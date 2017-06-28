How can seasoned professionals weed out fad products from those that offer real value?

Innovative investment products are abundant - but it's hard for investors to keep up.

By Thomas Hoops, CFA, Executive Vice President of Legg Mason, Inc.

Investors’ financial hopes, dreams and objectives can be simple: more money, yes, but they also want to understand what they have, and feel secure. Yet we as an industry pump out seemingly endless streams of innovative but sometimes vexingly complicated investment products.

This firehose approach can challenge even the savviest investors and financial advisors as they try to keep up. How can seasoned professionals, let alone retail investors, determine which of these shiny new products are just another Wall Street fad, from those that can provide real value?

This requires a simple framework for portfolio construction that can be tailored to investors’ particular needs, help financial advisors find products that generate alpha – and weed out fads.

Investors’ needs and objectives tend to fall into three broad categories:

Income

Capital Preservation

Growth

These are the “primary colors” of portfolio construction. While some investors may be adequately served through one category, most require a unique blending of these “colors.”

For instance, a young couple’s portfolio may be mainly aimed at long-term growth, but because they are also saving for their first home, capital preservation elements may be involved.

A recently retired investor may be focused on income, but depending on age and lifestyle, her portfolio may also blend elements of growth and capital preservation.

Once the proper blend is determined, it is up to the financial advisor to work with investors to appropriately diversify within each category. One size definitely does not fit all. It is critical to understand how and why each product works, and what specifically it adds to diversification.

The traditional stock and bond products usually used in these categories include:

Capital Preservation: Cash, T-bills, short duration bonds

Income: Government bonds, investment grade corporate bonds, dividend stocks

Growth: U.S. and international equities

But, for a classic 60 percent equities/40 percent fixed income portfolio, based on falling annual expectations for the S&P 500 and Barclays Aggregate Indexes, Casey Quirk estimates that investors should expect market returns that are likely to be more muted. [1]

Alternative investments, while not yet as widely owned by investors, can also fit within each “color,” and help to diversify across them. Carefully selected alternatives can help fill this role for investors willing to accept liquidity constraints, longer time horizons and other associated risks.

However, when evaluating new products, it is critical to understand and analyze how and why the product works, and what specifically it adds to diversification. That it is new and different is not enough.

Thus, I suggest this primary colors lens. In upcoming articles, I will explore some specific asset class ideas for each objective.

