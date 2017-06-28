Merck's Cautious Statement Suggests Slim Chances Of Anacetrapib Success

After the failure of three other companies in late-stage trials involving CETP inhibitors, results from Merck's late-stage study come as a surprise.

By S. Mitra

On Tuesday, Merck & Co. (MRK) surprised the scientific community and investors when it announced that its Phase 3 REVEAL study succeeded. The Phase 3 study is evaluating Merck’s investigational cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor anacetrapib. The results came as a surprise as previous attempts by three other companies with their CETP inhibitors had failed. The press release initially generated excitement among investors but Merck’s cautious statement suggests that the benefits of the CETP inhibitor may not merit a regulatory filing.

A Brief History of CETP Inhibitors

Pfizer (PFE) was the first biopharmaceutical company to try its hand at developing a CETP inhibitor. This was back in 2006 when the company was looking at ways to prevent sales of its blockbuster drug Lipitor from declining due to upcoming generic competition.

The idea to develop CETP inhibitors was driven by the discovery that low CETP was the main reason for an increase in high-density lipoprotein (HDL) or the good cholesterol in the body. Low CETP also lowered low-density lipoprotein (LDL) or the bad cholesterol. CETP deficiency has been cited as the main reason for higher levels of HDL in Asian populations. Given that coronary artery disease (NYSEARCA:CAD) is one of the leading causes of death, development of CETP inhibitors represented a major opportunity for biopharmaceutical companies.

This was especially true for Pfizer because the company at the time was generating more than $10 billion in revenue from Lipitor, a class of drugs known as statin that reduces levels of bad cholesterol. The synergistic effects of Lipitor and a CETP inhibitor (statins lowering bad cholesterol and a CETP inhibitor increasing good cholesterol) had the potential to protect Lipitor sales from the negative impact of generic competition. Not surprising then that Pfizer spent nearly a billion dollars in clinical trials. Unfortunately for the biopharma major, it turned out to be a spectacular failure. Pfizer’s pivotal ILLUMINATE trial showed that its CETP inhibitor increased the risk of death and heart complications.

While Pfizer stopped the development of its CETP inhibitor, it was not the end of the road for this potentially blockbuster class of drugs. But the failure of Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Eli Lilly (LLY) in the next few years ended all hopes of developing a CETP inhibitor.

Merck though decided to continue with its 30,000 patient trial, in which the first patient was dosed back in 2011. Tuesday’s results came as a shock to the scientific community, which had virtually given up on the drug.

REVEAL Study Results

Merck’s anacetrapib met with its primary endpoint. In a statement, the company said that its CETP inhibitor significantly reduced major coronary events, which were defined as a combination of coronary death, myocardial infarction, and coronary revascularization. The patients in the trial were administered with a combination of anacetrapib and atorvastatin (Lipitor) and the results are being compared to placebo. The success of the study is significant. Yet, Merck’s reaction was rather muted. In fact, on Tuesday, the company did not release the full results. Merck’s shares rose sharply immediately after the press release but as the details or the lack of it from the press release were evaluated, shares finished only marginally higher.

What Next

What next is the big question for Merck investors. Merck, like all the other major biopharmaceutical companies, has suffered significantly due to the “patent cliff” and has been since boosting its pipeline. If commercialized, CETP inhibitor could bring in billions of dollars in revenue for Merck and hence the initial excitement. But Merck’s statement on Tuesday suggests that the company is not too confident about its CETP inhibitor reaching commercialization stage. Below is a quote taken directly from the press release:

Merck plans to review the results of the trial with external experts, and will consider whether to file new drug applications with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other regulatory agencies.

One would expect a more upbeat statement than the one above when an investigational drug that has the potential to be a blockbuster has succeeded in a late-stage study, especially considering that other CETP inhibitors have failed in late-stage studies. What this cautious statement suggests is that Merck is not very confident about the drug’s safety profile. In fact, the company mentioned this in the press release:

The safety profile of anacetrapib in the early analysis was generally consistent with that demonstrated in previous studies of the drug, including accumulation of anacetrapib in adipose tissue, as has been previously reported.

“Consistent with previous studies” that had poor safety profiles? Obviously, at this stage, Merck is not confident about the drug’s safety profile and feels the drug’s risk-benefit profile is not favorable. This question will be fully answered when the company releases complete results from the REVEAL study on August 29th, 2017 at the European Society of Cardiology meeting. But based on the statement on Tuesday, the chances of seeing the “wonder” drug that could increase good cholesterol ever reaching the market look slim.

