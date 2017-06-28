The IMF Blasts The U.S.

The IMF is also reducing growth forecasts and is rather skeptical of the attainability of the governments growth targets.

While this critique is by no means exclusive of the present government, the IMF does warn that many proposals are liable to make these things worse.

The IMF has become pretty critical of the US economic model, arguing it isn't addressing rising inequality, stagnant wages, declining participation and social mobility and high poverty levels.

Fairly unusual, this. The Washington consensus the ideological bond between the US Treasury and the IMF which delivered a vision of prosperity that informed IMF programs around the world seems no more.

At least, the IMF isn't happy with how things are going in the US, and produced a rather scathing report in its annual assessment.

For starters, it has downgraded US growth to 2.1% from 2.3% for 2017 and to 2.1% from 2.5% in 2018. Perhaps more damning it sees growth after 2018 as basically cruising on potential growth (labor force growth + productivity growth) of just 1.8%.

This is a pretty far cry from the 4% that the US government is aiming for. We already wondered how they would be able to achieve that, given these constraints.

It is simply quite difficult to grow the labor force and/or labor productivity fast enough to make a material impact in the relative short-term.

The labor force is constrained by demographics and immigration and, while unemployment is very low at 4.3%, it remains to be seen how many people that can pull into the labor force.

Increasing labor productivity, which has steadily been declining is perhaps even harder as this requires a prolonged period of business investment which seems pretty unlikely to us. Indeed, the IMF isn't hopeful here:

Even with an ideal constellation of pro-growth policies, the potential growth dividend is likely to be less than that projected in the budget and will take longer to materialize. The U.S. is effectively at full employment. For policy changes to be successful in achieving sustained, higher growth they would need to raise the U.S. potential growth path. The international experience and U.S. history would suggest that a sustained acceleration in annual growth of more than 1 percentage points, as projected by the administration, is unlikely. Indeed, since the 1980s there are only a few identified cases among the advanced economies where this has happened.

But the real surprise of the report is a rather scathing critique on the US economic model, dryly summing up a few inconvenient truths:

Household incomes are stagnating for a large share of the population (in inflation-adjusted terms, more than half of U.S. households has a lower income today than they did in 2000); job opportunities are deteriorating with many workers too discouraged to remain in the labor force (since 2007, the labor force participation rate has fallen from 66 to below 63 percent of the non-institutionalized civilian population); prospects for upward mobility are waning; and the poverty rate (at 13.5 percent) is one of the highest among advanced economies.

On a raft of social indicators, the US is moving backwards:

This is not a critique of the present US government, but on basically the last four at least. The IMF does warn that many of the policy proposals of the present government are liable to make things worse, not better.

The IMF is worried about the high public debt, but it isn't impressed by the way the government proposes to address this problem:

As currently framed, the budget implies significant cuts to discretionary spending that, in the staff’s view, would seem to place a disproportionate share of the adjustment burden on low- and middle-income households. This would appear counter to the budget’s goals of promoting safety and prosperity for all Americans.

They propose an alternative, which argues for:

A tax reform that simplifies the tax system, improves efficiency and, importantly, increases the federal revenue-GDP ratio.

That is, the IMF is arguing for tax increases (most notably through a broad based consumption tax, higher gasoline taxes or a carbon tax). So much for the whopping tax cuts promised by the government. But there is more criticism on a whole raft of government policies and proposals.

The IMF doesn't think financial deregulation, as proposed by the government, is a good idea:

There is scope to fine-tune some aspects of the system as has been proposed by the U.S. Treasury. For example, there is a case for a simpler regime for small and community banks, that is backed by risk-based supervision, or a revisiting of the thresholds for institutions to be subject to stress tests or to be considered systemic. However, the current approach to regulation, supervision and resolution should be preserved.

This isn't that surprising, and even less surprising is the IMF position on trade policies:

The U.S. ought to be judicious in its use of import restrictions on national security grounds and avoid measures that inadvertently weaken, rather than strengthen, the overall economy. Finally, there is scope to modernize trade agreements (including NAFTA)—for example on transparency provisions, e-commerce, services, as well as labor, environmental and safety standards—in ways that are mutually beneficial for all signatories. The U.S. would benefit by remaining open as it pursues new or amended trade agreements.

On the government's deregulation efforts, it notes that the US "already scores favorably on regulatory barriers to entrepreneurship, trade and investment." While there is scope for streamlining, "care is needed to avoid negative consequences for the environment, workplace safety, and protections for lower income workers."

The IMF doesn't seem to be a fan of the proposed health care changes either:

Such changes ought to be undertaken carefully to avoid compromising the pooling of risks (an essential foundation for a well-functioning health insurance system) or excluding those with limited incomes from the healthcare system. Mechanisms to encourage cost control in the provision of services need to be examined, including through an evaluation of existing pilot programs and an application of new technologies that can increase efficiencies and pricing transparency. There also ought to be some assessment of the scope for anti-trust actions where the market concentration of providers or insurers has risen and where premiums for non-group policies have been rising rapidly.

This is something we noted as well, especially the lack of tackling the rampant healthcare cost problem which is caused by market power, murky middleman and a near complete lack of market transparency.

There is also a veiled warning on blanket restrictions on immigration:

A comprehensive, skills-based reform of the immigration system has the potential to expand the labor force, improve the dependency ratio, and raise the average level of human capital. This could have significant positive effects on long-term potential growth and help ease the medium-term fiscal challenges.

Conclusion

This IMF report is a bit of a reality check on the US government plans. These reports are usually very measured and couched in technical language. But as far as IMF reports go, this one is unusually blunt.

The IMF basically argues that the government's growth goals are unrealistic and unattainable. It argues that the US should increase, rather than decrease taxes.

Grosso modo, it comes out against the financial deregulating plans and the healthcare overhaul proposed by the governments and is concerned about its stance on trade.

What is perhaps most noteworthy is that the IMF is blasting the US for the increase in inequality (not just a criticism of the present government, needless to say) and the dangers of quite a number of policy proposals that are likely to worsen that. It does so on economic grounds, citing negative effects on labor participation and productivity.

These are just the two most important constraints on the quest for higher economic growth in the US. That is, the IMF is saying there is no longer a necessary trade-off between inequality and growth.

In fact, what it seems to suggest is that certain efforts that reduce inequality could actually enhance growth. This is a remarkable change in the Washington consensus.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.