What does this tell us about where we truly stand in the current market environment and what lies ahead?

What if investors were indifferent in how much they were willing to pay for each dollar of earnings over time?

Just as the economy and earnings are cyclical and secular, so too is the investor willingness to pay for each dollar of earnings over time.

“How much difference does it make?”

--Indifference, Pearl Jam, 1993

One of the primary determinants of stock prices is how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar of earnings generated by the underlying issuer. This willingness is reflected in the price-to-earnings ratio, which is a primary metric used by investors to value the stock of companies. But suppose we made the following assumption. Suppose we held constant this investor willingness over time and made them indifferent at any given point in time. What does this tell us about the stock market over time? And what does this tell us about the stock market today?

Why Indifference?

What is the case for taking a look at the stock market where investor preferences are held constant? There are several reasons.

First, it enables us to take a clean look at the increase in stock prices over time driven by what is arguably their primary determinant, which is earnings growth. Put simply, if earnings are growing, stock prices should be rising over time, all else held equal.

Also, it smooths out the short-term fluctuations that drive investor preferences over time. Just as we can reasonably assume a mean long-term growth rate in earnings around which actual short-term growth rates will fluctuate, so too can we also reasonably assume that the influences that drive how much investors are willing to pay for these earnings over time also experience short-term fluctuations around a long-term average. Put more simply, while investors may go through times when they are more willing to pay for each dollar of earnings and other times when they are less willing to pay, over long-term periods of time these fluctuations in willingness should move around a long-term average.

In addition, by considering where stock prices would be today in a world where investors were purely indifferent versus where stock prices actually are today because of the ability of investors to express this preference, we get an idea of how far in either direction today’s investors may be driven by emotion, sentiment and willingness in their buy and sell decisions instead of actual earnings.

What Indifference?

So in what way can we express investor indifference over time? For the purpose of this analysis, we will assume the following. Instead of allowing the price-to-earnings ratio on the S&P 500 Index (SPY) to fluctuate over time, we will hold it constant over the past 150 years of market history at its long-term average of 15.7 times trailing 12-month as reported earnings. Now a case could be made for tossing out the vast outlier readings in 2009 that cause this long-term average to be 0.6 points higher than it otherwise would be at 15.1 times, but to keep this analysis completely clean and objective, we will not exclude any such outliers.

Even at 15.7 times, this long-term average price-to-earnings ratio on the S&P 500 Index (IVV) has added appeal in that is close to the valuation number upheld by Benjamin Graham in his valuation analysis for financial markets. If around 15 times earnings is good enough for the “father of value investing” and the guy who taught and employed Warren Buffett back in his formative years, then it’s good enough for me.

With the price-to-earnings ratio held constant at 15.7, we can multiply this value by both the nominal and real annual earnings on the S&P 500 Index over time to derive what the price of the S&P 500 would have been throughout time if investors traded stocks more purely on earnings and were indifferent in their willingness to pay for these earnings at any given point in time. This yields the following chart.

First, this chart highlights the importance of earnings growth over time. The primary reason that the stock market has steadily risen over the past 150 years is because real earnings have steadily increased over this time period. Cyclical and secular fluctuations occur over time that cause the increase in earnings to run above or below trend, but the long-term average is a steady rise.

Where do we stand today? Corporate earnings are running at the high end of the range on a long-term average multiple basis, which leans against those analysts that are projecting S&P earnings will increase by more than +30% by the end of next year. But with that said, room still exists to the upside before reaching the upper bound in an indifferent market. So while we are running hot in today’s market by this measure, we are not at absolute extremes just yet.

Next, it is worthwhile to compare this output to the actual price performance of the S&P 500 Index over time. The comparison of the real price on the S&P 500 Index (the blue line) versus its real price with valuations held constant at 15.7 times earnings (the red line) are shown in the chart below.

Several points are immediately evident.

As would be expected, these two lines are highly correlated, hence the reason why earnings are considered the primary determinant of stock prices over long-term periods of time.

Also, points have existed over time where these two lines have deviated from each other. But eventually, these lines reconverge. It may take a decade or more to do so, but eventually they always have in the past.

Digging into the details, an important inflection point exists in history. Up to 1987, the stock market had the tendency to trail its long-term price implied by investor indifference. More simply, the stock market had a bias to becoming undervalued and would eventually catch up. But after 1987, it has been the exact opposite, as the stock market has had a distinct tendency to becoming overvalued.

What exactly happened in 1987 to cause this change? Of course, 1987 gave us Black Monday, which was the worst single day drop in stock market history at over -22% on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA). The U.S. Federal Reserve under the leadership of then Fed Chair Alan Greenspan intervened aggressively to stabilize financial markets, and the era of the “Fed put” was born and continues to live in a vastly more aggressive form thirty years later today.

OK. So let’s zero in on this new era since 1987, as it is most relevant to investors today. This is shown in the chart below and has been converted to nominal prices since this is more reflective of the actual experience felt by investors over the past three decades.





Investors first began to race ahead of normal in their willingness to own stocks starting in 1995. The decision was explained at the time by the fact that a productivity revolution being ushered in by the Internet revolution justified higher stock valuations versus what we had seen throughout the preceding 13 decades of stock market history up until this point. Put more simply, that time was different. Except it wasn’t. And stocks reached a then record gap at more than 100% above the price implied purely by earnings before suddenly snapping back down. While the lines had not reconverged by 2002, this could be excused by the fact that underlying earnings had fallen to the bottom of their long-term trend range (the green line in the chart from earlier in the article) and were reasonably expected to bounce back from their recessionary level at least to their long-term mean.

The next episode starting in 2003 rolling into the financial crisis saw a return to more reasonable investor behavior. For during this period, the actual price on the S&P 500 Index increasingly converged with the price that would be implied if investors were perpetually indifferent. And given that the complete collapse in corporate earnings that took place during the financial crisis was such a dramatic outlier to the long-term trend in earnings (the huge downside spike on the right in the chart at the beginning of the article), actual stock prices were correct in not chasing these earnings all the way down.

And even in the early years after the calming of the financial crisis, we saw the actual stock price of the S&P 500 Index trading largely in line with what would be implied more purely by underlying earnings. In short, while one could quibble with the quality of the underlying earnings given the powerful liquidity forces at work at the time, at least we were operating in markets that were pricing normally in line with the nearly fifteen decades of stock market history that had preceded it.

But then 2013 came, and with it opened the Fed’s liquidity firehose of “unlimited asset buying as part of its QE3 stimulus program”. The message from the Fed at the time was the following: we are going to keep buying assets until we get the sustained economic recovery that we desire. Great plan, except it wasn’t. For not only did the Fed end up getting unwittingly trapped only a few months later in a stimulus program that to this day they are still carefully working to extract themselves from without disrupting financial markets (they ended the asset purchases and have raised interest rates, but they still have $1.7 trillion more on their balance sheet versus what they had before – put simply, they increased their balance sheet by half and have little to show for it), but both the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan jumped on board with their own blow out stimulus programs. Yet here we are today, more than four years later, and sustained global economic growth remains frustratingly elusive, yet stock prices have skyrocketed back to the moon late 1990s style.

Now some understandably seek to defend the premium valuations we have today.

Unfortunately, they can no longer cite the productivity revolution, as productivity growth has spent almost the entirety of the new millennium falling back to levels that are as chronically slow as they have been since the late 1970s.

They can cite strong trends in corporate earnings that, while still somewhat hot, are running less ahead of long-term trend than they have over the past two decades. But in order for earnings to remain supportive of premium valuations, they must continue to accelerate, which is a tall order when already at the high end of the range. And eventually, these earnings will almost certainly need to mean revert.

Another explanation for higher valuations today is historically low interest rates. But this justification is also problematic for a few key reasons.





To begin with, while interest rates are indeed low, they are not unprecedented. If anything, the true outlier was how high interest rates were from the early 1970s to the mid-1990s, not how low they are today.

And the last time interest rates were this low, stocks were notably undervalued on these measures, not overvalued.

Lastly and perhaps most importantly, interest rates just like everything else are mean reverting over time. Put more simply, if investors have bid up stocks to premium valuations today primarily because interest rates are so low, this is decidedly negative for the stock outlook now that short-term interest rates are on the rise and the Fed is increasingly revealing itself as targeting “somewhat rich” asset prices in their monetary policy decisions.

The Bottom Line

If investors were indifferent in how willing they were to pay for a dollar of earnings over time, the S&P 500 Index would be priced more than -30% lower than it is today. Unfortunately, this willingness is just as cyclical as the underlying economy and corporate earnings that drive stock prices. And given the fact that we are currently running at highs that have only been exceeded only a small handful of times over the past 150 years in how much investors are willing to pay for earnings, it suggests one of two things will likely soon happen. Either corporate earnings will dramatically accelerate as they did in the mid-1890s and early 1990s to fill in this willingness premium, or investors will eventually become less eager to pay this premium and begin to look elsewhere, thus causing stock prices to fall. And given that both corporate earnings and valuations are running ahead of trend, it favors the latter outcome over the former with central bank interest rates increasingly on the rise.

DIY Investing Summit 2017 – One Day Left: There’s still time to join us for the Mid-Year DIY Investor Summit. Seeking Alpha partnered with Brian Bain from Investor In The Family once again to bring together nine top investors to share their best strategies and investments for finishing strong in 2017. I am honored to be taking part in this latest Summit with a group of leading contributors that includes Brad Thomas, Bret Jensen, J Mintzmyer, William Koldus, Mark Hibben, Ian Bezek, Lawrence Fuller and Double Dividend Stocks.

The summit began on Tuesday and continues through the end of the day on Wednesday. Free registration for this special online event is still open, so please click on the link below if you are interested in registering and learning more.

Learn More & Register For The Mid-Year DIY Investing Summit

Thanks and I look forward to still possibly meeting up at the Mid-Year DIY Investing Summit, as I am scheduled to present on Wednesday.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.