paper and carpet sales in North America. Rather OMNOVA Solutions is a multinational company with a broad range of chemistries and a great core of specialty businesses that are positioned for sustained growth.

In summary, we remain committed to consistently drive an increased shareholder value through our specialization strategy, underpinned by an agile, flexible and cost-effective foundation to support our two business segments. We expect the changes we have made, the strong innovation and sales pipelines we have developed, operational excellence initiatives and the top quality team we’ve assembled to continue to drive growth.

Thank you. Paul and I are ready to address any questions you might have.

David Begleiter - Deutsche Bank

Thank you. Good morning. And on the $5 million gap on raw materials, do you expect it to be fully closed or recaptured in Q3?

Anne Noonan

We will catch up in Q3. We’re already seeing some significant improvements in our pricing that starting to take effect. An example I can give you is our non-wovens business. Our gross profit per pound was down 6% for all of Q2, but for me, it’s up 78%, as our contract start kicking in. We have a number of instances like that, David, and we do expect to catch up and are seeing now as we go into - through June.

David Begleiter

And in your SB Latex business, given the - now big decline in butadiene still by the pricing dynamics in SB Latex over the next quarter or so?

Anne Noonan

Well, as you know, we’ve served multiple different segments. So the dynamics can be different. With respect to our more mature businesses, most of that is index, so that will just follow our normal contacts with the normal four to six-week lag. In our Specialty businesses, what tends to happen is, we tend to be a little slower to catch the pricing, because we want to give our customers time to pass it along their value chain. And so, as it goes down, our specialty customers tend to work with us on the other side of it, so we catch up. We do not expect - we expect our margins to expand somewhat in Q3 because of this.

David Begleiter

And just lastly, on just paper and carpet demand, how did it trend in the quarter and how it look for Q3?

Anne Noonan

Well, we look at paper and carpet, they’ve been down. And overall, if you look at the industry, it’s been down year-to-date for the quarter, coated freesheet about 5% and coated mechanical 1.5%. We will continue to look at cost reductions in this area. We’ll focus on value pricing and capacity optimization. But in general, we have plans for paper to continue to decline and carpet is taking up for us as we gain some new business going into Q3. So we expect to see those volumes improve particularly on the carpet side going into the second-half.

David Begleiter

Thank you very much.

Anne Noonan

Thanks, David.

Good morning, guys.

Paul DeSantis

Good morning.

Anne Noonan

Good morning.

Edward Marshall

So I wanted to kind of talk about that $5 million profit gap just a second. If you could segment that data just you have for me talk about maybe what was in the specialty and maybe what was in the latex as we kind of look through that in our model for the rest of the year?

Anne Noonan

Okay, but let me just give you that high-level contributors to that margin miss on the $5.2 million. So if we look at our overall gross margin year-on-year, it was down $5.2 million, there were really three contributing factors. One was the price versus raws, which was about $6.6 million of a gap, which we expect to catch up as we go into the second-half.

The second contributor was our laminates and films business, where we have some operational efficiency issues. And as Paul said, we’ve already put things in place to fix that and during the latter part of the quarter saw improvement in that area. We also had some mix dynamics in laminate that we’re now overcoming through some new designs in our recreational vehicle and kitchen and bath areas that will more than offset that mix impact that we had in Q2.

And finally, as we’ve mentioned, our China coated fabrics has been a significant gap in our gross profit. So there were three contributing factors bringing it down that was offset by then our specialty volumes and some richness, particularly in our oil and gas area.

Edward Marshall

Got it. And you talked about selling the China coatings business, I know you don’t want to comment on it, assuming that doesn’t close by, say, July. Will we look at that as kind of a discontinued operation on a go-forward basis?

Paul DeSantis

So we’re still in the coated fabrics business. Our - the rest of our North American and Southeast Asian coated fabrics business has great margins and that’s really good business. So as a result, we’re not going to be discontinuing and can - and will not treat that as a discontinued operation. But I think, as Anne said in the call, we’ll consider all strategic alternatives.

Edward Marshall

Got it. And then as we look at the working capital improvements, can you kind of talk about and walk through maybe the uses of cash and priority?

Paul DeSantis

Yes, so let me go back to working capital. If you look at inventory pretty flat at the end of the year, payables were up, so we were happy with the progress on that. Receivables were up and that was because of the strong sales in the quarter. So in terms of the working capital itself, we looked at the favorability coming basically across the globe from all of our initiatives. And I think I did not answer your question. Could you ask it again?

Edward Marshall

Yes, the uses of the working capital.

Paul DeSantis

I’m sorry.

Edward Marshall

As you’re generating better free cash…

Paul DeSantis

Yes.

Edward Marshall

What are you going to use that cash flow as you go forward?

Paul DeSantis

Right. So the primary uses is in capital and in our plants and will be somewhere in the 20% to 25% range for that this year. Other than that, we have a pension contributions that we make in $6 million to $7 million a year range. Obviously, we’re driving EBITDA, our goal is to drive that up and to drive working capital to be favorable. The net effect of all of that is that we will continue to delever borrowing any kind of strategic opportunity if there is bolt-on or something that makes sense from a strategic point of view then we would consider it. And then I think you’ve seen over the last few years, we have taken our cash and used it to delever.

Edward Marshall

Got it. So just to summarize it, what I understand you’re saying is, you’re looking for growth capital first, and then secondly, you’ll leverage the business?

Paul DeSantis

Yes. So we have the - yes, so we’ve got the capital in the plants, which is mostly maintenance with a portion of it being growth. Potential M&A to the extent that it comes up, you saw we bought a very small company last quarter. And so we are looking to enhance our strategic focus on the specialties and then delevering.

Edward Marshall

Got it. Thanks very much. I appreciate it.

Thank you. Good morning, everyone.

Paul DeSantis

Good morning, Rosemarie.

Rosemarie Morbelli

I was wondering if you could share with us size of the coated fabrics in China?

Paul DeSantis

So, Rosemarie, we said that in the quarter the sale - the sales were $4.5 million, and we said we lost $1.8 million in the quarter.

Rosemarie Morbelli

Okay. And your total coated fabric - fabrics operation outside of China?

Paul DeSantis

So our total coated fabrics sales in - for the entire company for the quarter were about $16 million.

Rosemarie Morbelli

Okay. And did I understand properly - well, no, actually you were giving us the margin for the performance material, excluding China. So can you share with us the margin on the good, let’s call it coated fabrics business?

Paul DeSantis

Yes, the margin on the good coated fabrics business is much higher than the average margin for the Performance Materials segment.

Rosemarie Morbelli

Okay. And if my memory serves me right, your target is 10% operating margin for that Performance Materials segment. Can you give us an idea of the timing when you expect to reach that 10%?

Anne Noonan

Hi, Rosemarie, I’ll take some of this and then go from there. But as you can see in the - excluding coated fabrics, we’re at 6%. We have shown, as you’ll see our new segments later today, we have shown continued improvement through operational excellence and it is our intent to continue to drive cash generation and margin improvement. The margin improvement will come from continued value pricing, continuing to optimize our capacity and overall cost reduction. So we do believe that we will get the 10%. I do not have the exact timing, but it is our goal to continue to push that, because our overall goal as a company is to be at 15%, so that will need to be a 10% and we’ll do what we need to do to get there.

Rosemarie Morbelli

So is the whole company is at 15% and Performance Material is at 10%, how high and I haven’t done the math, but I’m sure you have. How high does the Specialty margin goes from the 15% level?

Anne Noonan

Well, it really depends on what percent of the portfolio it is and what segments we’re serving. Today, as we said, our Specialty segment is running at about the 15% operating profit margin. It’s our intent to continue through our organic growth programs to expand those margins and they have been higher in the past. And also to as any acquisitions we might look at that will continue to have an expansion of the Specialty margins.

Rosemarie Morbelli

Okay, thank you. And if I may ask one last question, you seem to be making quite a bit of progress vis-à-vis, the introduction of new products. What type of revenues do you think you can get two years out from those new products?

Anne Noonan

Well, we added about 25% of our revenues. So you put that on our rough growth rate, so that’s we’re targeting 25% to 27% of our total revenue from new products and we’re at that rate and we’ll continue to do that. The other focus we’re trying to do there is we have is to make the margins broader by putting this innovation pipeline into our portfolio. So and we have seen that it’s been accretive to the overall business and that’s been a key focus area for our team.

Rosemarie Morbelli

Thank you very much. Good luck.

Anne Noonan

Thanks, Rosemarie.

Dan Rizzo - Jefferies

Hi, this is Dan Rizzo on for Laurence. How you’re doing?

Anne Noonan

Hey, Dan.

Dan Rizzo

Hi, are you - just staying on new products, I think you said you mentioned a new paper latex product. Is that a new SB Latex product? Is that something within the more established product lines?

Anne Noonan

Yes, one of the things we said, Dan, we would do is only put certain research dollars on our more mature businesses. And that was really just keep our leadership position and help our customers differentiate as they deal with the paper decline. I can’t give specifics about the particular application. It is as be related, I will give you that much. But this is a very Specialty niche application that one of our customers asked us to work on and we have done that with them and commercialized it.

Dan Rizzo

Are there other niche applications within the same realm that you probably anticipate going forward?

Anne Noonan

Yes. There will be certain ones. Obviously, the Specialty applications don’t account for the volume loss you see in the coated freesheet and coated mechanical application. But we are definitely growing with our customers on the Specialty side.

Dan Rizzo

Okay. And then you mentioned, I think you termed it as steady growth within the Specialty side. I was wondering if you could characterize what that means, is that like two times GDP growth, or is there a certain targets you’re looking for?

Anne Noonan

So we’ve been targeting two times our underlying markets, which in general and you’re talking anywhere from that 3% to 6% growth rate depending on the segment some are more robust than others. In the case base, we tend to see more the - 2% to 5% growth, 2% to 4% non-wovens tends to be more around 4% to 6%. And so, we will continue to target that type of growth on the Specialty side.

Dan Rizzo

Okay, thanks. And then finally, just with oil and gas, it’s - I mean, I was wondering if you could just give a little color on how that’s doing just in light of the recent, I guess volatility you call it in the energy market overall?

Anne Noonan

On our oil and gas segment definitely showed some significant improvement this quarter. We were very pleased with the rebound after a slow Q1. We basically have grown 26% year-to-date in our drilling activities, which is ahead of the underlying markets. Some of the activities we’ve done in oil and gas like the small acquisitions in NFS and Creole acquisition have allowed us to expand our portfolio and led us to differentiate a little bit away from the drilling into cementing and stimulation, and we’re getting some traction in the marketplace on that. So we’re actually very pleased what the team’s done here to drive some differentiation and it’s been a good contributor to our Q2 results.

Dan Rizzo

Thank you very much.

Atha Baugh - MJX Asset Management

Thanks for taking the question. I know again, part of the growth strategy obviously is the M&A. And given the fact that multiples have continued to expand in the sector, especially on the Specialty side. Are you - is the idea to actually identify our target, the company is again, maybe on the Specialty side that have available capacity. So that you target them and then to trying actually use some of your products in their facilities. I’m just trying to make sure I understand kind of the target strategy?

Anne Noonan

Yes. Let me kind of explain a little bit our strategy obviously anything that’s bolt-on or closed in from an acquisition perspective what makes sense. However, the reality is, there’s very few targets in that area…

Atha Baugh

Yes, exactly.

Anne Noonan

Well, we look at Specialty. We really are looking at more adjacencies that would allow us to bring more to our current markets and current customer base. And the markets we’re focused on for potential acquisition targets are the coatings adhesive sealant elastomers, so the case base are non-wovens and oil and gas. And so when we look at it, we’re looking to bring more to the customers in the markets we serve not necessarily going after available capacity, because in fact in our segments, we actually have a lot of operational leverage in our own business in our Specialties, where we have room to grow.

So any growth we get organically can drop right to the bottom line, because we don’t really have to add additional capital in our current Specialty segments.

Atha Baugh

Got it. And are you, I guess, under those scenarios then, are the multiples they’re still manageable from your perspective?

Anne Noonan

Well, it depends, yes, it will depend on the targets. Obviously, we won’t overpay for something and we’ll manage our balance sheet correctly and make sure we’re strategically and financially in line for our shareholders.

Atha Baugh

Okay, perfect. Yes, and that’s what you’ve done in the past. Okay, perfect. Thank you.

Anne Noonan

Okay. Well, thank you for your questions. I would like to leave you with the following summary thoughts. The volume impact from growth in our Specialty sales was more than 6% in the quarter. Our goal is to grow this segment consistently over time, leveraging commercial and operational excellence initiatives we have undertaken over the last few years.

Additionally, the re-segmentation highlights the fact that this company has significant and growing sales and profitability in Specialties and Performance Material business that is driving profit and growth and cash flow. It also increases transparency, the execution of our specialization strategy for our shareholders. Lastly, we are serious about managing the portfolio as evidenced by our planned actions on China coated fabrics.

Thank you for taking time to participate in our second quarter earnings call. We look forward to speaking with you next quarter to review continued progress against our strategic objectives and driving the business to a true Specialty Solutions Company. Thank you.

