Facebook's Foray Into Premium Video Suggests Ad Concerns

Looking to Hollywood for premium content likely an attempt to increase length of video views and increase ad revenue.

With almost all of Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) revenue coming from advertising, anything that has a chance to jeopardize the revenue stream could have a devastating impact on the performance of the company.

The use of third-party tracking revealed ad viewership on Facebook is about half of what it is on other platforms, causing many agencies and advertisers to reconsider the level of spend they may use on the site.

Since Facebook obviously knows the numbers, it could be one of the key reasons to look to Hollywood and some others for premium video content, as it has a much higher engagement factor and generates more ad revenue.

To me, Facebook must do more than shrug its shoulders and use a cite a couple of studies in response to what could become a serious risk to the company if enough agencies decide to get together and challenge the company on its poor ad engagement and viewership.

Ad value according to Facebook

Facebook spokesman Tom Channick said this about the concerns:

"We believe that the value of an ad is not binary but is generated the moment an ad comes on screen. According to independent Fors Marsh Group research, people can recall mobile news feed content at a statistically significant rate after only 0.25 seconds of exposure. And a recent Nielsen study showed that 38 percent of brand recall, 23 percent of brand awareness, and 25 percent of purchase intent are driven by video impressions that are under two seconds." "This is because people consume content differently on mobile devices and in News Feed. As people scroll quickly through their News Feed, they get exposed to ads, meaning duration can be short while still delivering value."

I'm not convinced by this statement. While I do agree that younger people, which in this case means the 18-34 demographic for Facebook, are able to capture rapidly moving content than those that are about 35 or older, the data themselves aren't impressive in my view.

According to measurement firm Integral Ad Science, the average rate for video ad viewability on sites outside of Facebook on the web is 50 percent.

Another way to look at it based upon the data cited by Facebook above, is 62 percent don't have brand recall with under two seconds of exposure, 77 percent don't have brand awareness, and 75 percent aren't driven to make purchases.

Response from agencies to this data have been mixed, so it's not a guarantee this is going to be simply pushed under the rug and forgotten about. There's too much at stake to allow it to pass by without performing more due diligence on it.

Be aware that over the last six months or so Facebook as admitted it had made a number of measurement errors that generated the demand from ad buyers to allow third-party auditors to monitor the data.

Agencies' responses mixed

I find it puzzling that ad agencies are on different sides of the fence on this. Responses are everywhere from some believing ad viewability could be even lower on average than 20 percent, to those that assert their expectations for a platform like Facebook are high.

What's important about that is if there isn't a united front to push for better results, ad agencies will receive far less for their ad spend than thought. It would also grudgingly bring about accepting the viewability without demanding better value for their ad dollars.

Digiday reported that some agency executives were fearful of Facebook's response to them concerning the data. Even without publicly calling out the company on it, they said they're going to "revisit their budgets for branding campaigns."

As for the idea viewability could be under 20 percent, the reason given was verification companies "aren't getting access to the platform fast enough to guarantee their numbers are correct."

There have been other concern aired about the low numbers

The point is whether or not ad executives are holding back on public statements in order not to put pressure on their relationships with Facebook. If that is what is happening, which has been suggested, it could give a distorted view of the future strength of Facebook's ad revenue.

This is why I believe it's moving toward premium video content.

Premium video

Facebook has known about the viewability of its video ads, since it has the means to measure them accurately. This is why I think it has been wooing Hollywood and others in regard to premium content, in order to stop a stampede by the agencies out of its platform.

The obvious value of premium video content is it's a known entity that allows for among the highest prices for ads. And for Facebook, it would also be a move to slow down the speed in which users navigate through their feeds.

As always, the question for Facebook will be how much it can fill up users' feeds before they get tired of the excess content outside of family and friends; even content that aligns with their specific tastes and interests. Even the targeted younger demo has limitations on how much their feed is interfered with. Facebook is likely to find out the ceiling on those limitations within the next year or so, depending on how quickly they ramps up its video strategy.

What is known so far is the company has said it is willing to spend as much as $3 million per episode for Hollywood productions, and a much more modest $5,000 to $20,000 for short-form episodes from content producers such as Refinery29.

Conclusion

I don't think it's a coincidence that Facebook has revealed its interest in premium video not too long after it opened its doors to third-party verification of ad viewability. It internally know the numbers and how they measured against the industry standard, and it is about half of the norm.

For now, I don't believe this poses a risk to Facebook, primarily because the different agencies haven't developed a consensus response, which means if some of them hold back on pressing Facebook for changes, they would undermine the overall strength a consensus response would have.

That doesn't mean there won't be some behind-the-scenes negotiations on changing the price for video ads, but it does mean it probably won't be on a large scale that would make much of a difference in the short term.

Further out, when agency revenue eventually declines for economic reasons, we would probably see a consensus form at that time which could have a dramatic impact on Facebook's performance.

Since Facebook is trying to stop this from happening by seeking out premium video content, it's now in a race to see how quickly it can assuage agency concerns before it makes a significant impact on its top and bottom lines.

We're going to find out in the not-too-distant future whether or not Facebook remains committed on user experience as its primary goal, or must compromise to generate sustainable growth. I'm not interested in what Facebook says in that regard, as its actions will speak for themselves.

Facebook is already in a battle to find the balance between generating ad revenue growth and maintaining user experience. The only question remaining to have answered to me is how much will be too much before Facebook hits the ad ceiling and users start to rebel.

The other side is how agencies respond to users' demand for an experience that doesn't include a feed inundated with ads and video content they may or may not want.

How Facebook handles this is probably going to determine the long-term future of the company, and reveal the direction it has decided to go. My money is on the ad agencies and their needs and wants.

If that's how it practically plays out, we may see an increase in ad revenue per user, but a drop in the time spent on the platform. That in turn could lower the amount of engagement across the overall platform.

I see this as a real risk that isn't guaranteed to work out in favor of Facebook's shareholders over time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.