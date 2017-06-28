Altria Vs. Philip Morris - Which Geographic Market Is Worth Your Investment?

Both companies might have found a strong growth driver, but one company is currently a better investment.

Introduction

I will not surprise anybody here by telling you that the tobacco industry has been declared to be a "dead one" for over a decade. Still, tobacco companies continue to impress with ever growing profits and juicy dividend payouts. As technology evolves, Philip Morris (PM) seems to be on track to market a new generation of products (iQOS) that could assure another life cycle to the whole industry. Luckily enough, its older sister, Altria (MO), has exclusive commercial rights on U.S. soil. If both companies are now set with a new growth driver, which company is the best investment for your portfolio?

First a look at MO & PM Industry

Source: Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

As previously mentioned in my introduction, the smoking industry has been in a serious decline cycle in the U.S. for several decades. But, as the number of smokers decreased in percentage, cigarette prices rose, which in turn protected tobacco companies from an inevitable death. But those companies are not dumb and they invested lots of resources in finding alternatives to the cigarette. It seems PM scientists have found a very interesting solution:

Source: Altria Presentation

Instead of generating smoke like a regular cigarette or even an e-cigarette, the iQOS heats the tobacco to give a similar adrenaline rush to smokers but smoke free. This is a key element in this new product as the iQOS brand may avoid many anti-smoke rules. In other words, it may not be subject to the same taxes and regulation as the regular cigarette.

While PM owns the patent on the iQOS, it has sold the exclusive right to MO on American soil. This is nothing but expected due to the history of both companies working together. Now let's examine which company will give you the best return for your buck today.

Revenue growth

Source: Ycharts

Interesting enough, Altria is the company showing a revenue uptrend while evolving in a declining market. While both companies enjoy strong pricing power due to very strong brand recognition, MO hasn't been affected by currency headwinds over the past 5 years.

Since MO revolves in a highly regulated environment, their brand has almost been protected by heavy marketing rules making it almost impossible to erode Marlboro's 1st place in the market.

As for PM, I expect revenue trend to shift rapidly due to the strong success IQOS brands had during its trial phases. Also, it might become a game changer in the future for this "dying" industry. Philip Morris International's CFO Jacek Olczak explains the reason during the Morgan Stanley Consumer Conference this past November:

"And people don't really -- consumers don't really understand how the conventional cigarette works, right. That the burning the tobacco is exactly the problem. It's not the tobacco which is the problem, it is not the nicotine which is the problem, but the way you consume that product for burning for combustion creates the problem."

Earnings growth

Source: Ycharts

Don't be fooled by MO's huge earning peak. Net income soared as a result of gains related to the merger of SABMiller and Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), jumping to $10.28 billion for the quarter. Even after taking out that one-time benefit, adjusted earnings of $0.68 per share were $0.01 higher than the consensus forecast among those following the stock.

Altria has been working on diversification over the past decade. Their efforts resume into acquiring 10% of BUD, creating e-vapor brands and operating Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, their smallest but also fastest growing business segment.

As for PM, while revenues were slowing going down, earnings have followed a similar path. Then again, without IQOS coming strongly in their product pipeline, PM would continue to show declining earnings and revenues, which is very bad for any dividend investors. However, the hype is obvious in Japan:

Source: PMI presentation

Dividend Growth

Source: Ycharts

Since 2015, PM has shown a stronger dividend yield than MO. Depending on how IQOS is being developed over the next couple of years, you can expect PM yield to stay closer to MO. If it's a success, PM's price will continue to rise faster, bringing the yield to lower levels. It's not a bad thing overall considering PM investors are poised for stronger total returns now.

Source: Ycharts

Both companies have followed a similar path of dividend growth since the spin-off. However, MO's trend is more consistent year after year. If you notice, PM was up for a greater start, but the company has seriously reduced its dividend hike pace over the past couple years. With both slowing revenues and earnings, PM had no other choice but to reduce their high single digit dividend growth rate.

Source: Ycharts

Then again, don't be fooled by the suddenly low payout ratio for MO. This is only due to accounting calculations explained in the earnings section. When you look at the cash payout ratio, you notice the difference between what happens in the books and what happens in the bank account. At this stage, I prefer PM for the future dividend growth perspective. The ratios are not outstanding (nearly 90% for both), but the future growth potential is there with their new line of products.

Valuation

In order to determine which company is the best opportunity on the market, I use a double stage dividend discount model (DDM). This calculator enables me to use two different growth rates (a first 10 year dividend growth rate and a terminal rate). The DDM determines the value of a stock solely based on its ability to grow its payout through time.

Starting my valuation with MO, I will keep the 8% dividend growth rate the company has been showing recently for the first 10 years. Since MO is generating lots of cash flow and has the possibility to market IQOS (pending FDA approval), the company should be able to keep this pace for a while. I reduced the terminal growth rate to 5% to remain conservative. Since MO revolves in a very stable and mature market and future cash flow are relatively predictable, I used a discount rate of 9%.

Here are the details of my calculations:

Source: Dividend Monk Toolkit Excel Calculation Spreadsheet

MO seems fairly valued now with little upside potential.

I have used the exact same numbers for PM. While PM's dividend growth rate has been smaller than MO's over the past 2-3 years, I believe IQOS will provide the company a solid growth vector in the future. Then again, the hype for this new product should enable additional cash flow for the future, but I kept a terminal growth rate of 5%.

Here are the details of my calculations:

PM shows a stronger upside potential than MO. If I had to put my money on one company, I would feel more comfortable going with PM.

Final Thoughts - Buy Both?

The easy answer would be to buy both companies. If you are an income seeking investor, tobacco companies have been your best friends for decades. However, if you look at the global perspective, I think PM has a unique chance to provide a product offering similar benefits to users, but with a lot less harm to their health. Regulations across many countries such as China are less demanding than what you can find in the U.S. For this reason, I think PM will benefit more from IQOS than MO over the long haul.

