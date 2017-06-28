Frontier Communications - Part 2: Why I'm Still Buying The Preferred Shares

Author's Note: The author would like to thank and acknowledge a fellow SA contributor, Mr. Darren McCammon, who consulted on this article and contributed many ideas about how to communicate the results from the model, suggesting assessments which would be helpful and those which particularly require emphasis. The author greatly appreciates this proactive outreach and generous sharing of experience. Of course, any errors or flaws in this document remain fully the responsibility of the author.

I. Introduction:

In the first article in this series, a model to project future Frontier Communications (FTR) financials based upon revenue, was described to provide forecasts for quarterly earnings going forward (the "Quarterly Earnings Model" or QEM). Using the QEM, one can employ a variety of revenue forecasts to calculate the financial performance that results, on a quarter by quarter basis, over the next four plus years through 4Q 2021, based upon different revenue premises. In this way, one now has the potential to evaluate "what ifs" using different revenue assumptions depending upon how well or how poorly Frontier can sustain the revenue-generating ability of their newly enlarged network. Future articles may use this model, upgraded by adding later information and adjusting model premises, to continue to offer forecasts of earnings and cash flow as well as to audit past performance of the QEM.

In this second article of the series, the author shares the investment scenario on which his investment in Frontier Communications Preferred Shares (FTRPR) is based. The purpose of this article is to illustrate the degree to which FTR is or is not sustainable as an enterprise over the foreseeable future using the QEM along with historical trend data.

Key premises include:

Use the historical rate of decline has been about 4% per year or 1% per quarter. This is the underlying rate of revenue loss that Frontier will incur over the next five years, as it has for the past five years, for comparable legacy assets. Superimpose upon this historical revenue loss is an additional revenue loss penalty over a typical period of time to recognize inefficiencies and difficulties caused by the acquisition of the CTF assets. The CTF acquisition is premised by the author to take six quarters to assimilate (through 3Q'17) and even longer to fully exploit the ability to generate additional synergies, thereby saving money (to be delivered in 3Q'18). These estimates are based upon what has been observed as a typical time to integrate an acquisition. As such, after a typical, reasonable period used to integrate the Verizon (NYSE:VZ) acquisition (after the end of the 3Q) during which time revenue will decline by 2.5% (comparable to the 1Q'17), a revenue decline back at the previous historical trend of 1% per quarter or 4% per year will be used. Adjust revenue for the loss of call center revenue will be included, which will be $22.5MM per quarter reduction, starting in the 2Q'17, before calculating the revenue decline. Employ a capital expenditure rate of 12% of revenue for maintenance and targeted improvements, consistent with the Morningstar premise and centered in the range forecasted by the company for 2017. Include the forecasted $350MM in cost reductions per year, or $87.5MM per quarter, starting in the 3Q'18, as discussed in the 1Q'17 earnings presentation. This assumes a one quarter delay on those savings and assumes that they all show up in that quarter rather than being slowly recognized prior to that point (as earlier recognition would actually improve the impact of those reductions). Target 90% of Free Cash Flow (not otherwise used to pay common dividends at a constant rate) to repay debt (create the capacity to repay debt) and 10% to bolster cash reserves. Stabilize working capital at 1Q'17 end levels. Working capital looks to be at a reasonable level (close to 30 days for boh receivables and payables) as of the end of the first quarter, so working capital will be standardized at that level as of the end of the 1Q'17. Even as working capital has pushed cash flow around quarter to quarter, resulting in apparently large changes, it has played a very small net role in cash flow net over the past few years, nor should it be expected to play a key role. If anything, as revenue declines, working capital should be a small, net contributor to working capital. Use a blended rate of 8.6% interest rate on the debt carried on the balance sheet. The actual debt is slightly higher, given adjustments required, and the rate is indicated to be slightly lower, but the offsets used in the model balance to the right interest and allow the debt in the balance sheet to fairly represent total debt and interest expense. This allows the debt and interest to be calculated directly from the balance sheet, rather than making additional, small adjustments to both debt and interest. Pay the dividend at the existing rate of $0.16/share on the "old" shares and $2.4/share on the "new," reverse-split shares. I believe that the board understands that they would get one shot at a one dividend reduction, so they adjusted it anticipating all of the upcoming changes to be made. As I commented in an earlier article, their replacements will make the next dividend reduction. Use as key inputs into the model:

II. Revenue Assumptions And Primary Premise for Rate of Revenue Decline:

In an earlier article, the revenue decline over the past few years of a comparable, legacy business (excluding the immediate impact of acquisitions) was calculated:

Revenue has declined at an average rate of 3.84% so let's call it 4%. That would make the quarter over quarter revenue decline on average 1%.

However, recent revenue declines have been higher since the CTF acquisition at the beginning of the 2Q'16. Based upon my experience and observation, it appears to me that it requires six quarters to absorb a large acquisition (and twice as long to harmonize the cultures, or three years). I believe that market observers had an unreasonable expectation for how quickly such a large acquisition can be integrated into an existing system. In contrast, I believe that we will not see the real end of integration effort until the end of the 3Q'17 and won't see the benefits of synergies until 3Q'18 and have modeled financial performance accordingly.

In the first quarter, revenue declined by 2.2%. Therefore, the target for revenue decline for the next two quarters (i.e., 2Q and 3Q'17) was established at 2.5% given the higher than trend revenue decline due to disruption caused by the acquisition.

If you combine those two premises about the two rates of decline, one creates a blended view of how revenue decline as illustrated by the next graphs here:

This is my expected rate of decline for revenue outside of any other adjustments known at this time and is used as the core premise for the modeling in this article.

One small modification to revenue is needed other than reflecting general revenue decline. Frontier announced that they are selling their call centers which will result in an estimated $90MM in lost revenue, so before we apply any factors to the revenue, so 1Q revenue is adjusted $22.5MM downward, then the revenue decline is applied for the 2Q and successive quarters through 2021 to deliver this revenue basis for our primary forecast:

Revenue Decline 2017 - 2021:

Using the rate of decline by quarter as illustrated above, one can then calculate what revenue should look like over the next five years. That is shown in the attached graph. There is a sudden drop-off of revenue from the 1Q to the 2Q due to the loss of the call center revenue combined with the higher 2.5% declines for two quarters. Following that, revenue reverts to the historical 1% per quarter decline through the remainder of the period.

Once the revenue is determined, as described in the previous article, the model calculates the key output elements on which judgments concerning Frontier's sustainability can be based including Operating Income, Interest Expense, Net Gain/(Loss), Cash Flow from Operations, Free Cash Flow, Leverage Ratio Estimate vs. Negotiated Maxima, and Total Debt Repaid Cumulatively during Period 2Q'17- 4Q'21. These are all provided below as we work our way down through the Financial Statement Line items in succession.

III. Operating Income:

Here is the calculation of Operating Income for Frontier for the period 2017-2021. Please recall that the $350MM cost reduction or $87.5MM per quarter starting in the 3Q'18 is incorporated into the model:

At this point, there may start to be a disconnect between what the model delivers and what those sharing a negative sentiment towards Frontier might have expected. Even as revenue is declining steadily into 2021, Operating Income remains higher than it is today. I believe that many observers have underestimated factors like the upcoming cost reduction in estimating future Income. In addition, steady net depreciation (depreciation in excess of new capital expenditures) will reduce the depreciation costs over time (but reduces Cash Flow from Operations by a like amount of reduction as mentioned below).

Some readers may react to this unexpected result with skepticism that Frontier will indeed deliver on their announced cost reduction target, disappointed that this chart does not come close to their expectations. However:

While observers can complain that Frontier has not delivered on additional revenue, which is very true, the same cannot be said for their ability to execute and deliver on cost reductions. Frontier has a demonstrated ability to hit cost targets. If you examine the chart shown in the previous article on Operating Income Cost elements, one can see that a reduction of this size is not an overly difficult challenge in relation to overall cost, simply takes advantage of the synergies within the larger network and pushes Frontier costs back to their typical 2015 level, as highlighted here:

IV. Interest Expense:

Starting at a quarterly interest expense (net of interest income, which is typically very small) of $385MM in 1Q'17, it drops over the next five years to $319MM in 4Q'21. This provides decrements of cost in each quarter, strengthening the ability of the company to steady increase Net Earnings and provides an ever-higher stream of cash to sequentially pay more debt each quarter. Over time, this starts to have a very large, cumulative impact.

V. Net Gain/(Loss):

The combination of the $350MM cost reduction, ever declining D&A charges due to continued depreciation of the PP&E and a steadily declining interest rate expense results in this Net Gain (Loss) over time. Again, against a backdrop of declining revenue, I do not expect that many others would have expected this trend for Net After-Tax Gain or Loss.

Worth noting is that the Net Gain or Loss is a relatively small (negative) number, so it is impacted to a much greater degree by the cost reduction and interest rate expense than other (larger) numbers like Cash Flow from Operations or Free Cash Flow.

VI. Cash Flow from Operations:

The Cash Flow from Operations for the reporting period through 2021, a key measure, is provided here:

First of all, the shift between 1Q and 2Q'17 is due to working capital adjustments occurring from the 4Q to the 1Q, consuming cash on a one-time basis. The working capital has moved to a reasonable level in the 1Q after that adjustment. Indeed, the 1Q cash flow was light, relative to my original expectation for the quarter, which I traced to those very working capital adjustments. The good news is that those adjustments brought it to reasonable, standard levels in terms of days outstanding for both Receivables and Payables. As I do not want WC to push around cash quarter to quarter and confuse trends with noise, I have standardized it at reasonable, current level as of the end of the 1Q'17. As I assess WC in future quarterly reports, this will be one area to look for where cash is going to or coming from.

The impact of the pending $350MM cost reduction can be seen, but makes a smaller impact on these much larger sums than the impact that it had on the much smaller Net Gains (Losses), as mentioned above. In addition, as D&A charges decline, the cash benefit from those same D&A charges decline to the same extent.

VIII. Free Cash Flow:

Free Cash Flow for the five-year period is provided here, which is the most critical element impacting the future of Frontier Communications and may be the most important graph in this article.

The one-time impact of the working capital adjustment can be seen for the 1Q as well as the impact of both the $350MM cost reduction and the cessation of Preferred Dividends, both happening simultaneously in the 3Q. In one quarter, one sees the impact both of a jump of $57.5MM (cost reduction benefit after tax) as well as the impact of $53.5MM in reduced Preferred Share dividend payments, totaling to $111.3MM per quarter.

Please note that there are additional common share dividend payments of $15.4MM that must be added due to the new shares created upon conversion, so the $53.5MM increase overstates the ultimate benefit to the Total Cash Flow line. The actual benefit is $38.1MM, netting quarterly reduction in dividend payments, $53,539K per quarter for the Preferred Shares, to the additional common share dividend payments of $15,400K resulting in an overall dividend payment reduction of $38,139K per quarter.

From this FCF comes payments for three elements critical to Frontier Communications and its shareholders:

a. Dividends for common shares, representing about a quarter of the FCF or about $62.5MM out of an anticipated $250MM FCF per quarter,

b. Any additional capital, beyond the existing maintenance/improvement capex, that would be used for additional improvement or growth (would actually reduce apparent FCF), and

c. Debt repayment.

Trailing 4Q Free Cash Flow is provided here for your reference. Please note that, even with the steadily declining revenue, quarterly FCF remains above $250MM per quarter out through 2021.:

IX. Leverage Ratio Estimate:

I created this chart in an attempt to address the concerns about the Leverage Ratio. Please be aware that I needed to estimate certain factors and adjustments to create this chart. I believe this is helpful, especially in the short- to intermediate term. However, it should be noted that the uncertainty about the chart increases as one goes out in time.

Bears will be pleased to see that the ratio rises above the maximum ratio allowed as of 2Q'20. Actually, the ratio does not rise. Rather, the negotiated maximum-allowed ratio actually drops below the steadily declining Leverage Ratio, perhaps due to limitations in my ability to make the estimates required. However, in my hands, while the Leverage Ratio declines steadily (even in the fact of simultaneous declining revenue), it declines less quickly than the Leverage Limits.

The importance of this chart was to show that the oft-predicted, significant rise of the Leverage Ratio just does not appear to occur in this analysis. Not only does the ratio not hit 6, as has been predicted to happen "soon", it does not happen, period, ever. In fact, the ratio does not even hit the 5 level out to the five-year horizon, again presumably considered no longer "soon" and is trending down, not up, in late 2021.

Parenthetically, much has been made about the violation of covenants "leading to bankruptcy." Those making such claims ought to spend some time reading the filings of Frontier. Breaching covenants may lead to incrementally higher interest rates or an inability to borrow yet more money (which is a condition which I wish were being imposed, so I hardly look at that as a hardship). However, as far as I have read, none of the covenants put the company into receivership if they are breached. Some of the most restrictive covenants are actually in the Preferred documents, so if you don't like the covenants, look forward to the conversion of the Preferred shares into the Common.

So those anticipating that the covenants would be invoked to create a crisis will likely need to wait, if the premises for the model are correct, at least three years before any issue is encountered. In my view, that is outside the limits of "soon" as predicted by Mr. Resnick at the Sohn Conference, nor do the "over 6" ratios appear within the five-year horizon. If this forecast holds, Mr. Resnick will have whiffed on both of those core predictions and his short thesis may have a problem.

X. Debt Repayment Capacity:

Just to finish the discussion about management of Frontier's debt burden, the following chart illustrates the company's capacity to repay debt over just the next five years:

I believe that this chart speaks for itself.

Even as much has been made about Leverage Ratios, reducing debt by anywhere near this amount will take significant pressure off of Frontier and encourage their lenders to continue to work with them. I do not believe that those negative on the future prospects of Frontier will have judged that the company would have this capacity to improve their balance sheet (i.e., reduce debt) by nearly this much. There will still be more to be done, but this will represent a solid start to restructuring the balance sheet.

Before one again invokes the vastly over-used "bankruptcy card" because Frontier has to refinance some tranches of debt, it would be worth reading one of the best, most useful articles that I have read in Seeking Alpha to get some sense for how Commercial Loan Officers think. Written by Steve Bennett, it was appropriately titled "Lessons Learned: Confessions of a Commercial Loan Officer" (found here). If you compare his approaches with the status of Frontier when these tranches are needing to be refinanced in the 2020-2021 time period, in my view, Frontier will have complied with many of Mr. Bennett's requirements for being a successful loan applicant (with a capability of repaying some of the tranches and rolling the remainder). In addition, there will be two "outs" available: An excess of assets to backstop the loans and more than substantial cash flow to service interest payments, with a large margin of safety.

XI. Investment Implications:

It appears that the majority of those commenting on Seeking Alpha invest for capital gains. Therefore, the assumption made on the part of many commentators and critics is that an investment in FTRPR has been "wrong," is a "bad trade" and represents "the worst trade of 2017."

However, I did not buy it, and do not continue to hold it, for a trade. I started buying it because it offered the ability to buy Free Cash Flow at a very low prices (i.e., at very high FCF yields), continued to buy it as it got even cheaper and have recently bought it because I can now buy it at fire sale, rock bottom prices at ridiculous multiples and FCF yields. Over the past six months, even as the prices of the common shares and preferred shares plummeted to unthinkably (for me, at least) low levels, assessment of future cash flow has not really changed.

To make my point, please look at the next table that demonstrates the Free Cash Flow yield on purchases of FTRPR: 1) At my inaugural recommendation in Dec 16, 2016, 2) at my current basis and, 3) at the current price as I write this note:

If the historical trends hold and if the model is reasonably accurate, fairly forecasting the future, then an investment in FTRPR will provide Free Cash Flow yields after conversion to common shares: 1) in the mid-20s if bought in Dec '16, 2) in the mid-40s if one bought at prices similar to my current basis, & 3) in the high 70s to low 80s if one buys at today's prices.

Free Cash Flow is the currency with which management compensates investors or reinvests on their behalf. Frontier is likely to use part of it to return a very high current dividend yield with a quarter of the estimated Free Cash Flow. In the case of Frontier, another very large portion of it will be used to redeem debt, adding $1 of assets to the balance sheet for each $1 of debt repaid. In addition, given the blended interest rate of 8.6%, each dollar is guaranteed to earn an 8.6% rate of return without any risk of "the investment." This does not even count the investment that the company will have already made on the investor's behalf, a sum about one third the size of the total Free Cash Flow, to update and upgrade the equipment (which is not even counted in the Free Cash Flow).

It is on this basis that I make my investment, even as share prices are buffeted back and forth by the emotions and manic behavior of the investing public.

XII. Summary And Conclusions:

So very much has been written in Seeking Alpha and elsewhere about the Frontier Communications Operating Performance. That is, there have been many articles lamenting the decline of landline and wireline telephony generally as well as the catastrophic way that Frontier has both managed their existing systems as well as ineptly bought others. Worries about cable, wireless, 5G and satellite abound in addition to terrible service ascribed to Frontier operations. However, since wireless competition has been around for at least two decades and cable twice as long, should not cable, wireless and wireline have reached some market equilibrium long ago? Why will market share shift so suddenly in 2018 when there has already been a three decades for market share to equilibrate?

In my opinion, however, there has not been enough attention paid to exactly how much these issues are resulting in the decline of Frontier's business, not enough attention paid to converting things like customer churn into things like revenue nor enough attention paid to things like converting revenue and operating cost into things like Free Cash Flow. If there would have been, the disconnect between the accurate claims around customer churn and revenue loss as compared to the inaccurate claims about breaching of covenants, going into bankruptcy or running out of cash would have been highlighted much earlier.

So as I always say, anything can happen. "Predictions are very hard, especially about the future" (ascribed to Niels Bohr). All futures are possible. However, if you simply take historical trends from the last five years and project them into the future next five years, one finds that the actual future history of Frontier Communications looks much different than that which has been popularized recently in the Seeking Alpha community (and others, the Motley Fool pounding the negative news drum on Frontier relentlessly). While Frontier faces a difficult future, continuation of the existing, historical trend does not result in bankruptcy, violation of covenants or anything remotely close. Instead, one finds an unpopular security with a highly depressed price that, if historical trends persist, will deliver historically high Free Cash Flow; in turn, this will enable a mountain of cash to be returned to the investor in dividends, repayment of debt (which is my pick, if I get one), additional capital expenditures to promote more growth (against which I vote, if I get a vote) or stock buybacks (I prefer debt repayment until Leverage Ratio very low).

The model reflects the impact of a mature company where less capital is actually required to be reinvested. While growth is so popular on Wall Street, it is a very expensive activity. On the other hand, once in runoff mode, a company can generate substantial amounts of cash that do not need to be reinvested and can be returned to shareholders. Sometimes that cash is wasted as there is so much of it. However, where it is used for the good of the owners, it can provide significant wealth creation and returns. It is for this opportunity and the ability to have returned significant cash at an unprecedented rate that I have bought a significant amount of FTRPR, will hold FTRPR through to conversion to FTR, then hold that to secure very high FCF yields going forward. You can have the growth and I will take the Free Cash Flow.

FTRPR will be converted into FTR shares that this model shows will deliver very high FCF yields on the capital that I have invested to date. With the basis that I have currently, I will be securing FCF yields that are unmatched by any other investment at which I have looked, or even close.

Where the price will be I have no idea. However, I won't need to care if the cash flow is remotely close to what the model tells me it will be. At some point, the price will be taking care of itself.

No guarantees or representations are made. The Owl is not a registered investment advisor and does not provide specific investment advice. The information is for informational purposes only. You should always consult an investment advisor.