Top Market News: What Happened In Investing Today

If you had to compete with Amazon, what avenue would you pick? I'd go with video content. Target has opted for next day delivery of consumer products. Tough world.

Monetary Cooperation, Trade Competition

(2014. Wikipedia)

A frequent complaint/observation among central bank observers has been that since the 2008 financial crisis intervention by the Fed and its international counterparts has artificially buoyed asset prices. Everything from unprecedented low costs of short term funds to long-dated asset repurchases by these institutions had an undue influence on market participants, risking over-inflation and even asset bubbles. So the argument had gone.

One observer of central bank behavior that I read regularly, Salient Partners' Ben Hunt (for example), argued that a cooperative dynamic among central banks had been key not only to financial market equilibrium, but also to political equilibrium. Any rupture in that cooperative dynamic, he argued, would yield large scale ruptures in longstanding global alliances and alignments. I will leave it to you to decide whether that pattern has emerged in recent months, and if so what forms the pattern has taken.

In any case, today's news that the Bank of England is taking a more hawkish posture regarding its stimulus program follows closely behind Janet Yellen's concerns about rich valuations, suggests a shift from competitive asset price inflation to cooperative asset price deflation.

Central banks are important, but they are not the only actors in the global economy. On the fiscal and trade side of the coin, Brexit negotiations have begun, and the U.S. looks to continue on its adversarial trajectory in global trade negotiations.

Is cooperative monetary policy of much comfort when it's hawkish? How about when it's accompanied by competitive trade posturing among the world's economic powers?

Here's a table cribbed from the CFA curriculum's materials on capital market expectations. What it says about where we are headed next in the U.S. depends, I would guess, on whether you consider a hawkish trade posture to be fiscally loose or tight policy, and whether you believe there are domestic policy offsets/enhancements coming down the pike.

Here's a year over year look at the yield curve:

And a gauge of risk appetite as presented by the high yield option adjusted spread:

The curve is flattening. Investors do not appear to demand much in the way of premium for taking on credit risk at the moment. Stocks, as you know, remain near all time highs. At least some central bankers are cooperating.

Retail Watch

(Available in select locations. Target)

Target (TGT) is launching next day delivery, and to completely state the obvious, competing with Amazon (AMZN) must be so hard for retailers. For a while, building and maintaining an online presence seemed to be the path forward. Now, at least to me, it seems obvious that it's much easier for Amazon to expand its e-commerce platform horizontally than it is for a brick and mortar retailer to backfill those capabilities. Just based on the human resources/knowhow barriers to entry alone, companies like Target have an uphill climb. All the cool programmers want to work for Amazon! And that's not counting the logistical capabilities.

Just when companies started to lurch in one direction, Amazon has upended the competitive environment. Its offer to buy Whole Foods suggests there's value in brick and mortar business models. But where is it for Target? It's hard to say when they're building out next-day delivery infrastructure.

Tech Squibs

Ransomware attack spreads to 65 countries: On NPR this morning, Steve Inskeep couldn't stop himself from laughing at the different virus names, like WannaCry and Petya. He acknowledged the seriousness of the attacks, though.

GM shows off autonomous driving feature (GM): I'd pay $2,500 extra for this feature. I wonder what they mean by "highway," though. I-95 during summer rush hour might fall into the "parking lot" category, and that's when I really need a robot to watch the road for me.

Gene Munster: Apple Glasses will erode iPhone market: "Apple hasn’t confirmed the existence of Apple Glasses," says our news report, but in tech investing sometimes you have to project market share inroads from hypothetical new entrants. Should Apple care about the iPhone specifically? It should probably care about maintaining brand dominance in the daily lived digital experience of its customers, whether through phones, glasses, or anything at all. Silverware?

Pandora rallies 5.1% as interim chief measures competition: "We don't need to go into hand-to-hand combat" with competitors, says interim CEO Naveen Chopra. You don't need to, sure, but maybe you want to?

Blue Apron

(The Apron does fall far from the initial target IPO valuation. Wikipedia)

I was no great booster of Blue Apron's prospects a few weeks ago when the S-1 hit. I posited that the valuation would hinge primarily on whether the market would view Apron as a high tech company (good/innovating) or a grocery delivery service (bad/mature). Investors seem now to be leaning toward delivery service, as Blue Apron slashes its IPO pricing range by just over a third.

FinTwit Corner

To get this daily market recap as soon as it publishes, please click on my profile, hit the big, orange "Follow" button, and choose the real-time alerts option.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.