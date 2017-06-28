Approach Resources: Being Taken Over

Either way, I like what I'm seeing with the business at this time and am happy to own shares right now.

This is material and may explain some of the firm's share price reaction recently, but another factor could be an index inclusion of the firm.

What I found is that the company's stock has been purchased for several days over the past two months by Wilks Brothers.

The past couple of months have seen some rather interesting developments for Approach Resources (AREX), an E&P firm currently in my portfolio. Last week, one of my readers alerted me to something I had overlooked but, in this article, I plan to dig into the topic, which involves significant upside potential for the firm if Wilks Brothers is right about the company's prospects.

A look at Approach and Wilks

Generally speaking, I don't pay too much attention to the activity of major shareholders in a firm. There are many reasons to sell shares in a company and only one real reason to buy shares, but the fact of the matter is that unless a great amount of shares in said firm are being acquired, it doesn't mean too much in the grand scheme of things. Well, last week, in one of my prior articles on Approach, one of my readers informed me that Wilks Brothers has been buying shares in the firm hand over fist.

Earlier this year, in an effort to alleviate concerns regarding the company's debt, Approach struck a deal with Wilks wherein it would issue shares in exchange for debt that Wilks and SDW Investments (owned by Wilks) had ownership over. In all, the company issued over 39 million shares in exchange for $130.552 million worth of 7% Senior Notes. As part of the transaction, however, the company had the opportunity to take back more of the Senior Notes in exchange for its common units, but the end amount taken in the second batch, which was conducted through a public tender offer, totaled $14.528 million compared to the $99.768 million max they had hoped to achieve.

Not only does this reduce annual interest expense by $10.16 million, it also had the impact of improving the company's probability of surviving this energy downturn. You see, while common shareholders in the business were hit with an incredible amount of dilution (they went from owning 100% of the business to owning 49.96%), the firm itself is no longer responsible for debt repayments (or future refinancing) to the tune of $145.08 million. That's quite nice when you think about it.

Wilks has been loading up on shares

Prior to buying more stock in May of this year, Wilks and its subsidiaries owned about 33.13 million shares of Approach. This comes out to just shy of 38.4% of the business, making them a very material party to the venture. However, as the company's share price has tanked, falling from over $3 per share in the middle of May to a recent low of $2.36 per share on June 22nd and 23rd, Wilks took full advantage and bought a ton of the company's stock.

In fact, over the past two months now, the firm acquired shares on 26 separate days. As you can see in the graph above, the number of shares purchased in any given day ranged from a low of 50,000 units on June 13th to a high of 200,000 on both May 25th and June 9th. Prices paid ranged between an average of $2.421 per share to $3.0326 per share. During this time frame, the company bought a total of 2.663 million shares in exchange for $7.338 million. This boils down to an average price of $2.7555 per unit.

At first glance, the dollar amount allocated to these share purchases may not seem all that material to investors who are used to dealing with larger enterprises. However, when you put into context just how big this purchase is compared to the company, it's impressive. By my math, given the number of shares of Approach currently outstanding, the acquisitions totaled 3.09% of the company's common shares.

If this were all Wilks owned, I wouldn't be terribly impressed. That said, when you add this to the prior share count controlled by the firm, they now own 35.79 million units. In the graph below, you can see just how large of a shareholder they became over the last two months, with their ownership rising from 38.39% of the company to 41.48% as of the time of this writing.

This may explain, at least in part, the tremendous surge seen in Approach's share price toward the end of last week. From the bottom for the week, shares jumped 19.5% through the time of this writing. Another contributor to this increase, though, might be the company's addition to the Russell 3000 index. When shares are added to an index, it can, especially if they are smaller businesses, send the relevant stocks up quite a bit since firms that, by their own terms, must follow the index, must change their share price composition to reflect index additions and subtractions. This addition, which was made finalized on June 23rd, aligns perfectly with the day when Approach's share price ripped higher.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it's hard to know precisely why Approach's share price increased rather materially over the past few trading sessions. I do believe that both the index inclusion and the Wilks purchases had a hand to play here, the former due to a formal need for shares to be bought and the latter being interpreted as a sign by market participants that Wilks see tremendous value in Approach.

