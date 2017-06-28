Client Q&A: How Much Should I Keep In My Checking Account?

From time to time, I’d like to share a question that I’ve been asked by a client.

Perhaps you have the same question or have wondered something similar, and I’d like to share my thoughts with you.

This question comes from a single woman in her 30’s:

“What’s a good amount to keep in my checking account? I’ve been keeping about $5,000 lately. Is that too much (or not enough)?”

This is a great question and one that I get consistently from the women I work with. For some people, they never even think about how much money they should always have in their checking account; but other women are worried that they may not be keeping enough money that they could access instantly.

Now to be clear, I know this woman very well and have been working with her for years. She has a very comfortable savings account and investment portfolio, so we’re not talking about an emergency fund.

In my mind, what she’s really asking is how much to keep in an account (checking) that’s paying little-to-no interest, but makes it easy and quick to access her money. Her other option is to put it into her savings account where she’ll get a good interest rate, and while the money is still liquid and easy to access, it’s not quite as quick.

The Answer Involves Sleep

How well are you sleeping at night? And will this decision impact your sleep or your stress levels?

If this woman and I agree to only keep $2,500 in her checking account on average, that’s an additional $2,500 she can move to her savings account. And the interest she’ll get on that additional amount adds up to approximately $19 per year in interest income.

I don’t know anyone that wouldn’t like another 19 bucks, but not if it comes at the price of additional stress and lost sleep.

This is a great example of a situation where I believe your emotions and psychology should carry just as much, if not more, weight in your decision making than simply looking at the numbers. And I encounter many of these situations that fall into a financial “gray area” when I work with women.

That’s why I think it’s important not to simply dismiss emotions in exchange for the cold, hard, calculated facts. Yet, this is what many financial advisors will encourage you to do. They’d rather deal with numbers and facts and avoid the touchy, feely emotions that I feel are such an important part of financial planning when it’s done right.

So in answering this question, and in my financial planning work with women, I encourage you to embrace your feelings, your emotions, your fears, and your “gut” instincts to strike a healthy balance between a comfortable and confident future and a simple, stress-free today.

By the way, the woman who asked the question ultimately decided to keep an average of $5,000 in her checking.

Also, be sure you understand any minimum balance requirements for your checking or other accounts. The last thing you want to do is have fees charged to you because you fell below your checking account minimum.

Every checking account is different. There are thousands of banks that offer free checking with no minimum, which means that you can have $5 in the account, and you will not get charged a fee. Other accounts will require that you keep around $250, $500, or some even require $1,000 in your account at all times, otherwise you’ll be charged a small service fee every month. In most cases, the fee is only $2 or $3, but those fees will continue to add up every month. Besides, it’s very easy to avoid them -- just put more money in your checking account.

Obviously, every woman is different and everyone is going to have different financial needs and preferences. There is no way that I can tell you how much money you should have in your account without knowing your specific circumstances.

While it may not seem like a big deal to some people, having the right amount of money in your checking account is one of the most important decisions that you can make for your financial security. That money that you have sitting there is what you can use for any emergency that may pop up.

For example, let’s say that your car suddenly breaks down. You can’t plan for that, but luckily you have the money in your checking account already. If some expense like this arises, all you have to do is write a check. (Or swipe your debit. Who writes checks anymore?). The money in your checking account will keep you from having to transfer money over or keep you from having to use a credit card to pay for those unexpected bills.

Hopefully, this answers any of the questions that you have about your checking account. It’s one of the most common questions that I receive, and this will help you have the financial security that you and millions of other women are looking for.