Globalscape: Show Me Your Six Pack

Overview:

Globalscape (NYSEMKT:GSB) is a provider of Managed File Transfer software that enables highly secure, high speed data transfers of mission critical data. MFT has morphed from a backwater IT function to a prominent application that overarches the entire organization as data and intellectual property have become the new currency of enterprises. Company assets have become ideas and processes verses machines and equipment.

Globalscape is a pioneer in Managed File Transfer (MFT) with its history going back over twenty years with the introduction of their first consumer file transfer product. As the need for a more robust, more secure, hardened solution emerged in the enterprise environment, the MFT product was introduced. This encompassed stronger encryption algorithms for greater security, data protocol implementations to meet regulatory requirements and data sharing functionality to building trusted partner networks.

The MFT market is approximately 1B and is characterized as mature (6% ACGR) with IBM dominating market share at 35%. The market is highly fragmented with numerous smaller competitors. Globalscape has a 4% market share and has distinguished itself as a leader in security and compliance. The company has blue chip roster of customers with names like Wal-Mart, JP Morgan Chase and the US Army which is a testament to the company’s product strength.

New Product Offering IPaaS:

The Integrated Platform as a Service (IpaaS) was released in June 2017 and is the company’s foray into a market contiguous to the MFT market. The product is in response the explosion of both structured and unstructured data. In the past, most data resided in the company's ERP system. The enterprise resource planning system included your payable and receivable modules, accounting functionality and HR, etc. This data is considered structured because a relational database provided the data record when called up. For example, when you looked up a customer balance, the link was to a common database.

As the market for ERP became more sophisticated, best of breed providers began offering richer individual modules like CRM from different vendors than the ERP provider. In Addition, with the advent of the internet, email, texts, videos, etc, a new massive data set was created (unstructured data). How do I aggregate all this disparate data? This is essentially what IPaaS was created to do. Create the required data pool and then build queries and reports as an end user without the need for IT.

The market size for IPaaS is rapidly approaching 1B which basically doubles the addressable market for Globalscape. Since it is a SaaS offering, you can turn on the services rapidly without any initial investment.

Strong Cash Flow and Financial Position:

Globalscape has a PE of approximately 26 with trailing EPS of .19 cents per share. The company has 26M in cash and no debt. Excluding cash, the company has a PE of 19.6. The balance sheet is pristine with high liquidity and modest short term liabilities. Shares outstanding are 23M.

Globalscape only needs modest sales from IpaaS to offset the incremental costs related to Sales and Marketing. Therefore this would create a significant amount of operating leverage in the event the product gets a foothold. This, in concert with the continued growth & development for the MFT product and possible acquisition targets, make me optimistic the future looks bright.

Risks:

Micro-cap – The company has a market cap of just over $100M. While market liquidity has improved, there are days when volume is low. This can contribute to beta movements that are higher than the overall market.

New product uptake – While sounding promising, only the future will determine the success of any new product and its magnitude. In addition, there will be some incremental opex expense to support the product roll-out.

Overall (macro) Market is fully priced and may correct.

3.5M stock options plan has been approved going forward. Approximately 15% dilution over the next 3 years. This was deemed necessary to attract and retain talent.

Competitors both established and emerging are rife in the market. Large and emerging competitors can access larger resource pools. Market is rapidly changing which will require companies to continually add functionality to compete.

Acquisitions & integration

The company may attempt to acquire companies in the same space to gain market share. Targets would have bought at a favorable price and successfully integrated.

Conclusion:

Globalscape represents an attractive investment opportunity for a patient investor with a regimented approach to investing. The company has done an extraordinary job in adhering to fundamental investing principles. The company has grown steadily and profitably while investing for the future. The Company several years ago implemented a dividend of 1.5% which underscores management’s recognition that a return of capital or on capital beyond capital appreciation is important. This has meant you got paid to wait in periods when the stock traded sideways.

In stark contrast to the type of companies I see today, this is reassuring to me. When I look at the private market with companies like Uber and recent company IPOs like Box, the red ink runs as far as the eye can see. Of course when you sell a product that cost $1.50 for a $1 you will have long lines. I admit to having often been spotted in these lines myself. I think the problem is that many of these companies are headed for real trouble. When that happens new management will enter. They won’t be dyslexic. It will be obvious to them that you have to sell a product for a $1.50 that cost a $1 not the other way around.

Globalscape cost structure can be summed up in one word – lean. The company has a very low percentage of body fat. With high gross margins and SG&A costs that are right sized, they have achieved profitability while investing for the future. Globalscape, keep up the good work and don’t get flabby.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GSB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.