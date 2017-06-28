Kroger: The Buybacks Make Sense

I don't think this was necessarily the best use of capital in the past, but with shares so low, it's quite interesting and probably wise.

Late last week, the management team at Kroger (KR) announced that they had decided to not only increase their dividend but to also increase the size of their share buyback rather considerably. In what follows, I will dig into some data regarding the firm and give my thoughts on what all this should mean for the retailer and its investors moving forward.

A general note on buybacks and dividends

As a rule of thumb, I'm not a huge fan of share buybacks or dividends. Generally speaking, I prefer management grow the company organically and/or by means of mergers and acquisitions (assuming the price is right). From there, if the firm in question has debt, at least if that debt is higher, I prefer deleveraging to take place. After this, I like buybacks, followed last by dividends. Of course, there are exceptions to this rule. If shares are cheap enough that they present better value than growing the business and/or paying down debt, I'm okay with buybacks. Dividends, however, are almost always on the bottom of my list.

This is driven by the fact that dividends are not productive. They don't grow the business, they don't reduce expense, and they don't consolidate the business into fewer hands like buybacks do. Because of their double-taxation, dividends are only slightly preferred in my book over holding excess cash on a company's books and/or reducing low-interest debt, and that's only because I believe reinvesting the cash proceeds can yield higher returns, after the taxes, than the nominal gains from holding cash and the interest expense reduction benefits seen from paying down low-interest debt.

Kroger has been a buyback and dividend-paying machine

I bring all of this up because of Kroger's past and because of where the company stands right now. According to management, since January of 2000, the retailer has returned around $14 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases by buying back nearly half of the firm's outstanding shares and, by my math, over the past five years has paid distributions of $1.74 billion. Last year alone, the business bought back shares and paid distributions, all in aggregate, of $2.2 billion.

When you consider that the firm's sales are in excess of $115 billion per year now, this may not sound like a great deal but it is quite large when you keep in mind the fact that Kroger's share price places its market cap at $20.63 billion as of the time of this writing. This represents a decrease of 40.5% from its 52-week high, which can be chalked up to fears related to the decision of Amazon (AMZN) to buy Whole Foods (WFM), as well as lackluster guidance for the year that was recently issued by management.

Despite fears that the company's prospects could be less-than-stellar, management announced on June 22nd that they were going to raise the firm's distribution from $0.48 per share each year to $0.50 per share each year. Given the 925 million units outstanding today, this represents an annualized payment of $462.5 million but this number should decrease as management continues to reduce the retailer's share count.

Also on the 22nd, management, in the same press release, said that they were planning to add $1 billion to Kroger's share buyback program. In June of 2016, the firm had a $500 million buyback plan in place but this, plus a subsequent $500 million plan put forth in September of last year, have both been utilized to the fullest extent possible. They still have $498 million in capacity under their $500 million March program but it seems that the significant drop in share price encouraged management to step up the game.

KR Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

Truth be told, when I first came up with the topic for this article, I wholly expected to say that management is trying to buy itself out of its troubles and that it's a poor decision on their part, but the more I dug into the data, the more it dawned on me that I don't have much reason to complain about the firm's buyback plan. Despite the fact that management is throwing a lot of capital toward buybacks, there's not a lot wrong with Kroger that makes me terribly concerned. Take, for instance, a look at the graph above. In it, you can see that sales have soared from $45.35 billion in 2000 to where they are today.

In part, some of this growth appears to be attributable to the company's own private brands. On June 21st, management announced that they had, over the past 18 months, added more than 1,000 new food and household product offerings to their "Our Brands" labels. This brings total offerings to over 30,000 and should help, in theory, to boost sales and profits. In 2016 alone, Our Brands sold around 8.2 billion units to Kroger's customers and has helped to shape the company's footprint in this space.

Obviously, if management had allocated the cash toward growth, it's all but certain that the business would have grown more rapidly and I do think, as a result, that management has behaved sub-optimally. However, it's hard to argue that they have behaved recklessly. As an example, look at the operating cash flow of the business in the graph below. As with most any firm, cash flow has been bumpy over the past several years, but it has generally trended higher. Net income hasn't been quite as nice but, even so, the retailer's bottom line isn't doing bad (again, it probably is suboptimal though).

KR Cash from Operations (Annual) data by YCharts

The one thing I do worry, though, is that management may eventually overleverage the business. In a prior article where I talked about whether Kroger would be a good prospect to bid for Whole Foods, I concluded that their debt would be an impediment, as would their low market cap relative to other firms like Wal-Mart (WMT) and Costco (COST). I still feel that way and I do worry about the company's debt load right now.

KR Debt to Equity Ratio (Annual) data by YCharts

If you look at the graph above, you can see the debt/equity ratio Kroger posted from 2000 through 2016 and, in the graph below, you can see the total debt Kroger had outstanding at year-end from 2000 through 2016. The debt/equity ratio has remained quite stable over the past five years now but, over this time frame, debt is up an aggregate of nearly $7.5 billion. Compared to 2000, debt is up a more modest $5.5 billion. Some could argue that management, in order to not only grow but to also maintain its large buybacks and growing distribution, has borrowed money to make it happen. Borrowing to grow is a good thing but borrowing to reward shareholders brings risk.

KR Total Long Term Debt (Annual) data by YCharts

Even so, I wouldn't say that the rise in debt up to this point is necessarily destructive to value. Certainly, if bad times befall Kroger, the company will suffer significantly, but with uptrends in both operating cash flow and net income, both on the backs of sales growth, it's hard to say that management is being reckless in any way, shape, or form. Furthermore, with shares going for a paltry 4.8 times operating cash flow and 10.4 times last year's net income, the company looks quite appealing to the value investor to me. This still doesn't make me believe they are likely to bid for Whole Foods, but that's a different story entirely.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems quite clear to me that management is making some interesting moves. I still don't like the distribution increase because I see it as a waste of cash, but the buyback may be a great idea right now. Assuming shares belong materially higher than where they are today, the return to shareholders of management buying back stock should be impressive down the road. Still, at least in the past, I would have preferred allocating more toward growth instead, but Kroger's low share price makes it hard to find an opportunity that would be more appealing than buying back the retailer's stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.