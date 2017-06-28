Undercovered Hotel REIT With 6.3% Yield And 3 Ways To Play

The main risk is the balance sheet, which has been the case for some time, but we think they are overblown.

Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) is a self-managed and self-administered lodging real estate investment trust. The business was formed in 2004 with a model of acquiring and repositioning full-service, upscale, and "upper-upscale" hotel properties. As of the-end of March 2017, the company had twelve full-service hotels across 8 states for a total of 2,838 rooms and 161K square feet of meeting space.

The Business

SOHO's approach is to focus primarily on the southern US, playing a demographically focused strategy on a geographic area that has seen the highest increase in population year on year of any region of the US. The South has seen huge increases in net investment of new productions facilities, plants, as well as corporate relocations, making it an ideal location to focus on business travel and growth.

*Sotherly 2017 Annual Stockholder Meeting Presentation

The portfolio brands are higher-quality, well-known operators including Hilton and Starwood. Despite the positioning, the shares trade at a significant premium in cap rates (discount in price) to the peer group.

Thesis: Property REITs have sold off at times on the reflation trade and false notion of the performance during periods of rising rates. The shares appear cheap due to one-time factors including zika, Hurricane Matthew, and oil market challenges on the South Coast. These transitory factors depressed earnings in 2016, but as they pass, the company is positioned for the resumption of growth. Despite these factors, management has been adept at improving RevPAR and driving margin expansion through the portfolio upgrade program.

We have three ways to play it below.

Portfolio Strategy

Their goal is to continue to grow their portfolio, increase the dividend, and manage their balance sheet. Consistent with their southern US strategy, they are targeting properties in the central business districts of Charleston, New Orleans, Nashville, Charlotte, and Washington, D.C., with several others in the early phases. In addition, in 2016 they invested $14.5 million in capital improvements in their current properties and management suggests similar investments in 2017.

We think the strategy helps insulate them from the disruption that is occurring to some of the hospitality space including from tech players like Airbnb. The main portfolio strategy is summarized as:

The geographic growth market focusing on the top 25 markets in the Southern U.S.

Full-service hotels, with an emphasis on the upscale and upper-upscale category, which should outperform the broader US hotel industry as it is more insulated from the disruptor threats.

Moat: Management targets properties with barriers to entry in prime locations in order to provide an "exclusivity value."

Key locations: They acquire properties in central business areas near "multiple demand generators" for both leisure and business customers.

Strategically, management is repositioning - by upgrading the properties - nearly 70% of the portfolio (by number of guest rooms) in order to generate higher average daily rate ("ADR"). The results of this strategy has been strong with a 4.7% annual increase since 2012 in revenue per available room ("RevPAR"), which compares to 3.2% for the US hotel industry as a whole.

More importantly, they have been able to leverage that revenue rate growth by capping or in some cases reducing operating expenses leading to outsized EBITDA growth of 19% per year over the same time period.

They continue to show remarkable results in their conversion strategy. Last year, they invested $4.9 million in a renovation of their Washington, D.C., Holiday Inn, after which it became a DoubleTree by Hilton. Operating metrics improved dramatically, with revPAR up 37.8% yoy and hotel EBITDA up 250%!

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Balance Sheet Leverage

One of the largest overhangs to the share price remains the highly levered balance sheet. At year-end 2016, they had $283 million of mortgage debt with $36.4 million of cash ($4.6 million of that restricted). The company also had $24.3 million of unsecured notes. This is down from $50.5 million the year before as they issued new preferred units to repay high-coupon baby bonds. The new preferred units are perpetual and remove a maturity overhang to the shares.

Their strategy in regards to their balance sheet is to decrease their weighted average interest rate and to extend maturities. SOHO has refinanced over $113 million of mortgage debt in 2016 extending maturities while lowering their weighted average interest rate to 4.45%. The table below lays out the progress made to the balance sheet in the last year.

*Sotherly 2017 Annual Stockholder Meeting Presentation

The debt profile is as follows:

Mortgage loans (non-recourse): $282.7 million

Unsecured Notes: $24.3 million

Hotel EBITDA: $40 million.

The total debt to hotel EBITDA leverage is 7.6x. Three-quarters of the debt has a fixed rate of interest, which should help if/when interest rates rise. While that amount of leverage is quite high, the payout ratio is below 40%, leaving lots of cash flow for debt servicing and growth initiatives.

The balance sheet is held out being one of the largest risks of the stock. Sure, the firm is highly levered. But as noted, most of the debt carries a fixed-rate coupon with a very low weighted average interest rate. Interest expense in the first quarter was down 17.7% in the yoy period ending March 31. One of the primary tools we like to use in valuing the equity is to see how the bond market is valuing the debt. Clearly, with a 4.45% coupon interest rate, the bond market thinks the likelihood of default is relatively low.

With hotel EBITDA up 14% and interest expense down 17.7%, coverage continues to improve and has hit 3.0x in the first quarter. We think this coverage will continue to improve as they pay down legacy older debt and push up EBITDA levels through higher revPAR and lower operating expenses.

Distributions and Share Buyback Program

They have increased the dividend 11 out of the last 15 quarters and 31% over the last 18 months. In the fourth quarter, the firm declared a $0.105 per share quarterly dividend. That is an increase of 5% from the previous dividend of $0.10. SOHO has increased its annual dividend consistently year over year from $0.10 in 2012 to $0.42 for 2017. This represents a forward yield of 6.70%.

Total dividend payments are at $0.42 per share ($.105 per quarter) or $6.09 million per year. Net operating income in 2016 was $18.6 million and should be approximately $19.5 million in 2017. AFFO and FFO in 2016 was $15.1 and $15.1 million, respectively. With 14.5 million shares outstanding plus another 1.5 million limited partnership units, on a per share basis they generated $0.944 in FFO and AFFO.

As they pay $0.42 per share in dividends, the distribution is very strongly covered by over 2.0x! Over the last five years management has rebuilt the dividend payment after they cut it substantially during the recession to conserve capital.

SOHO Dividend Per Share (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Over the last four and a half years, the dividend has grown at a compounded annual growth rate of 41%, and the payout ratio is still only 40%. The dividend has been characterized as 73.5% ordinary income with 26.5% as a return of capital.

On December 2, 2016, the board authorized a $10 million share buyback program. If the program is completed in full, it would reduce the total shares outstanding by 12%. By the end of December, they had already bought back 481K shares or $3.2 million of the authorization. Management is clearly intent on increasing shareholder value through both higher dividend payments and share buybacks.

They have also created a qualified ESOP (employee stock ownership plan), which buys and owns SOHO shares. They then pay these shares out to the employees as part of a benefits package. In the first quarter, they acquired 682K shares for $4.9 million at an average price of $7.09.

Between the share buyback and the ESOP plan, we do think there is going to be a significant demand floor to the share price. The company has just over 13.8 million shares outstanding with 10.6 million in float. Their purchases are helping to improve the liquidity of the stock and should be one factor that helps close the valuation gap to the peer group.

Recent Results, Guidance and Activity

The guidance for 2017 points to continued growth with midpoint total revenue of $157 million with FFO per share of $1.07 to $1.12. This more than adequately covers the dividend distribution of $0.42. This is born out by their first quarter results which showed continued strength in their operations. Revenue in the first quarter increased 2.33% while operating expenses were reduced by 1.92% helping net operating income improve by $1 million or 21%.

RevPAR was $105.03, an increase of 5.3% over the prior year. Average daily rate was up 3.6% with occupancy up 1.6%. Hotel EBITDA for the portfolio jumped 14.1% on the P/L improvement to $11.5 million for the quarter. Hotel EBITDA margins were up 310 bps to 29.7%.

In January, the company closed on their purchase of the commercial segment of the Hyde Park Hotel and Residences, a fairly new and rapidly growing concept of mixing permanent owners with hotel guests. They paid $4.8 million for some inventory. The program has 100 units in it and growing as the developer completes the upper level units and the firm sells units.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

The Play

There are three reasons we believe there is value here.

Considerable institutional buying, mainly from large investors increased their stakes at the in Q4 2016 and Q1 2017. This indicates they believe there is value in SOHO. Also the company authorized a stock repurchase program to help demonstrate increased trust in their brand to shareholders. They have started a $10 million repurchase, representing a 10% buy back in shares. Only about 30% of the shares had been repurchased by the end of 2016. Insider buying by C level executives also increased during the same period (Q4 and Q1).

The company has increased YoY EBITDA, almost doubling since 2012.

*Sotherly 2017 Annual Stockholder Meeting Presentation

This coincides with their total assets over the same period:

*Sotherly 2017 Annual Stockholder Meeting Presentation

Valuation

On their most recent conference call, management laid out what they see for 2017:

We're issuing initial guidance for 2017 which accounts for current and expected performance within our portfolio, as well as other factors. For the year, we're projecting total revenue in the range of $156 million to $158.5 million. At the midpoint of the range, this represents a 3% increase over last year's total revenue. Hotel EBITDA is projected in the range of $41.6 million to $42.4 million. And at the midpoint of the range, this represents a 5% increase over last year's hotel EBITDA. And adjusted FFO was projected in the range of $16.3 million to $17.5 million or $1.02 to $1.10 per share. At the midpoint of the range, this represents a 17.8% increase over 2016's adjusted FFO per share. Additional details can be found in the outlook section of our earnings release.

At 17%+ FFO yield, the shares are very cheap, likely due to that debt load discussed above. We think as they reduce leverage through EBITDA and NOI growth while slowly paying down debt, the shares will re-rate higher. Most firms in the space have a FFO yield well below 13% with a peer group average of 10%. If we use a 10% FFO yield, the shares would be priced around $10.60. Though this is the upper end of our estimates, it shows the potential in the common shares.

NOI cap rates for acquisitions continue to be in the 4% to 7.5% range. If you were to apply that same cap rate to SOHO at the firm level, the shares would be trading between $5.42 on the low end and $10.15 on the upper end. Given the portfolio quality which is upscale, we would argue that their cap rate should be closer to the 4% level, especially as they upgrade the revPAR and EBITDA margins of the firm.

SOHO trades at a significant discount to the hotel REIT peer group. At 6.1x 2017 FFO, the shares are at a 36% to the group. Most of the hotel property REITs trade around 9x-10x FFO, but SOHO is an outlier. The reason for that is due to the higher amount of leverage on the balance sheet.

If you factor in the debt load by using EV/EBITDA ratios or EV/FFO are very similar to other similarly situated property REITs. However, the payout ratio for SOHO is almost half of the peer group average. That cash flow could either be sent out to shareholders via a much higher dividend payment, or be used to pay down debt (or a combination of both).

When you factor in that variable, the shares are significantly undervalued.

Three Ways To Play:

Baby Bonds - 7% Senior Notes - (SOHOM)

The baby bonds trade under the symbol SOHOM around $25.81, a decent premium to par. They pay a quarterly $0.44 in interest and mature in 2019. The earliest they can be called is November of 2017. Given that time to possible call, we would try to acquire these around $25.50 or less. The chances of being called are likely around 50-50 at this time. The current yield is 6.80% and represents the safest part of the capital structure.

Preferred Shares - (SOHOB)

The 8% cumulative preferreds pay a $0.50 per quarter interest rate and yield approximately 7.70%. The earliest these can be called is 2021 so there is a longer runway before call risk becomes acute. Interest rate risk is clearly greater here as the preferreds are perpetual. We would try and acquire below $25.75 and preferably closer to $25.50.

The price of the preferreds could offer up a solid opportunity

Common Shares - (SOHO)

The common stock is clearly the most risky but offers the best upside from here. The shares yield the equivalent of the baby bonds but we think has upside of about 30% from current levels over the next 12-18 months.

Conclusion

SOHO has a good foundation for growth. However, risks do lurk in this industry that corresponds very deeply with a healthy economy. If a downturn is around the corner, the first cuts in business spending are usually on travel and entertainment. Business and personal travel are heavily elastic. People may choose to stay home instead of taking that Florida vacation or use video chat instead of a personal on-site business visit.

However, given its strong metrics, especially its consistent increase in revenue per room YoY, we believe there is considerable growth potential here. The share buyback, institutional investor interest, and insider buying all indicate there is consensus inside the firm and out that the shares are undervalued.

The three tiers of publicly traded securities offer three levels of risk-reward to investors. The best opportunity today is in the common at levels around $6.80 per share. But the preferred shares likely offer the best risk-reward given the high rate of interest and low call risk.

Note: To get these types of articles as soon as they are published, just click on the "Follow" button next to my profile and choose the "real-time alerts" option.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SOHO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The commentary does not constitute individualized investment advice. The opinions offered herein are not personalized recommendations to buy, sell or hold securities. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned. The strategies discussed are strictly for illustrative and educational purposes and should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell, or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. There is no guarantee that any strategies discussed will be effective. The information provided is not intended to be a complete analysis of every material fact respecting any strategy. The examples presented do not take into consideration commissions, tax implications or other transactions costs, which may significantly affect the economic consequences of a given strategy. This material represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. This information should not be relied upon by the reader as research or investment advice regarding the funds or any security in particular.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.