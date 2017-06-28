AMD: Vega's Advantage

Some production models have been tested and they easily beat comparable Nvidia offerings on price (and some on speed as well).

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is about to start shipping its new Vega Frontier Edition GPUs at the end of June, and based on the $999 default price point and the card's performance, it seems poised to be a successful frontier product for AMD's new line of graphics cards. The Frontier Edition's main selling point, as is the case with most of AMD's products, is its adequate performance at an attractive price point, $999 for the air-cooled version and $1499 for the liquid-cooled one.

Getting straight to the point, in this article, I'll try and answer two questions: 1) Will the Vega Frontier Edition succeed? 2) What does this mean for later Vega-based GPUs. Let's begin with 1) and discuss what makes the Frontier card an attractive choice for vendors. As I wrote in a previous article discussing AMD's Epyc server CPU vs. Intel's (INTC) Xeon line of servers, which can be read here, AMD is targeting niches where it can gain market share and generate sales without taking on its competitor directly. The niche being targeted here is the low-end professional-grade graphics market.

Will the Vega Frontier Edition Succeed?

This is not a card for the consumer market. Vega Frontier is meant for professional applications like game developers, computer-aided design, rendering, and other high-performance computational tasks, and AMD claims on its Radeon website that "for machine learning and professional visualization workloads, Radeon Vega Frontier Edition is very simply the fastest graphics card on the planet" (emphasis theirs).

However, due to similarities in performance, it has garnered comparisons to Nvidia's (NVDA) Titan Xp graphics card, which AMD's Vega Frontier Edition handily beats:

The Vega Frontier boasts significant performance advantage over the Titan Xp, and will retail for about $200 cheaper as well. To be fair, the Titan Xp is a consumer-only graphics card that is not designed to be a workstation card like the Frontier Edition. While this adds an asterisk to a direct comparison between the two cards, the fact that the Titan Xp is a consumer-only product is vital to AMD's targeted niche.

If a customer interested in a professional-oriented GPU wanted to buy an Nvidia card, the cheapest option with comparable performance to the Vega Frontier Edition is Nvidia's Quadro P5000 card for $2,000, and the professional equivalent to the Titan Xp, the Quadro P6000 sells for close to $6,000. This is AMD's niche.

The Frontier Edition has performance comparable to that of Nvidia's high-end professional graphics cards, but will sell at a substantially reduced price. Nvidia has no lower-priced, professional offerings that can compete with AMD's, giving the latter a massive competitive advantage until the former can find a way to fire back with a lower-priced professional GPU.

AMD has consumer drivers for the Frontier Edition in progress as well, but the company has stated that consumer RX cards will probably be faster than this edition due to optimization and other "goodies" (according to AMD's Radeon head Raja Koduri).

I think the main takeaway here is that AMD seems to have, once again, successfully targeted a niche where I think market share gains and strong sales will come with relative ease and without engaging in a direct match-up with Nvidia. AMD has placed the Vega Frontier Edition at a sweet spot of performance and price where it has very little in the way of competition.

Any professional graphics card Nvidia sells that can match the Frontier Edition's performance is double the price of AMD's default iteration of the product, and no lower-priced professional card can come close to the Frontier Edition's performance. That's AMD's niche and that competitive advantage is why I think the aptly named Frontier Edition will succeed.

What Does This Mean For Vega In General

The Frontier Edition is just the first Vega-based GPU to hit the markets, but AMD is expected to launch its Radeon RX Vega gaming graphics cards at the end of July. This is a vital product line and a lucrative market opportunity should AMD find success.

In terms of concrete details about the RX Vega cards, there is very little out there except for a few leaks here and there. The important info we can reasonably assume about the cards is that they will have 8GB of AMD's second-generation high-bandwidth memory ("HBM2"), they will have approximately 12.5 TFLOPS of compute, and that they will be very power-hungry (as is AMD's tradition). While these details are tentative, it is estimated that RX Vega cards will be comparable in performance to Nvidia's GTX 1080 Ti and Titan Xp.

If true, this will put AMD in contention for the high-end GPU market for the first time in years (since Radeon Fury X). AMD is almost guaranteed to price RX Vega at an attractive level relative to Nvidia's offerings, which will offer it a low-cost competitive advantage should performance truly be comparable, which seems likely to be the case. And if Raja Koduri is to be believed, AMD's RX Vega cards could be faster than the Frontier Edition, which recall is faster than Nvidia's top consumer-level GPU, the Titan Xp.

The main takeaway from the discussion in this section is that the Vega Frontier Edition appears to be the fulfillment of AMD's promises regarding the Vega architecture. We all knew AMD would be able to undercut Nvidia on price, but the question was whether or not Vega could measure up to Pascal. That answer, preliminarily, appears to be an affirmative on all fronts. The Frontier Edition is blazing the trail and setting expectations, mainly that AMD has the performance to compete and is gunning for market share.

Considering the attractive niche AMD is targeting and the expected performance of the RX Vega GPUs, I think the company to gain market share in the graphics card market at the expense of Nvidia. In the short term, I expect AMD to reap significant benefits from Vega, but the medium-term picture is more interesting. Nvidia has been teasing its Volta GPU architecture recently in a likely attempt to intimidate AMD, and though we are far from consumer-grade Volta-based GPUs, the next generation will be an important battlefield.

AMD has historically trailed Nvidia in architecture development and it will be key for AMD to have Navi ready to go by the time Volta enters the marketplace. Until that time, AMD's Vega looks poised and ready to go toe-to-toe with Pascal and take market share from Nvidia.

Investor Takeaway

The GPU market is essential to the AMD turnaround story, so the progress being made here by the company is encouraging for investors that have been betting on a recovery. And even the most ardent AMD bull cannot deny that the company has been struggling in the GPU market of late, and this continued into Q1 2017 as well:

While market share increased year over year ("YoY") by 430 bps, it decreased sequentially by 200 bps, indicating that, while AMD has been doing better, it needs another push to start taking some meaningful market share from Nvidia. I think Vega can be that push.

If AMD wants to sustain its current valuation, $13 billion with minimal earnings to speak of now or in the short term, the company will need to do much better than 27.5% market share in discrete GPUs. I think the company's primary advantage comes in integrated CPU-GPU solutions, but discrete GPUs are vital to success as well, perhaps more so.

It's hard to pinpoint what level of market share would support the current valuation, but I think at the very least AMD will have to show sustainable, sequential gains. Vega could offer this in the near term, but make no mistake, this will be a struggle for the company with every new generation that comes out. Historically, AMD has struggled to compete on performance after architecture development fell behind its rivals. To determine AMD's potential and likeliness to succeed, always look towards the future.

The way I see it, beyond just competing with Nvidia, the GPU pie is growing explosively. There is enough for AMD and Nvidia to both succeed without harming each other, but to do this AMD must be able to compete on performance. I think AMD will be worth substantially more than $20 billion should this become a reality, and Vega is the first step towards that goal.

I am bullish on AMD and NVDA, but I think AMD offers more potential upside, albeit with some greater risks. I will remain on the AMD train as long as the company remains competitive on performance, as this is all that is needed to succeed from here. The company's market share is still so low in the GPU market, and in the CPU market, as I have discussed, and the only way to go from here is up. I am expecting Vega and Ryzen to put AMD up over 30% market share in the GPU and CPU markets respectively over the next few quarters, which should sustain solid revenue growth and perhaps some earnings as well.

Best of luck!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.