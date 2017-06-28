Energy Dividend Dogs: Seadrill And NGL Gains Lead Pack In June

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five June top-yield Energy stocks showed 38.17% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Small dogs ruled the June energy sector.

The sector consists of six industries and top 50 firms selected by yield for this writing represented all six, ranging in yield from 6.51%.

Driller SDLP topped the June Energy Sector broker vetted gains list while BPT from the refining and marketing industry was top dog by yield, as calculated 6/26/17.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 28.23% To 154.1% Net Gains For Ten Top Energy Dogs By June 2018

Four of ten top gaining Energy Sector dogs based on analyst 1-year target prices, were verified as being among the top ten dividend-yielding of thirty for the coming year (as tinted in the chart above). Thus, the yield-based forecast for the Energy sector as graded by Wall St. wizards was 40% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for June 2018 were:

Seadrill Partners (SDRL) was projected to net $1,540.98, based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 128% more than the market as a whole.

NGL Energy Partners (NGL) was projected to net $513.33, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 51% less than the market as a whole

American Midstream (AMID) was projected to net $470.12, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% less than the market as a whole.

Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) was projected to net $427.63, triggered by target price estimates from twelve analysts, plus projected annual dividend, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for VNOM.

Archrock Partners (ARLP) netted $400.27 based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates by eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 116% more than the market as a whole.

DCP Midstream (DCP) was projected to net $343.69, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from sixteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 111% more than the market as a whole.

Plains All American (PAA) was projected to net $339.42, based on a median target price estimate from twenty-seven analysts, plus projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% less than the market as a whole.

Targa Resources (TRGP) was projected to net $338.24, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 114% more than the market as a whole.

USA Compression Partners (USAC) was projected to net $309.59, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% more than the market as a whole.

Genesis Energy (GEL) was projected to net $282.26, based on dividends alone, plus a median of twelve analyst target estimates, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 49.7% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 35% more than the market as a whole.

Top 50 Energy Dogs By Yield Covered All of 6 Energy Sector Industries For May

Yield (dividend / price) results from YCharts May 12 verified by YahooFinance for fifty stocks from all six Energy Sector Industries revealed the actionable conclusions in this article.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 50 June Energy Equities By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Dividend Dog Metrics Selected 10 Top Energy Stocks By Yield

Top ten Energy dogs selected 6/26/17 showing top yields represented five of the six industries constituting the sector: (1) refining & marketing [2 listed]; (2) equipment & services [1 listed]; (3) midstream [5 listed]; (4) drilling [1 listed]; (5) integrated [1 listed]; (6) E&P [0 listed].

Top yield energy stock, BP Prudhoe Bay (BPT) [1], was tops of two refining & marketing energy representatives listed. The remaining refining & marand tenth, NGL Energy Partners (NGL) [4]. One equipment and services firm placed second, USA Compression Partners (USAC) [2].

Five midstream outfits placed third, sixth, and eighth to tenth, American Midstream (AMID) [3], Arc Logistics Partners (ARCX) [6], Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) [8], Global Partners (GLP) [9], and Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) [10].

Two lone representatives in fifth and seventh places complete the top ten May Energy Sector top dogs by yield: Driller, Seadrill Partners (SDLP) [5], and integrated firm, Eni (OTCPK:EIPAF) [9].

Actionable Conclusions: Ten Energy Dogs Showed (21) 0% To 143.9% Upsides, While (22) None Projected Losses By June, 2018

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates were another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Analysts Augured (23) A 21.1% Median Target Price Upside and (24) A 24.62% Gain From Top 30 Energy Dogs Come June 2018

Energy sector top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of June 26, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 14.9% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 18% in the coming year. Notice, price lower than dividend in the coming year forecasts no overbought conditions appearing for the Energy sector top yield dogs.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Analysts Forecast A 38.17% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Energy Stocks To June 2018

Ten top Energy dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Energy dogs selected 6/26/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of six industries in their sector.

Actionable Conclusions: (6) Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Energy Dogs Delivering 55.45% Vs. (7) 40.15% Net Gains by All Ten by June, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Energy kennel by yield was predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 38.17% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of those ten. The very lowest priced Energy top yield dog, Seadrill Partners (SDLP), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 154.10%.

The five lowest-priced Energy top yield dogs for June 26 were: Seadrill Partners (SDLP); NGL Energy Partners (NGL); American Midstream (AMID); Arc Logistics Partners (ARCX); Eni (OTCPK:EIPAF), with prices ranging from $3.28 to $15.04.

Five higher-priced Energy dogs for June 26 were: USA Compression Partners (USAC); Global Partners (GLP); BP Prudhoe Bay (BPT); Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP); Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP), whose prices ranged from $16.02 to $22.25.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

