Frontier Communications - Part 1: Can Earnings And Cash Flow Be Predicted By Revenue?

Author's Note: The author would like to thank and acknowledge a fellow SA contributor, Mr. Darren McCammon, who consulted on this article and contributed many ideas about how best to communicate the results of the model. The author greatly appreciates this proactive outreach and generous sharing of experience. Of course, any errors or flaws in this document remain fully the responsibility of the author.

I. INTRODUCTION:

In an earlier article (Frontier Communications is Not Going to Zero - Here's Why), a model was offered to dispute the widely held view that Frontier Communications (FTR) was going to zero due to an overwhelming debt burden, an inability to service the interest on the debt and an inability to repay debt sufficiently to remain a viable enterprise. This earlier article modeled future annual earnings and cash flow based upon the past relationship between revenue and those resulting financial parameters going forward, focusing on the long-term view with an annual review of results. In contrast, much of the discussion focused on short-term impacts for which the original long-term model was not designed to address. That is, much of the discussion was focused on events between now and 2020, whereas the focus of the article was to demonstrate that Frontier was viable longer term out to the 10-year horizon.

In order to address shorter term concerns, a different model developed to focus on quarterly earnings rather than annual earnings is required. Two issues were desirable in creating a shorter term model:

The model needed to be established, demonstrating that quarterly earnings can be reasonably and consistently modeled in spite of the potential for them to be more to be more volatile and less predictable. Can this be done? Develop a model which could calculate the impact on future financial performance of differing revenue assumptions. With such a model, one can run a "what if" scenario to determine cause (greater or less revenue decline) and effect (impact on Net Earnings, Cash Flow, ability to pay a dividend and repay debt, ability to stay solvent). Without such a model, potential impact of market, customer and revenue volatility are left to speculation, not calculation.

This model is premised on an expectation (the triumph of hope over experience) that Frontier will not be making any more acquisitions over the next five years (and hopefully, beyond that point). Not only have they not been winners for equity investors (indeed, bond holders have not benefited as well), but Frontier lacks the ability to finance such an additional acquisition and the bond covenants would severely constrain any future acquisition so this potential one-off is not likely.

The author acknowledges and agrees with the majority of observers that Frontier is operating under difficult circumstances, that it is unlikely to experience significant growth and that Frontier is likely to experience secular decline in revenue for the foreseeable future. However, the author disagrees strongly with the majority of observers as to the rate of decline as well as the degree to which this undermines financial results and strength going forward.

Specifically, the author believes that the level of decline postulated by those with negative sentiment is at odds with historical precedent, whereby expectations of revenue decline are far higher than demonstrated over any reasonably representative period without any credible justification for why the revenue decline should suddenly double or triple from historical rates. In addition, the author believes that there is a disconnect between the revenue decline and the resultant impact upon the financial results, with a larger expectation of the impact of declining revenue on earnings, cash flow and ability to pay the bills that I had found in earlier models or find in this one.

In order to highlight and quantify this difference, the current model was developed. The author agrees with George Box when he says that "all models are wrong, but some are useful." The author does not expect to forecast earnings, cash flow and debt repayment to the penny, but does believe that this model will be good enough to distinguish the author's views about the sustainability of FTR, as well as the ongoing ability of Frontier to generate free cash, from the views of the majority of observers and critics.

If the reader is disinterested in how the model to assess future Frontier Communications financial performance is constructed, one can simply wait for the second article to see the first analysis to be published. Alternatively, the reader can wait for the second article to look at the results prior to electing to work through how the model works and was built.

II. APPROACH FOR BUILDING THE MODEL:

To build the model, financial reports of Frontier Communications back to the beginning of 2013 were used to evaluate consistency and predictability of performance. I used this time period as it would provide five annual periods to evaluate the consistency/lack of consistency for the financials in a variety of circumstances.

Specifically, financial data from a variety of "eras" were used to evaluate consistency and durability of trends and relationships (or the lack thereof). As a consequence, the evaluation started in 2013, at a time period prior to the Connecticut acquisition (2013, most of 2014). It continued using data from the period after the CT acquisition but before the very large CTF acquisition (2015) and, thereafter, after the CTF acquisition (the bulk of 2016 plus 1Q 2017). In this way, the data could be assessed to see whether these changes impacted the level of cost and the consistency of cost as a percentage of revenue in a variety of environments.

If one could demonstrate a reasonable consistency and predictability across these disparate eras, then a reasonably credible model could be created to "predict" future Operating Income from revenue. In turn, if one could calculate a future Operating Income stream, then a model to predict the remaining financial parameters can be established as there are not that many "degrees of freedom" remaining to be managed as Operating Income and Net Income are critical for the evaluation.

This model is focused exclusively on operating performance going forward and not focused on cash flows involved in the acquisitions. As such, while the impact of those acquisitions will be modeled ("run what you have"), the cash flows involved in securing those acquisitions will be excluded from the forward-looking cash flow analysis. Obviously, the impact on the balance sheet (assets purchased, common and preferred shares created and additional debt taken on) will be included.

This model will be designed to be able to adjust by individual quarter by how much revenue will decline (or in principle, increase, although I don't think there is much expectation of revenue growth right now, including the author).

In addition, I have included in the model the expected loss of call center revenue ($90MM per year or $22.5MM a quarter). I premised that this loss is starting in April rather than in May, greatly simplifying the modeling even if it will slightly understate revenue. Also, I have included as a premise that Frontier will meet its commitment to deliver $350MM in cost reductions, albeit starting a quarter late, in the 3Q'18 ($87.5MM a quarter).

III. MODELING OPERATING INCOME:

The Operating Income/Earnings Statement model is most critical in terms of modeling the future.

For creation of the model, it is important to identify the "big hitters." That is, it is important to identify the cost elements which influence the Operating Income to the greatest degree. This pie chart makes it easy:

If one excludes "one-off" items like "Acquisition and Integration" and "Restructuring and Other" elements, one is left with four key contributors to Operating Income and one very small one. In the model, the four major contributors will be modeled as a percent of revenue while the one small contributor will simply be included as a constant factor, as it will not be a contributing significantly to changes in future cash flows (but exclusion would overstate Operating Income).

The Operating Earnings data from which the data for the pie chart has been taken is provided in this table:

... which was then converted to a table with percentages of each cost element as a percentage of revenue:

This data is reduced to a bar chart which enables the reader to see both how these cost elements compare to revenue as a whole as well as how the individual elements are stable and reliable (or not):

Over this period, the cost for network access charges has increased by about 5%, offset with a small reduction on Network Related costs, while the other costs remain remarkably constant. In overall cost, the total of these costs have risen as a percent of revenue from high 70s to mid 80s to this point. However, Frontier has announced that there is an additional $350MM in cost reductions coming by 2Q'18 (which I incorporate in the 3Q'18 to avoid overstating impact with a too early delivery of benefits), which would push the total cost back to the low 80s. This chart would suggest that this cost reduction forecast by the company is quite reasonable, given historical trends, and would move total cost back toward the mean of recent performance (close to 2015 performance) rather than to some unreasonable, extra-ordinarily low level, as seen here:

in comparing this Operating Cost setup to other industries for which I am normally evaluating (cyclical industries with high investment and high fixed cost), I would suggest, as a general observation, that these cost elements are much more consistent than those from other, cyclical industries. Indeed, the consistency of performance would have made Frontier an ideal candidate for a leveraged buyout. In a sense, in borrowing a substantial amount of money to double the size of the company, using mostly debt and very little equity, the board has essentially done something similar. It feels just like the "good old" days.

Based upon evaluating the Operating Income elements, I believe that a reasonable, credible model can be created to use recent operating income trends to model Operating Income and Net Gain/(Loss) going forward for the next five years. I believe that the bar chart shown above demonstrates this necessary consistency and predictability for such a model to reasonably predict Operating Income for a Revenue Scenario.

This model will be useful to test whether the investing assumptions by all parties are reasonable and whether the difficult operating environment for Frontier will result in their seeking bankruptcy "soon," as claimed both by Jericho Asset Management at the Sohn Conference and by some SA contributors and commentators.

One last major item impacting Net Earnings, "downstream" from Operating Income, is interest expense. This will be calculated by using a corporate blended rate of 8.6% against the debt on the balance sheet. This expense can be calculated dynamically as the model will adjust Total Debt level as it is repaid, using an updated debt level in the balance sheet one quarter earlier to calculate interest expense in the following quarter's Earnings Statement. As discussed elsewhere, a key focus on the model will be to evaluate the impact upon interest expense as the majority of cash generated by Frontier is used to pay down debt.

IV. MODELING CASH FLOW:

The cash flow for Frontier is established by the Net Income and a few key items, even if the cash flow statements for Frontier are long and detailed with a number of elements included in the statement. To separate the wheat from the chaff, cash flow was evaluated in a manner similar to the Operating Income above, starting with a four year evaluation of total cash flow:

The cash flow was evaluated by first summing the cash flow for the four-year period (2013 - 2016) as seen in the left-most column. Then, as can be seen one column to the right, the absolute values for those sums are used to identify the largest contributors, either positive or negative, creating or consuming cash flow on a net basis. It is worth noting that there are a couple of line items which move cash flow significantly quarter-to-quarter, but do not impact cash flow in a major way net over time (like working capital, which is discussed below).

In the third column from the left, each line item is reviewed to identify those items which were directly related to past cash flow related to acquisitions (or funding those acquisitions). These are excluded as they are not operational items or items which are included in the scope of this evaluation (which we premise to be included going forward). Finally, the percentage of each line item is calculated relative to the remaining cash flow to identify those key line items having the dominant influence on total cash flow.

A Pareto diagram was then generated to illustrate those items on which primary focus is needed:

As the Pareto diagram highlights, four items represent 80% of total cash flow excluding acquisition-related items and another small number represent another 50-75% of the remaining cash flow (i.e., up to 90-95%).

Included in dynamic modeling will be those items identified as key in the Pareto as well as those items "in play" going forward (specifically, cash accumulation, debt repayment and dividend payment) which are central to the question of whether Frontier can repay debt fast enough to be pulled down by excessive interest expense or inability to repay debt at a reasonable rate.

So while including all cash flow line items in the model would look like this......

...creating a more complex presentation including items not really germane to the discussion. I will be simplifying the cash flow output to better view the key line items in this way:

...to be better able to see more clearly the major influences of cash flow. Minor cash flow items will be represented in the totals, of course, as excluding them would distort cash flow up or down. However, in most cases, minor positive and negative contributors to cash flow will be simply held constant at an average level each quarter as they are not anticipated to contribute significantly to the movement of cash flow.

Three final comments:

I will be calculating free cash flow using my simpler definition in lieu of the company's definition. Free Cash Flow is very simple with no adjustments for other one-time categories: Free Cash Flow, or FCF, will represent Operating Cash Flow minus Capital Expenditures minus Preferred Dividends (as long as they last, through 2Q'18) with no other adjustments for Acquisition or Integration expense. I will not add back in cash that has been otherwise spent but not viewed as a regular expense. In my simple view, Free Cash Flow needs to be unspent to be (really) free. I have adjusted 1Q'17 for working capital, as did the company, as a one-time adjustment as discussed below, to bring my numbers in reasonable alignment with those reported, with only very small, secular declines in working capital (dropping as WC is calculated as a function of a declining revenue) being reflected. There will be one modification to the normal presentation for a cash flow statement. Since the critical issue related to Frontier is the ability to pay down debt, I am pulling out to special "bottom lines" the payments available to pay down debt and to add to cash reserves. In this way, the net available cash targeted for debt reduction or bolstering cash reserves can be highlighted. This does NOT affect any sums, just how they are presented to keep in front of the reader this important aspect in this specific case. The ability to pay down debt is not intended to tactically predict when and where each tranche will be repaid. Rather, the intent is to represent the capacity to pay down debt (and build cash reserves). I will leave it to the CFO and the Treasurer to figure out which, where and how to pay down the debt with the cash supplied by ongoing operations. If you have the capacity to repay, you can figure that out. Without the capacity to repay, it doesn't matter. As readers will see, depending upon the scenario, Frontier will have the capacity to pay debt down aggressively, even in the face of declining revenue going forward.

V. MODELING BALANCE SHEET MANAGEMENT:

Once the Operating Earnings and Cash Flow have been established and given that the previous month's balance sheet with which to begin is a given, there remain few degrees of freedom to adjust in the balance sheet in each successive quarterly report.

Focus on the presentation will be on those key variables while keeping many minor contributors constant to not distort the results:

--Cash and Equivalents

--Total Current Assets

--PP&E, Goodwill, Intangible Assets

--Total Assets

--Current Liabilities

--Long-term Debt (inc. Current Portion of Long-term Debt) to capture all debt

--Total Liabilities

--Assets minus Liabilities

--Common and Preferred Share Count.

Of course, even if not displayed, the impact of the minor contributors remains in the Current/Total Asset count. However, for the purpose of the model and demonstrating the capacity (or lack thereof) to service interest and repay debt, these other balance sheet line items are not germane nor contributing significantly to any changes in cash flow, even as they consistently impact ongoing cash flow. As such, they are included, of course, but held constant to not bias the results up or down.

Finally, an attempt will be made to model Leverage Ratio. To do this, some estimations are required for both evaluation of the numerator (how much debt) and the denominator (how much consolidated EBITDA plus adjustments to EBITDA to be included). I am more comfortable with the "early on" estimates. However, as time goes on, my comfort level with the estimates declines so 2021 estimates of the Leverage Ratio are not 100% and believe that my estimates trend higher than actual over time, overstating the actual Leverage Ratio making the situation look worse than actual. Even with that, I believe that this chart will be useful for bulls and bears alike.

VI. WHAT THE MODEL WILL LOOK LIKE:

In future articles, you will see graphs pulling data from the following sections discussed for a specific scenario of revenue decline. You won't see the data necessarily in this format, and most of the data are provided in graphs, because graphs will deliver a more effective way to enable a view of the entire 20 quarterly reporting period from 1Q'17 through 4Q'21.

However, it will be organized as follows:

A Section on Earnings based upon the following and using the tax rate of 34.2% that represents both the average and the latest rate along with a blended interest rate of 8.6% on debt:

A Cash Flow statement beginning with the Net Gain (Loss), which incorporates all of the relevant small cash contributors held constant as well as dynamically modeling the following:

Notice that this will "call out" the cash flow available to repay debt and that used to reinforce cash reserves, with the model assuming that 90% of free cash flow after dividend payment is targeted at debt reduction. Graphs illustrating this capacity for the next 20 reporting periods will be included.

A simplified balance sheet will be available from which to draw data.

In addition, supplemental information will be calculated and available if relevant to the specific scenario being discussed:

I believe that the trailing 4Q FCF, the leverage ratio as compared to the maxima negotiated with the banks and the cumulative debt repayment (capacity) will be interesting to many and plan to display graphs with this information by scenario.

VII. Conclusions and Next Steps:

Restating the conclusion found in Section III above, I believe that the bar chart shows that the Operating Income cost line items are sufficiently consistent to offer a sound basis on which to model Operating Income and Net Gain/(Losses) going forward.

Unlike the last attempt using annual financials, the model employed here will focus on quarterly earnings results to forecast Frontier's financial performance based upon different premises related to revenue (decline). This will illustrate the impact on Frontier's financial performance of the current operating challenges so widely discussed. This will help illustrate why I believe that this impact has been greatly overstated by those negative on the future sustainability of Frontier Communications.

In the next article, the output of the model will be summarized using the primary scenario as identified by the author, basing future revenue on past historical precedents and trends.

No guarantees or representations are made. The Owl is not a registered investment advisor and does not provide specific investment advice. The information is for informational purposes only. You should always consult an investment advisor.