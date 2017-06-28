Oil Prices Rally Despite Less Than Expected Storage Draws

With shorts comprising 40% of total open interest, we see the rally in oil prices continuing.

SPR added 1.4 million bbls, while the drop in crude production came from Tropical Storm Cindy and maintenance in Alaska.

Welcome to the less than expected but rallied edition of Oil Markets Daily!

WTI settled 1.13% higher today at $44.74/bbl despite EIA reporting less than expected storage draws.

EIA reported crude storage build of 118k bbls, gasoline draw of 894k bbls, distillate draw of 223k bbls, and Cushing draw of 297k bbls. The report was less than the 2 million draw the consensus expected, but prices rallied nonetheless.

For followers of the oil markets, the drop in US crude production should not be taken as some kind of major shift in the production growth trend. The 100k b/d decline came from offshore production in the Gulf of Mexico being impacted by Tropical Storm Cindy and maintenance in Alaska. The breakdown was 55k b/d in Lower 48 and 45k from Alaska.

Total oil stockpile this week saw a build of 0.8 million bbls pushing total stockpile to just 11 million bbls year-over-year ad 186.1 million higher than the five-year average.

In our last week’s “ Weekly Oil Markets Recap - Shorts Pile Back In The Market”, we said:

The price action since the start of this week has demonstrated somewhat of resilient price action again. In May, when EIA reported better than expected storage draws, prices failed to rally. Today, something changed and we think it has to do with the record number of shorts in the market. We are likely starting to see oil prices inch back higher from here on out.

