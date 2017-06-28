Nevsun Offers A Margin Of Safety With Huge Potential - Video

LI have been following Nevsun Resources (NYSE: NSU) for a while now and been also long the stock. In that period the long term news from NSU just kept getting better but the stock continued to decline due to the dividend cut and copper separation issues at Bisha.

You can read my previous articles where I compare NSU to Turquoise Hill (NYSE: TRQ) here and a detailed analysis here.

Instead of a written article I have been experimenting with video as I find it a bit more personal and you can also get to know me. I made two videos of NSU, one for those who are not that familiar with the company and one for those who know the company well but probably don't know about the latest developments.

Please find below a video that summarizes what is going on with NSU, makes a sum of parts value calculation and discusses the risks.

NSU overview video:

Additionally, those who have been following the stock closely might not know about the new drill targets at Bisha, precisely 16 of them after the airborne geological survey has been done and that copper sales have commenced. The new Bisha technical report will be published in August so we have exiting times ahead for NSU shareholders.

NSU update video:

Please share you thoughts about NSU and about the video format, I am sure that it is excellent for the update as I can really share a lot of significant developments in five minutes.

As for the detailed company analysis, video is questionable as I just barely analyzed the Lower zone Timok potential. The Timok lower zone is a JV with Freeport McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) where NSU owns 44% of the project. NSU has spent $20 million on further drilling to better determine the structure of the ore. Drilling is expected to be finished by the end of 2017 and we can expect detailed news on the economics of the project in 2018. However, it all looks very promising with drilling intersections of 900 meters at a copper equivalent grade of 0.74%.

Figure 1 Timok lower and upper zone drill with highlights

Source: NSU

The ore is still open and the future findings can be very interesting, especially if copper prices increase. Considering that mines around Timok, the Veliki Krivelj in specific, have been operating since 1983 with average copper grades of 0.34% the lower zone looks like a really high potential development. The potential of the lower zone is not only significant for NSU but also for FCX as it has the potential to become a tier 1 copper mine.

Looking forward to your comments and suggestions.

