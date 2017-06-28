Can the MAX10 catch the A321neo?

Boeing's (NYSE: BA) MAX10 had a very good opening round last week the Paris airshow. Boeing claims more than 240 orders and commitments from 10+ customers. It looks like a marvelous debut after the MAX9's struggle.

Boeing's own press releases from the show list the following MAX10 transactions.

Add these up and you get 311 in deals. The Tibet transaction does not have a number - the announcement speaks of 20 MAXs broken into MAX8 and MAX10. So the 311 will grow.

In sales terms, the MAX10 was a star at last week's show. The challenge is for Boeing to try to slow the A321neo's momentum. This will be tough because as of the end of 2016, Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) had 609 orders for that model. Airbus released this slide at the show, dismissing the MAX10's success.

As our table above shows, the conversions do account for a lot of the MAX10's success. As the MAX10 succeeds, the MAX9 is likely to lose. Indeed the MAX7 and MAX9 might be considered as rather weaker members of the MAX family.

How does the MAX10 compare to the A321neo in performance terms? This chart shows a few key metrics and also adds the MAX9 to the mix for a comparison.

It is clear the MAX10 is a step change from the MAX9. If the MAX9 is eclipsed by the MAX10 in sales it will be no surprise. It will also be no surprise if the MAX9 quietly goes the way of the 737-600.

But even the MAX10 being a much-improved competitor to the A321neo does not quite catch up on the metrics listed. For the extra three seats, the MAX10 does not compete on range. Seating will be tweaked by airlines - the A321neo can add seats and lose some range and still be a more capable tool.

Bear in mind these aircraft are at the lower end of the crucial middle of the market. It is these aircraft that are trying to snatch 757 replacements. Boeing should have this tied up but does not.

In summary, while the MAX10 is a much better competitor, it still does not beat the A321neo. Boeing claims the MAX10 offers 5% lower trip costs than the A321neo. Maybe, but that depends on how one defines each aircraft. Airbus and Boeing do all sorts of clever math when they offer these comparisons.

Boeing had a good debut but remains far behind in orders. The market has yet to be convinced by the MAX10. MAX9 customers have been an easy win. Now the real grind starts. Can Boeing convert the remaining 757 owners? Cab Boeing convert A321ceo operators? That is the real test.

