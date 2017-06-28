Apple's AI Gap: 1 Year Later

I contend Apple's AI gap to still be significant, but that might not be a problem. This article explains why.

Since then, Apple has released a number of products in this domain and its view on providing machine learning products has become clearer.

About a year ago, I called Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) the 'BlackBerry' of AI based on my perspective from inside the machine learning research community. The punchline of the article was that Apple management's failure to install an open research culture as is prevalent in the AI community has made it almost impossible to retain and attract top tier talent in this domain.

To make things worse, I claimed that Apple has failed to invest in the technical infrastructure necessary to compete on all ends of machine learning:

Bottom line, Apple will not catch up on AI anytime soon. A few more Siri engineers cannot compete with thousands of Google or IBM or Microsoft engineers who have spent over a decade on building the software infrastructure and doing the research that is finally coming to fruition in the second half of this decade. The Siri SDK will very likely be a 'me too' product and I would not be surprised if it is technically inferior to Google/Microsoft/viv.ai. AI research is at a stage where being competitive requires enormous infrastructure to deal with the data, it is not just about the research itself any more.

Since this article, a lot has happened on the AI front for Apple, causing some authors to claim for Apple to even move ahead of the competition. In this article, I update my view from an insider's perspective. Thematically, I will cover talent, products, strategy and outlook.

Talent: 'Apple? No thanks.'

Something that has always been difficult to accept for investors on this site (according to the vivid comment sections under my articles) is just how unattractive Apple is as an employer for machine learning talent.

Machine learning is a very high profile market in technology right now. It's not like distributed systems or chip design, or other engineering disciplines. It makes the (tech-)news when a machine learning professor joins a company. Or even a humble researcher, as in the example below.

Andrej Karpathy recently made headlines for moving from OpenAI to Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) as the director of AI. In any normal industry, this would be a rather weird appointment. He finished his PhD, did an internship at Google, worked as a researcher for barely 2 years, and was appointed director of AI at a $60B market cap company? How does that add up? Good marketing, both on Tesla's and Andrej's end.

Andrej Karpathy is a smart man, but his research contributions or experience (e.g. managing people) are not comparable to what you would typically see in for a director of AI (e.g. compare Uber's new chief scientist, Zoubin Ghahramani, a world leader in Bayesian machine learning who has shaped the field for the past 2 decades). There are many PhD graduates with equal/better publication records and similar know-how. A more typical hire for a director of AI at Tesla would have been a well established research leader in visual geometry such as Andrew Zisserman.

The reason Karpathy is well known in the industry is because he wrote a number of arguably very good blog posts and tutorials, and designed one of the first courses on deep learning. Pretty much anyone who has entered the field in recent years has read his posts. This is a great example of marketing yourself as an individual by exploiting the exponential rewards of unequally divided attention.

Now, Elon Musk knows a thing or two about marketing and he understands that hiring someone who is well known in the industry, even if it is more for introductory blogposts than research contributions, is a net plus because the field is such that everyone wants to work with the well known people and become part of a high profile team. Karpathy can help Tesla attract talent more than anything else.

What does this have to do with Apple? Everything. In such a high profile industry, visibility is everything. Unfortunately, joining Apple means becoming invisible. Apple is now allowing researchers to publish here and there but it is just not comparable to organisations like DeepMind or OpenAI constantly uploading paper preprints, writing blogposts, engaging with the community.

The net result is that Apple is not even on the list of potential employers of anyone I know in this space. For ambitious researchers, the list looks like this: Google DeepMind, Google Brain, Facebook AI research, Microsoft research, Amazon or NVIDIA research, research startups. Apple is not even considered because the implication of joining Apple is CV death.

Now, Apple does not pay well enough to compensate for this (in comparison to other secretive companies like hedge funds), but fortunately is swimming in cash so it can acquire startups with talent and retain them until their stock vests. It just is not enough to draw top talent organically. This is very visible in Apple's product strategy. Now before you begin typing that angry comment about how well you have done investing in Apple, behold, I have not said that this is a problem for Apple or its shareholders. This is just the reality of the machine learning market.

Products

What is the consequence of not wanting to create a culture which facilitates a top research organisation? Debatable, but one consequence can be to focus on good engineering instead. Engineers are a slightly less vain bunch than researchers craving a profile and status in the community. This is the impression I get from Apple's latest product news. Consider the example of Core ML:

Core ML is a neat piece of engineering that facilitates easier deployment of trained machine learning models on iOS devices. That does not sound very sexy but rest assured this is the type of tool that just makes things a lot easier for developers because it solves low level typical deployment issues which end up costing a lot of development time for something that should arguably be easy.

This is not AlphaGo. Core ML does not inspire thoughts of what AI will be able to do one day. Core ML is not what makes top talent think 'Yes, this is what I want to work on'. Instead, it is simply representative of Apple's machine learning strategy: Make things that demonstrably work in practice easier to use for the average developer.

In a similar vein, Apple is working on hardware acceleration for machine learning. Considering Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has released a paper on the design of the Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) which has been now used internally for about 2 years, the pattern is clear. Apple is not gaining on its competitors by designing an ASIC for neural networks.

Rather, the mainstream has moved towards machine learning ASICs so designing one has sufficiently been de-risked for Apple to pick this up too. I view this as insignificant in the grand scheme of things. Deep learning ASICs on mobile devices will enable applications to do the same things they already do faster using less battery. Down the line that implies some operations that currently need a roundtrip to a cloud-backend will be pushed to devices.

This is not a game changer, especially because Apple is not actually competing with Google in cloud hosting where TPUs will be offered. It's just a step in hardware evolution all companies are taking now, it does not decide anything.

Is the gap closed? No. Does it matter? Maybe not.

Apple is culturally not the type of company that would spend billions towards unknown innovations that might or might not pay off 20 years from know. The company is not controlled by a visionary founder, but by the prototypical 'manager type'.

This also means Apple will be perpetually behind the absolute edge of machine learning, because the edge by definition means doing things that are conceptual, not practically viable yet. Things that might never pay off.

Google is beginning to reap some rewards for its long-term investment in DeepMind, e.g. autonomous controller for data center cooling which is saving hundreds of millions in Google's data centres now. Let us be very clear here: Apple would be years away from building this is they tried, full stop. This is not a problem from Apple's perspective, as its organisational focus is on consumer device experience, not deploying the most innovative new systems and competing with Amazon Web Services.

It just means that investing in Apple does not provide a call option on reaping the benefits of potential groundbreaking applications of the line of research DeepMind is pursuing (deep reinforcement learning). Apple management is betting that whatever happens in machine learning, Apple will be able to pick up the results of others and incorporate them into its offerings the way it has always done.

Alphabet/Larry Page is betting on getting to a general model of artificial intelligence AI, however long and however many resources it takes to reap the exponential benefits if and when it happens.

Bottom line: Apple is still behind in AI, but for Apple's current product strategy, this does not matter. Apple is not an AI first company like Google or Microsoft. It never will be under Tim Cook because he is not the type of person that would invest $20 billion in a moonshot. Whether you think this is cause for concern should depend on how you view Apple's potential in new product lines like AR/VR or other novel devices.

The true question remains what Apple's next big thing after the iPhone will be 10, 20, 30 years down the line. If it is supposed to be AI, Tim Cook needs to dream a little bigger in terms of long term resource investments and company culture.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.