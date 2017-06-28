Oracle Is The ERP Provider Moving Forward

Last quarter, Oracle (ORCL) management gave their usual tone. They came out with mediocre results and guidance, but reassured shareholders that they were in a competitive position while at the same time paying out hundreds of millions in stock based compensation. It was as though they kept saying that better news would eventually come and it finally did.

Oracle's story has begun to transform. They have an advantage by being able to provide their own hardware for data centers giving the centers 75-80% capacity immediately on startup. This allows them to offer their cloud based services at a discounted rate and avoid massive inventory build-ups. CEO and business confidence are on the ups and Oracle is seeing a lot more spending from their customers on ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning). Retailers are having to use proficient inventory planning in order to save and increase margins so Oracle is seeing increased demand. Providing ERP is a very sticky revenue stream and one that provides very high margins due to one time selling costs. Their highlight for this is their recent deal with AT&T, managing the telecom's on-premise platform but with the benefits of a cloud network. Although the deal did not bring about revenue for this recent quarter, it is a demonstration of what they are capable of moving into the future.

Overall we like the story that Oracle is telling. They are making moves in the right direction and are adding value to their customer's businesses and paving the way to be THE provider for ERP systems.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ORCL.

