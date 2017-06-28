The Investment Case For Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion's (NASDAQ:FLXN) share price had a rollercoaster ride this year. The buyout speculation drove to stock to $30 per share and the company's subsequent convertible note offering ended the rumors and drove the stock to a level that I find attractive based on the company's product Zilretta and I added the stock to the Growth Stock Forum portfolio in late May. The knee OA treatment market is ripe for disruption and I believe Flexion has the right product with a good chance to take significant market share if approved later this year. Flexion assembled a high-quality team with prior experience in treating knee OA pain and the company seems well prepared and capitalized to successfully launch the product in late 2017. I am initiating Flexion with a buy rating and a $26 price target and believe the company is an attractive takeover target.

Knee OA market is ripe for disruption

Osteoarthritis is the most common joint disease, with approximately 27 million Americans affected and the number is expected to grow in the future due to aging, obesity and sports injuries. The average age of diagnosis has fallen from 72 in the 1990s to 56 in the 2010s. According to Flexion, OA accounts for over $185 billion of annual healthcare expenditure, which does not include loss of productivity costs.

This is a competitive market and there are a lot of treatment options available, but none of the options are really dominant and don't solve the problem and some even create additional problems (see presentation slide below).

Source: Flexion presentation

Oral treatment options provide limited pain relief and have undesirable side effects with long-term use. On the other side, there are intra-articular injections - steroids and hyaluronic acid. Steroids are generally well-tolerated but the effect wanes in 2-4 weeks while hyaluronic acid is also well-tolerated but it did not provide adequate pain relief compared to placebo in clinical trials. In fact, the American Society of Orthopedic Surgeons does not recommend the use of hyaluronic acid for the treatment of knee OA due to lack of efficacy.

And hyaluronic acid generates approximately $1 billion in annual sales in the U.S. despite that recommendation. Sanofi's Synvisc generated approximately $450 million in net sales in 2016. I think these products are able to generate solid sales despite the negative recommendation and lack of meaningful clinical data to support their use due to the limitations of other products and use of hyaluronic acid products shows how desperate the market is for new solutions.

Is Zilretta a viable solution for knee OA?

Zilretta falls into the above-mentioned steroid injection category. Zilretta is an extended-release formulation of Triamcinolone acetonide (TCA) designed to prolong local residence following intra-articular injection.

Zilretta successfully completed a phase 3 trial, achieving clinically relevant and statistically significant pain relief in knee OA patients compared to placebo at week 12 (p<0.0001). The statistically significant pain reduction goes out to 16 weeks.

Source: Flexion presentation

Flexion's share price took a big hit when it announced that Zilretta failed to separate from placebo in the phase 2b trial, but interestingly, it only failed to separate from placebo at week 12 while statistical significance was achieved in weeks one through 11 and week 13 as well. The company noted that the phase 2b trial was conducted predominantly in the U.S. where placebo responses tend to be more robust. The company superimposed the phase 2b and phase 3 data to show the consistency in response to Zilretta and the placebo response as well, which was evidently better in the phase 2b trial.

Source: Flexion presentation

The phase 3 trial included an IR TCA arm and Zilretta appeared to improve pain relief over IR TCA as well (the trial was not designed to show superiority over IR TCA). Zilretta also appeared to reduce stiffness and improve function compared to placebo and IR TCA.

Source: Flexion presentation

And finally, the latest data Flexion revealed showed a statistically significant separation from placebo and IR TCA when looking at "strict" responders (pooled data phase 2b and phase 3 data).

Source: Flexion OARSI presentation

Zilretta's safety profile was also favorable. The most common adverse events were: arthralgia, headache, joint swelling and back pain and there were no drug-related serious adverse events.

Flexion could also have a significant competitive advantage in diabetic knee OA patients. Steroids have an anti-insulin effect and diabetic patients might experience a substantial spike in blood sugar and some patients don't want to receive steroid injections because of this. Flexion estimates that 20% of patients that receive steroid injections are diabetic (around one million per year). Zilretta's PK/PD studies have shown an 11-fold lower peak plasma concentration compared to immediate-release TCA and minimal effects on blood glucose versus a standard steroid in type 2 diabetes patients 72 hours post dosing. I think that the potential uptake could be much stronger in diabetic patients and that Zilretta could achieve much higher market share over the long run in this patient population.

An experienced sales team for a successful launch

Flexion has already assembled a strong senior launch leadership team with people who served at Sanofi (NYSE:SNY), Genzyme, Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY), and Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG). They know their way around the knee OA market as Sanofi is one of the top players with its hyaluronic acid product Synvisc generating $450 million in net sales in 2016. Flexion intends to hire its own sales team with roughly 100 reps which will cover more than 75% of the injection market. The company expects them to hit the ground in late Q4 assuming Zilretta is approved in October.

Source: Flexion presentation

Significant addressable market - blockbuster opportunity?

Flexion pegs the addressable market in the U.S. at 7.6 million procedures. The number is based on 4.2 million patients receiving 1.5 steroid injections per year on average and one million patients receiving 1.3 hyaluronic acid injections on average per year. I am going to stick with the company's assumption, but I believe the market will expand based on the rising prevalence of knee OA and the potential for patients to receive more than 1.5 Zilretta injections per year. We could also see more patients switching from oral therapies to Zilretta in the future.

Source: Flexion presentation

Flexion intends to price Zilretta at around $500 per injection, which is competitive to hyaluronic acid and more affordable than some oral therapies. This translates into an almost $4 billion market in the U.S. alone and probably a $3 billion market if we take the net price (I assume a 25% gross to net discount). I believe market penetration in the 20-30% range is reasonable based on Zilretta's efficacy and safety profile. If hyaluronic acid products like Synvisc can generate $450 million in annual sales, I don't see a reason why Zilretta could not generate at least as much. But I believe it will generate more. The 20-30% market share translates to $600 million to $900 million in annual sales in the U.S. The above-mentioned market expansion and more than 1.5 injections per year could make Zilretta a blockbuster under the same 20-30% market share assumptions. I've seen analyst estimates of $500 million and north of $1 billion and think my assumptions and estimates are reasonable.

Based on the above-mentioned assumptions, I arrived at a conservative price target of $26 (model available to Growth Stock Forum subscribers), which should go to $32 if Zilretta is approved in October (probability of approval rising from 80% to 100%). My bullish case price target is $44 ($900 in annual U.S. sales).

I have not added international sales to my model as it is still not clear how Flexion will approach ex-U.S. territories. Partnerships are likely if the company stays independent, but Flexion may be keeping the global rights to itself to have a better negotiating position with potential acquirers and they should like Flexion more with worldwide rights rather than just the U.S. rights and an international partner.

Flexion is an attractive buyout target

Rumors surfaced earlier this year that Flexion is about to be acquired by Sanofi for more than $30 per share. The rumors made sense considering Sanofi's presence in the market and the fact that some of Flexion's top executives have worked at Sanofi. However, the convertible note offering Flexion did after the rumors surfaced effectively killed the buyout speculation - at least in the near-term. I believe that Flexion remains an attractive buyout target and that if/when Zilretta is approved, buyers will come to the negotiating table. I believe that a buyout price will not be below $30 if there is a buyout this year.

On the other hand, listening to management comments on conference calls and investor presentations, I didn't exactly get the impression that they are looking to sell the company - which doesn't mean they will not seriously consider an offer if they receive one.

Flexion is a one-trick pony - for now

Zilretta is Flexion's lead and only product candidate, which makes the company a higher risk story. However, Zilretta won't be Flexion's only product for long - the company plans to add another pipeline candidate following Zilretta's approval. This will be achieved through either in-house development or through in-licensing, or both. The balance sheet is strong enough to do in-licensing of mid-stage or late-stage products which could add value over the long run.

Financial overview

Flexion ended Q1 2017 with $187 million in cash and equivalents. In early Q2, the company raised $195 million in net proceeds from a convertible note offering. The offering was upsized from $125 million due to robust demand by institutional investors. The interest rate is 3.375% (slightly less than $7 million a year) and the conversion price is $26.78 per share. So, the pro-forma cash balance at the end of Q1 was $382 million, leaving Flexion in a very strong financial position. The note offering has extended the cash runway "well into 2019." Additional dilution over the next 12 months is highly unlikely and if Zilretta is approved and the launch goes well, additional capital might not be necessary at all.

There is also a possibility for the company to sign ex-U.S. partnerships which could result in substantial upfront payments, which could further strengthen the company's financial position.

Risks

Main risks to the thesis:

Zilretta might not receive FDA approval in October 2017. This is by far the largest risk and stands to erase significant shareholder value. I believe that the likelihood of approval is high since Zilretta is an extended-release version of an already approved product and the company did demonstrate statistically significant and clinically meaningful pain reduction. The FDA could reject Zilretta based on some technical issues, such as manufacturing, but these problems can usually be solved in a timely manner and would delay Zilretta's launch by 6-9 months (of course, assuming it doesn't get rejected for the same or similar technical reasons for the second time). Flexion is well funded to afford this kind of a delay and a 6-9 or 12-month delay should not be a problem, though it is bound to put a dent into Flexion's share price.

Zilretta could fail to reach the targeted annual sales. While I believe Zilretta's efficacy/safety profile is attractive relative to its competitors, physicians and ultimately patients might not embrace it.

Results from a study comparing the effect of intra-articular triamcinolone to saline on knee cartilage volume and pain in patients with knee OA were published recently. TCA was shown to lead to greater cartilage volume loss and there was also no significant difference in knee pain severity between treatment groups. However, the study has significant limitations - pain measurements seem irrelevant for TCA as they were taken at 12 weeks and we know that pain relief with TCA doesn't last that long - at least not in a meaningful way. The thing worth considering is the potentially greater cartilage damage and it was mentioned in this study that a prior trial showed no damage (though it was measured differently) and the risk for Zilretta here is that physicians might greatly reduce the usage of steroid injections, including Zilretta. However, I am not sure how or whether this affects Zilretta since it has different properties than IR TCA - extended release mechanism and much lower peak plasma concentrations. Flexion is conducting an open-label safety study that will look at repeat dosing of Zilretta. The results are due in 2H 2018 and could reinforce Zilretta's efficacy/safety profile or make it less attractive, depending on the results.

Several companies are developing OA products.

Anika Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:ANIK) Cingal is a mixture of hyaluronic acid and a low dose IR steroid. Cingal is about to enter a pivotal study in the U.S. and is at least two years behind Zilretta. Anika's previous clinical trial showed a 72% reduction in pain, which appears to compare favorably to an approximate 50% reduction for Zilretta, but bear in mind that Cingal was being evaluated in patients with mild to moderate OA pain while Zilretta's trials were conducted in patients with moderate to severe OA pain, so the results are not comparable. And it is also worth mentioning that placebo (saline) in Anika's trial achieved a 50%+ pain reduction, so the relative reduction is not as favorable as it looks at first glance and it is just slightly better than the leading hyaluronic acid product on the market and, as mentioned earlier in the article, they hyaluronic acid is not recommended for treatment of OA pain by the American Society of Orthopedic Surgeons due to lack of efficacy.

Source: Anika Therapeutics

TissueGene's Invossa is in phase 3 studies. Invossa, which is "a combination of human allogeneic chondrocytes and TGF- β 1 transfected allogeneic chondrocytes," has shown to reduce pain and improve function in a phase 2 trial but it is not likely to enter the market before 2H 2019.

Source: TissueGene presentation

Flexion noted in its annual report that a number of investigational nerve growth factor antibodies are in development - Regeneron's (NASDAQ:REGN) fasinumab had met its primary endpoint in phase 2/3 clinical study in OA of the knee in May 2016. According to Regeneron, four doses of fasinumab have reduced pain at 16 weeks by 3.03 to 3.65 points on the 10-point WOMAC subscale for pain versus a 2.25 reduction in the placebo group with p-values ranging from 0.03 through 0.0001. Adverse events included arthralgia, paresthesia, hypoesthesia and peripheral edema. A phase 3 study is underway.

(NASDAQ:REGN) fasinumab had met its primary endpoint in phase 2/3 clinical study in OA of the knee in May 2016. According to Regeneron, four doses of fasinumab have reduced pain at 16 weeks by 3.03 to 3.65 points on the 10-point WOMAC subscale for pain versus a 2.25 reduction in the placebo group with p-values ranging from 0.03 through 0.0001. Adverse events included arthralgia, paresthesia, hypoesthesia and peripheral edema. A phase 3 study is underway. Stem cell approaches to OA are being explored, but it remains to be seen how applicable they will be to OA treatment.

All potential competing products are at least two years behind Zilretta and this is a considerable head-start. It also remains to be seen whether these competing products have better efficacy and/or safety profiles than Zilretta.

Conclusion

I am initiating Flexion with a buy rating and a $26 price target (which goes to $32 if Zilretta is approved in October). I am below the low end of the price target ranges analysts have ($30 is the lowest, $44 is the highest). I believe that the company is well positioned to capture solid market share in the knee OA market due to its solid efficacy and safety profile. The knee OA market is ripe for disruption and Flexion should have at least a two-year head-start over its competitors (if they manage to get their product candidates approved).

Author's note: Growth Stock Forum subscribers had an early look at this article, and have access to regular exclusive updates on every stock I am covering. Readers are invited to take a two-week free trial in the Seeking Alpha Marketplace.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FLXN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's personal opinion and should not be regarded as a buy or sell recommendation or investment advice in any way.