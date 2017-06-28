The Delicate Exxon Mobil Balancing Act

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) is a name that I highlighted back in fall of 2015 as a stock that looked very compelling, and has since generated nice returns. Let me be clear. Despite the risk of low oil prices, XOM still is compelling for a long-term entry point, especially anytime it is under the $80 mark, which means it is offering a healthy yield on its dividend payout. We are exceptionally close to that mark now, which means the stock is yielding 3.8%. Low oil prices could be here to stay, but big oil will survive. I am of the opinion that it is not a matter of if you should buy oil names, but when. And the when, in my opinion, should be dictated by the dividend yield and the likelihood of future returns. Oil most likely isn’t going much lower than it is here, which means we can expect limited downside in shares. While the landscape and business mix of the sector is constantly evolving, the sector will rebound. Patience is the key, and timing your buys strategically is of principal importance. It is a long-term game so pick your spots accordingly.

The purpose of this column is to address a news item that just came out. We learned today that in a recent report, analysts at BMO capital said that big oil will indeed survive at $40 oil, but needs $60 oil to thrive. At $40 an oil the analysts believe operating cash flow would be insufficient to carry on with current capital expenditure plans and the dividend. They see $50 as a cash flow breakeven point, for the sector as a whole. More specifically, the report singles out XOM as being able to cover the dividend in 2017 at $50 oil, while others may be higher. Now, I have a had a long-term bullish position on the name and so let's take a look at how the company is performing given that oil has traded between $40-$55 for some time.

Obviously, with the low price of oil, the company is making less money than a few years ago, but compared to last year the company has taken appropriate measures to ensure they are thriving. And XOM has not needed $60 oil to do it. I think that is something that is key to recognize. Oil has been in the $40 range most of the year, and was only just above $50 in the company’s first quarter. Compared to last year, the company has seen fantastic financial improvement. The kicker is that oil prices are still just as low as a year ago. The company's Q1 earnings came in at $4 billion, or $0.95 per share. This was a miss of estimates by $0.08. However, this is up heavily from the $1.8 billion a year earlier. In fact, this is more than a double.

How is XOM doing it? Well continued strong production despite the cutting of labor and operational expenses has been a reality. This is a major sign of strength. The fact is that the company has been slashing expenses and volumes are down only slightly. Upstream volumes were 4.2 million barrel equivalents per day, down 4% versus last year. Revenues were strong in the quarter and did rise as a whole in 2017 versus 2016. They came in at $63.3 billion and rose a massive 30%. However, analysts actually were looking for more, and so the company missed by $1.5 billion. But the name of the game is cost controls.

XOM has been in full surgical mode for several quarters, having trimmed the loose fat ages ago, and now is cutting around the bone. This has been a recurring theme throughout the sector. It is a balancing act. Exxon is trying to cut spending without damaging the life of the business. It has been difficult, but necessary, for all names in the sector. The company has been very successful. The decline in capital and exploration expenditures is indicative. Worldwide, they were $4.1 billion, down 19.6% from Q1 2016, while, at the same time, the company is still churning out relatively strong production. When BMO capital suggests $40 oil may not be enough to keep up with expenditures and the dividend, you can bet your bottom dollar that it will further lop off capital expenditures and take on more debt to keep that dividend going.

So it is about cash flow, and this is one key metric that we must watch. Cash flow from operations and asset sales was $8.9 billion in Q1, and this to me is very strong, and is up $3.9 billion from Q1 2016. There were asset sales of $700 million which helped cover dividends and property expenses. Keep in mind that sales of underperforming assets in conjunction with property and the slashing of capital expenditures remains a key supplemental strategy to keep the company’s cash flow positive. It cannot go on forever, but will help the company through this tough time for oil prices.

The bottom line is that the company remains incredibly shareholder friendly, and is doing all it can to maintain strong cash flow in this difficult time to protect the company and its shareholders. In fact, the company distributed $3.1 billion to shareholders in Q1 2017 via dividends. Further, dividends have been raised versus last year. Production is down slightly, but this is because of the intense cost cutting which is saving billions. Although expenses are down heavily, production remains strong, albeit reduced from years past. Dividends are higher than last year. Now, no one knows where oil is going, but I see it moving higher over time, even if it is range bound in the near-term. It could move lower again this year but demand will eventually return to sop up the strong supply. Oil and gas aren't going anywhere. Under $80 is a fair price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in XOM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.